The Redd Dog 6th Ave
FOOD
Shareables
Wings & Drummies
Wings and drumettes handspun in your choice of sauce and a side of ranch. 1lb $16.50 or 2lb $22
Chips+Guac+Salsa
House-made chips with guacamole and two types of salsa
Gnarly Nachos
House-made chips piled high with cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, olives, pico, sour cream and jalapenos
House-made Potato Chips
House-made potato chips served with a side of aioli
Hummus Plate
Veggies, olives, roasted peppers, vine ripe roasted tomatoes and naan bread
Loaded Tots
Melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and scallions w/ BBQ and sriracha dippers
Onion Ring Tower
An entire lb of rings stacked high with house-made aioli and BBQ sauce
Pretzel
Sea-salted with beer infused cheddar cheese and stone-ground mustard dippers
Redd Dog Quesadilla
Cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, scallions and pico. Served with a side of sour cream
Smothered Chili Cheese Fries
Redd's classic fries topped with a smokey chili and melted beer infused cheddar. Garnished with red onion and scallion. A crowd favorite!
Spicy Redd Breadsticks
Turn up the heat! House-made dough brushed with garlic oil and Italian seasonings, topped with cheddar Jack and buffalo-sriracha sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
Cheezy Breadsticks
Mozzarella cheezy sticks with a side of marinara dipping sauce
Classic Breadsticks
Redd's house-made dough topped with roasted garlic and Italian seasonings. Side of marinara sauce
Pub Grub
Plant Based Burger
Plant based patty on artisan bun, aioli, L|T|O with fries, tots, house-made chips or side garden salad
3-Taco Combo
Choose chicken, pork, black bean, or a combo with cheddar-jack, redd dog slaw, sour cream, and pico
Mac-N-Cheese
Classic and cheesy or adult style with bacon. Topped with crumbled house-made potato chips and scallions.
Fish & Chips
3-piece English pub style battered cod with a side of tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar grilled to gooey perfection with house-made potato chips
Burger in "Pawadise"
Redd's beef burger on an artisan bun, aioli L|T|O Fries, tots, or side garden salad
Wieners All Day
Classic style all-beef dog served with house-made potato chips and a pickle sphere. Comes naked. Dress it up yourself.
Dirty Dog
Choose Redd's version topped with chili, cheese sauce and red onions. Side of house-made chips, pickle spear
Whole Hog
House-rubbed pork shoulder, Redd's BBQ sauce, served on our artisan bun. Slaw, house-made chips, and pickle on the side.
Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Boneless breast seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, and served on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Served with house made chips. A classic
Filet-O-Fish Sandwich
This fish sandwich is a staple. Breaded fish, a soft bun and tangy tartar sauce. Served with house-made chips with a pickle. What's not to love?
Crispy Chicken Tenders
3 piece breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries and BBQ Sauce.
Artisan Hot Sandwiches
Club Redd
Pulled pork and bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and BBQ with house-made potato chips and pickle spear
The Labrador
Bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, sliced pepperoncini, aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear
Big Boy
Smoked ham, bacon, pepperoni, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear
Veggie Power
Mozzarella cheese, cucumber, sliced tomato, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, onion & aioli with house-made potato chips and pickle spear
The Redd Rooster
All natural chicken breast with ham, aioli, L|T|O, house made-potato chips and a pickle spear
12" Pizzas
12" The Big Redd
Red sauce, mozzarella, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil
12" Pup-Peroni
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
12" Cheez Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, scallions
12" Rad Dog
Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, black olives, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, fresh basil
12" Hot Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham, jalapeños, scallions
12" Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, smoked ham, pepperoni, sausage, scallions
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions
12" The Otis (Redd's Bro)
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions
12" Hickory BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, scallions
8" Pizzas
8" The Big Redd
Red sauce, mozzarella, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil
8" Cheez
Red sauce, mozzarella
8" Hot Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham, jalapeños, scallions
8" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions
8" Hickory BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, scallions
8" Pup-Peroni
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
8" Rad Dog
Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, black olives, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, fresh basil
8" Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, smoked ham, pepperoni, sausage, scallions
8" The Otis (Redds Bro)
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, vine ripe roasted tomatoes, scallions
Salads
Italian Salad
Romaine, pepperoni, olives, red onion, roasted tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons. Italian Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons.
Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of Italian, Blue Cheese, Caesar, or Ranch
Sides
Crispy Tots
Crispy tots with a side of house-made aioli
Fries
With a side of house-made aioli
Redd Dog Slaw
Garden Salad
Red Pepper Smoked Tomato Soup
House-Made Potato Chips
With a side of house-made aioli
Truffle Fries
Truffle fries with a side of house-made aioli
Mac & Cheese
Delicious and cheezy.
Treats
Two Scoops of Happiness
Two scoops of vanilla with a side of caramel or chocolate
Redd Dog Delight
Scoop of vanilla ice cream and two warm chocolate chip cookies with dippers of chocolate or caramel sauce
Doggie Donut Holes
Warm and rolled in cinnamon and sugar with chocolate and caramel dippers
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Two warm chocolate chip cookies. Made to order
Lil' Pups (12 & Under)
Lunch Special
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Coca-Cola
Free Refills of Soda
Diet Coke
Free Refills of Soda
Barq's Root Beer
Free Refills of Soda
Fanta Orange
Free Refills of Soda
Gold Peak Iced Tea
Free Refills of Soda
Minute Maid Lemonade
Free Refills of Soda
Dr. Pepper
Free Refills of Soda
Sprite
Free Refills of Soda