The Ramblin Mule 760 Hwy. 378, Suite A, B
Main Menu
Nibbles and Snacks
- ARMADILLO SPRING ROLLS
Soft cheese blend, red pepper flakes and jalapeño pieces rolled in a spring roll wrapper, deep fried and topped with sriracha honey drizzle$9.99
- CHEESE CURDS
Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds with crispy potato flake breading served with marinara sauce or gravy$10.99
- ELOTES CORN BITES
A medium spiced street corn cheese blend with a crispy masa coating served with sweet Thai chili sauce$9.99
- LOADED MULE POTATCHOS
Crispy fries or sweet potato waffle fries topped with three cheese blend and bacon crumbles served with signature sauce or ranch$9.99
- PENNY LANE PRETZEL
Soft inside, crispy outside, lightly salted served with spicy brown mustard | With Beer Cheese$8.99
- FRIED GREEN BEANS APP
Exactly what it sounds like served with ranch or signature sauce$6.99
- THE MULE SHRIMP
Lightly dusted and fried or griddled shrimp tossed in choice of wing sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese$10.99
- ROCKIN’ RINDS
A heaping portion of lightly seasoned pork skins served with Alabama white sauce | With Pimiento Cheese$7.99
- BAKED FETA
Creamy whipped feta cheese topped with roasted tomatoes baked until bubbly, served with fried pita chips$10.99
- DIP & CHIPS PICK TWO
Choice of our signature dips served with fried pita chips Pick 2$11.99
- DIP & CHIPS PICK THREE
Choice of our signature dips served with fried pita chips Pick 3$14.99
- Tempura Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.99
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$10.99
Wings and Things
- (7) BONE IN WING
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$10.49
- (11) BONE IN WING
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$14.99
- (8) BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$9.49
- (12) BONELESS WINGS
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$11.99
- (3) CHICKEN TENDERS
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$5.99
- (5) CHICKEN TENDERS
Tossed in rub or sauce and served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch$8.99
Hand Helds
- QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream$5.99
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream$9.99
- STEAK QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream$11.99
- SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with mixed cheese served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream$13.99
- PHILLY CHEESE CHICKEN
Caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone$10.99
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone$12.99
- SHRIMP PO’ BOY
Fried or grilled shrimp, pub sauce, lettuce, and tomato | Tossed in Wing Sauce$12.99
- CHICKEN SANDWHICH
Hand breaded fried or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche bun Tossed in any Wing sauce$10.99
- GRILLED GOUDA
On sourdough bread| Add Bacon | Add Caramelized Onions | Add Oven Roasted Tomatoes$8.99
- BLTG
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole on$10.99
- THE CODFATHER
Hand Battered and fried fish filet with bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun$12.99
- CHICKEN SALAD
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on sourdough$8.99
Burgers
- TRADITIONAL SMASHED BURGER
Our burgers are two, four-ounce smashed patties on a brioche bun$11.99
- BBQ BURGER
Bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce$13.99
- PIMENTO BURGER
Topped with a scoop of pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato$13.99
- THE MULE BURGER
Chefs burger with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, mushrooms and signature sauce$13.99
- CALIFORNIA BURGER
Fire roasted guacamole, pineapple mango salsa, tomatoes, and$13.99
- BLACK BEAN BURGER
Black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, and onion$10.99
- PATTY MELT
Grilled with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms and mayo on toasted sourdough bread$12.99
Flatbreads
- TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Marinara sauce base, pepperoni and cheese$13.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Marinara sauce base, chicken, Buffalo sauce, diced celery and cheese, drizzled with ranch or bleu cheese$14.99
- BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Korean BBQ sauce base, three cheese blend, grilled chicken, and caramelized onion$14.99
- ROASTED TOMATO FLATBREAD
Oil and garlic base with oven roasted tomatoes, cheese, basil, and balsamic glaze drizzle$13.99
- PHILLY FLATBREAD
Steak, grilled peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms and provolone$15.99
Entrees
- RIBEYE STEAK
With mashed potatoes and Au Jus gravy$29.99
- SALMON
Grilled or blackened on a bed of purple rice & quinoa blend and pineapple mango salsa$18.99
- BBQ SMOTHERED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken with bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, BBQ sauce and cheese with sweet potato fries$16.99
- THE MULE FRIED CHICKEN
Hand breaded and fried over mashed potatoes with homestyle chicken gravy$15.99
- PORK CHOP
Applewood smoked smothered with onions, peppers and mushrooms with macaroni and cheese$17.99
- SHRIMP ENTREE
Hand breaded fried or grilled skewers with choice of aioli, tarter or cocktail sauce and Tempura Brussel Sprouts$15.99
- FISH & CHIPS
Country fried fish served with choice of aioli, tarter or cocktail sauce and battered fries$14.99
- Beef Medallions
Topped with peppers, onions and mushrooms served with mashed potatoes and au jus gravy$18.99
Salads
- THE MULE SALAD
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, cranberries, and pecans atop creamy feta spread$8.99
- STEAK TACO SALAD
Seasoned Beef Strips topped with Cowboy caviar and three cheese blend$15.99
- SHRIMP AND MANGO
Mixed greens, fried or grilled shrimp and pineapple mango salsa atop black bean hummus spread$13.99
- HOUSE ENTRÉE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, cheese, bacon and croutons$8.99
- HOUSE SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, cheese, bacon and croutons$4.99
- CAESAR
parmesan and croutons$6.99
- CAESAR SIDE
parmesan and croutons$4.99