Ramova Theatre
Food
Snacks
- Classic Beef Chili$5.00
beef, onions, garlic, peppers, tomato, spices, served with oyster crackers
- Vegan Chili$5.00
mushroom, kidney beans, onions, garlic, tomato, spices, served with oyster crackers
- Soup of the Day$4.00
Roasted Sweet Potato & Kale - Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy and Gluten Free!
- Big Basket of Fries$6.00
- Pizza Cup - Southside$12.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Mozzarella & Giardiniera
- Pizza Cup - Mushroom & Kale$12.00
Ricotta, Mascarpone & Garlic
- Artichoke & Collard Greens Dip$12.00
cheesy artichoke & collard greens dip, served with grilled pita
- Duck Fat CornDogs$12.00
The Duck Inn's signature dog made with pork, beef, and duck fat, fried with a cornmeal batter and served with Chicago Style Aioli
- Sliders$14.00
3 salisbury steak short rib sliders topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, served on a Hawaiian sweet bun
Sandwiches & Salads
- BLD Burger$19.00
Grilled 4oz beef patty, topped with thick cut maple bacon, egg, spicy ketchup aioli, shredded Lettuce, cheddar fondue, and a fried hash brown, served on a potato bun - comes with fries
- The Morty$15.00
Griddled Mortadella, swiss cheese, giardiniera mayo, pickled red onions, served on toasted marble rye with green olive picks - comes with fries
- California Club$15.00
Roasted chicken, tomato & avocado schmear, crispy kale, black garlic mayo, served on a toasted seeded bread - comes with fries
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$21.00
Ahi tuna grilled rare, Chinese bacon, togarashi tomato, greens, miso mayo, served on shokupan - comes with fries
- Mushroom Milanesa Torta$15.00
Portabello mushroom milanesa, Mexican spiced crema, beans, avocado, queso, salsa roja, and lechuga, served on a griddled torta - comes with fries
- Big Chef’s Salad$19.00
romaine, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, hard boiled egg, fried goat cheese, choose Italian vinaigrette or house ranch - dressing comes on the side
- Kale Caesar$12.00
baby kale, vegetarian caper caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
- Kid's Hamburger$12.00
4oz beef patty on a potato bun - comes with fries
Greenplate Specials
- Wednesday - Pork Chop Suey$28.00
6oz bone-in pork chop served on top of stir-fried vegetables with jasmine rice
- Friday - Fish & Chips$24.00
Beer battered cod with a malt vinegar tartar sauce and french fries
- Saturday - Turkey Meatloaf$19.00
Turkey meatloaf topped with a caramelized ketchup sauce, served with crispy Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes
- Sunday - Short Rib Dinner$29.00
Slow roasted short rib, served with crispy potatoes, onions, and bell peppers, and horseradish sauce
Extras
Utensils + Napkins
To Go Ketchup
Beer
Others
- Stormalong Cider$10.00
Featuring a blend of 100% high-quality, fresh pressed, locally sourced apples from orchards across New England, this unfiltered hard cider is reminiscent of classic farmstand fresh apple cider pressed and sold at harvest. It’s crisp, refreshing, with a savory balance of tart and sweet. 4.5% ABV 16oz can
- Untitled Art Blackberry Agave Sletzer$8.00
Wisconsin- Hard Seltzer- 5.0% ABV. Untitled Art's crisp, tart & refreshing Hard Seltzer is crafted with natural blackberry and agave flavors. Gluten free and only 115 calories per can. 12oz can
Wine
Canned Wine
- Nomadica Red$12.00
100% Teroldego Grapes - NV California, 14.2% ABV
- Nomadica White$12.00
75% Chardonnay, 25% French Colombard - NV California, 13% ABV
- Nomadica Rose$12.00
Merlot, Gamay, Grenache - NV California 13% ABV
- Nomadica Orange$12.00
Skin Contact White Wine - NV California, organically farmed grapes, 13% ABV