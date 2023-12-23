Ramova Theatre
Food Menu
Snacks
- Classic Beef Chili$5.00
beef, onions, garlic, peppers, tomato, spices
- Vegan Chili$5.00
mushroom, kidney beans, onions, garlic, tomato, spices
- Soup$4.00
- Big Basket of Fries$6.00
- Filberts Root Beer Beef Jerky$7.00
soy, spices, honey, filbers rootbeer
- Pizza in a Cup - Southside$12.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Mozzarella & Giardiniera
- Pizza in a Cup - Mushroom & Kale$12.00
Ricotta, Mascarpone & Garlic
- Artichoke & Collard Greens Dip$12.00
with homemade pita
- Duck Fat CornDogs$9.00
with Chicago Style Aioli
- Salisbury Steak Wagyu Short Rib Sliders$14.00
Cheddar Cheese-Caramelized Onions-Pickles-Sweet Bun
Sandwiches & More
- BLD Burger$19.00
Bacon, Egg, Steak Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Fondue, Potato Bun
- The Morty$15.00
Griddled Mortadella, Swiss Cheese, Giardiniera Mayo, Pickled Onions
- California Club$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Avocado Schmear, Baby Kale, Tomato Jam, Black Garlic Mayo, Seeded Bread
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$19.00
Chinese Bacon, Togarashi Tomato
- Mushroom Milanesa Torta$15.00
Chorizo Spiced Crema, Guacamole, Queso
- Big Chef’s Salad$19.00
Romaine, Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Egg & Fried Goat Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette or House Ranch
- Kale Caesar$12.00
Kale, caper cesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
Greenplate Specials
- Monday - Liver & Onions$18.00
Chicken Livers & Onion on Toast
- Tuesday - Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Spaghetti & Neighborhood Garage Sod Meatball
- Wednesday - Pork Chop Suey$28.00
Pork Chop Suey & White Rice
- Thursday - Chicken Thigh Pot Pie$17.00
Chicken Thigh Pot Pie with Peas n’ Carrots
- Friday - Fish & Chips$24.00
Fish & Chips, Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce
- Saturday - Turkey Meatloaf$19.00
Turkey Meatloaf, Caramelized Ketchup
- Sunday - Shortrib Rib Dinner$29.00
Shortrib Rib Dinner, Shaller’s Hash Browns, Horsey Sauce
Sweets
Brunch
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
- Dollar Slice$4.00+
7.5% A hazy IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of lychee, passion fruit, and sweet orange.
- Forever Ever$4.00+
4.7% Massively double dry-hopped, low ABV crusher with notes of peach tea, citrus, passion fruit, and mango.
- Green City$4.00+
7% Our flagship IPA, Green City has juicy notes of peach rings, grapefruit, mango, and tropical candies. Loaded with oats for a creamy body that's not too sweet.
- Broccoli$4.00+
7.9% A hazy Imperial IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of pineapple, citrus, mango, and white grape. Does not include Broccoli.
- Blue Crab$4.00+
6.5% A hazy IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of tropical fruit, orange, mango and pineapple. A tribute to the best thing you can pull from the Chesapeake Bay.
- Space Diamonds$4.00+
8.5% A hazy Imperial IPA highlighting a single hop variety, Galaxy. Notes of passion fruit, citrus, mild pine, and green guava.
- All NA Everything$4.00+
0.50%
- Dank Ivy$4.00+
7.2% A hazy IPA brewed with a hand-selected blend of hops giving notes of white grapefruit, sweet orange, pineapple, and lychee.
- Mexican Lager$4.00+
- Tall Kiwi$4.00+
7%
- Chicken & Broccoli$4.00+
- 2nd Anniversary Imperial IPA$4.00+
- All Citra Everything$4.00+
- Hop'deded$4.00+
A straight west coast banger true to old school west coast hops with Chinook, Cascade, Centennial, and Columbus Cryo.
- Mixed Berry Crunchee$4.00+
Canned Beer
Liquor Menu
Agave
American Whiskey
World Whisk(e)y
Cordials
- Campari$8.00+
- Cocchi Vermouth di Torino$7.00+
- Dolin Dry Vermouth$7.00+
- Aperol$9.00+
- Cinpatrazzo Amaro$10.00+
- Cynar$7.00+
- Fernet-Branca$9.00+
- Jägermeister Kräuterlikör$8.00+
- Jeppson's Malört$7.00+
- Bepi Tosolini Amaretto$9.00+
- Green Chartreuse$12.00+
- Grand Marnier$9.00+
- Headframe Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream$8.00+
- St. Germain$10.00+
Friends and Family
