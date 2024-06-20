The Railroad House 38 East Pearl Street Westfield
Food
Starters
- Bruschetta
Fresh bread topped with a homemade tomato topping mixed with mozzarella and freshly grown basil with oil and balsamic glaze drizzle$13.00
- Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers
Small bell peppers filled with goat cheese, roasted and toped with balsamic glaze$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce$11.00
- Charcuterie Board RG
Blend of different cheese and meats with a variety of crackers$16.00
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella with tomatoes and freshly grown basil topped with oil and balsamic glaze$13.00
- Charcuterie Board LG
Blend of different cheese and meats with a variety of crackers$24.00
- Fresh Bread with Dipping Oil$10.00
Salads
- The Railroad House
Cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onion, basil, topped with crostini served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing$14.00
- Summer Berry Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, cucumbers, and red onions with goat cheese and candied walnuts served with balsamic vinaigrette$16.00
- House Salad
A bed of lettuce with cheese, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese with croutons shaken in caesar dressing$13.00
Main Dishes
- Sirloin Steak
6oz steak with a house made garlic herb butter served over a bed of mashed potatoes topped with a pepper sauce served with fresh vegetables and a side salad$32.00
- Creamy Tuscan Ravioli
Four cheese filled ravioli with a creamy base with tomatoes and spinach$23.00
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken served with a side of mac and cheese and seasonal vegetables served with a side salad$25.00
- Mac and Cheese
House made mac and cheese topped with onion straws$21.00
Flat Bread Pizza
- Margarita Pizza
Pizza sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and freshly grown basil$15.00
- Railroad House Pizza
Capers, spinach, artichoke, olives, goat cheese, and mozzarella cheese$16.00
- White Pizza
Garlic and oil on a personal pizza crust topped with spinach and fresh mozzarella cheese$14.00
- Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Sides
Brunch
- Basic Breakfast$14.00
- Garbage bowl$14.00
- French toast$12.00
- Mini waffles$11.00
- Breakfast pizza$12.00
- The Railroad House$14.00
- House Salad$12.00
- Caprese$13.00
- Mac and cheese$19.00
- BLT grilled cheese$15.00
- Caprese chicken panini$16.00
- Pulled pork Panini$14.00
- Pizza Panini$13.00
- Bacon$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
- Texas Toast$2.00
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- cup of fruit$4.00
- Seasonal Vegetables SD$4.00
- Mac and cheese SD$5.00
- Side salad SD$5.00