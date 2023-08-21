FOOD

Shareables

Wings & Drummies

$16.50+

Wings and drumettes handspun in your choice of sauce and a side of ranch. 1lb $16.50 or 2lb $22

Chips+Guac+Salsa

$7.00

House-made chips with guacamole and two types of salsa

Gnarly Nachos

$14.50

House-made chips piled high with cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, olives, pico, sour cream and jalapenos

House-made Potato Chips

$5.00

House-made potato chips served with a side of aioli

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Veggies, olives, roasted peppers, vine ripe roasted tomatoes and naan bread

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions w/ BBQ and sriracha dippers

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

An entire lb of rings stacked high with house-made aioli and BBQ sauce

Pretzel

$12.00

Sea-salted with beer infused cheddar cheese and stone-ground mustard dippers

Redd Dog Quesadilla

$12.50

Cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, scallions and pico. Served with a side of sour cream

Smothered Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Redd's classic fries topped with a smokey chili and melted beer infused cheddar. Garnished with red onion and scallion. A crowd favorite!

Spicy Redd Breadsticks

$12.00

Turn up the heat! House-made dough brushed with garlic oil and Italian seasonings, topped with cheddar Jack and buffalo-sriracha sauce. Served with a side of ranch.

Cheezy Breadsticks

$12.00

Mozzarella cheezy sticks with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Classic Breadsticks

$9.00

Redd's house-made dough topped with roasted garlic and Italian seasonings. Side of marinara sauce

Pub Grub

Plant Based Burger

$15.00

Plant based patty on artisan bun, aioli, L|T|O with fries, tots, house-made chips or side garden salad

3-Taco Combo

$12.00

Choose chicken, pork, black bean, or a combo with cheddar-jack, redd dog slaw, sour cream, and pico

Mac-N-Cheese

$15.50

Classic and cheesy or adult style with bacon. Topped with crumbled house-made potato chips and scallions.

Fish & Chips

$15.50

3-piece English pub style battered cod with a side of tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Melted cheddar grilled to gooey perfection with house-made potato chips

Burger in "Pawadise"

$16.00

Redd's beef burger on an artisan bun, aioli L|T|O Fries, tots, or side garden salad

Wieners All Day

$8.50

Classic style all-beef dog served with house-made potato chips and a pickle sphere. Comes naked. Dress it up yourself.

Dirty Dog

$12.50

Choose Redd's version topped with chili, cheese sauce and red onions. Side of house-made chips, pickle spear

Whole Hog

$12.00

House-rubbed pork shoulder, Redd's BBQ sauce, served on our artisan bun. Slaw, house-made chips, and pickle on the side.

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Boneless breast seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, and served on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Served with house made chips. A classic

Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

$12.00

This fish sandwich is a staple. Breaded fish, a soft bun and tangy tartar sauce. Served with house-made chips with a pickle. What's not to love?

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.50

3 piece breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries and BBQ Sauce.

Artisan Hot Sandwiches

Club Redd

$14.50

Pulled pork and bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and BBQ with house-made potato chips and pickle spear

The Labrador

$15.50

Bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, sliced pepperoncini, aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear

Big Boy

$15.50

Smoked ham, bacon, pepperoni, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear

Veggie Power

$13.50

Mozzarella cheese, cucumber, sliced tomato, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, onion & aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear

The Redd Rooster

$15.50

All natural chicken breast with ham, aioli, L|T|O, house made-potato chips and a pickle spear

12" Pizzas

12" The Big Redd

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil

12" Pup-Peroni

$20.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

12" Cheez Pizza

$19.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, scallions

12" Rad Dog

$22.95

Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, black olives, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, fresh basil

12" Hot Hawaiian

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham, jalapeños, scallions

12" Carnivore

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, smoked ham, pepperoni, sausage, scallions

12" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions

12" The Otis (Redd's Bro)

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions

12" Hickory BBQ Chicken

$22.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, scallions

8" Pizzas

8" The Big Redd

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil

8" Cheez

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella

8" Hot Hawaiian

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham, jalapeños, scallions

8" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions

8" Hickory BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, scallions

8" Pup-Peroni

$13.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

8" Rad Dog

$15.00

Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, black olives, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, fresh basil

8" Carnivore

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, smoked ham, pepperoni, sausage, scallions

8" The Otis (Redds Bro)

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions

Salads

Italian Salad

$13.00

Romaine, pepperoni, olives, red onion, roasted tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons. Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of Italian, Blue Cheese, Caesar, or Ranch

Sides

Crispy Tots

$7.00

Crispy tots with a side of house-made aioli

Fries

$6.00

With a side of house-made aioli

Redd Dog Slaw

$3.00
Garden Salad

$5.00
Red Pepper Smoked Tomato Soup

$5.00Out of stock
House-Made Potato Chips

$5.00

With a side of house-made aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle fries with a side of house-made aioli

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Delicious and cheezy.

Treats

Two Scoops of Happiness

$3.50Out of stock

Two scoops of vanilla with a side of caramel or chocolate

Redd Dog Delight

$6.50

Scoop of vanilla ice cream and two warm chocolate chip cookies with dippers of chocolate or caramel sauce

Doggie Donut Holes

$7.50

Warm and rolled in cinnamon and sugar with chocolate and caramel dippers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Two warm chocolate chip cookies. Made to order

Lil' Pups (12 & Under)

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00
8" Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

8" personal cheese pizza for the pups

Fish & Chips (1 piece)

$7.50
Crispy Chicken Tender

$7.50

One chicken tender with fries

Lunch Special

8" Personal Pizza With Side Caesar or Garden

$13.00

Any 8" personal size pizza with your choice of Caesar or Garden Salad. Sat & Sun 12:00 - 4:00

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

