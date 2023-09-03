The Rare Butcher The Rare Butcher-2315 N Davidson St #300
Steaks
Kalbi (18oz)
Kalbi or galbi refers to a variety of grilled beef short ribs dishes popular in South Korea. The ribs are marinated in a sweet sauce consisting of soy sauce, sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, and garlic
Filet Mignon (8oz)
USDA Prime. Filet mignon is a lean and delicious meat cut from the heart of the tenderloin, making it one of the most desirable cuts of steak. It is arguably one of the most tender cuts because the tenderloin, a muscle that does virtually nothing, rarely gets toughened.
NY Strip (9oz)
The New York strip steak is a tender, flavorful cut of beef that comes from the short loin, which is located on the back of the animal. It comes from a muscle that does little work, making the meat tender.
Ribye (12oz)
The ribeye is a boneless cut taken from the rib section of beef cattle. It is a very tender cut of meat, containing more marbling than other cuts.
Sirloin Prime Picanha (9oz)
Our sirloin is a Brazilian cut called Picanha. The picanha cut of beef comes from an area on the rump of the cow above a fat cap. In the US, the picanha cut is known as a rump cap or sirloin cap
T-Bone (16oz)
This well-marbled cut consists of two lean, tender steaks - the strip and tenderloin - connected by a telltale T-shaped bone.
Wagyu Chuck (9z)
Wagyu Gold Chuck From Snake River Farms any of four strains of a breed of black or red Japanese cattle valued for their highly marbled meat. In the U.S., Japanese Wagyu cows have been crossbred with those of other breeds to produce unsurpassably tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef.