Le Rêve
COCKTAILS
HOUSE COCKTAILS
- Fruits of Hera
1.5 Pear Rhum | .75 Pear Juice | .5 Lime | .5 Rosemary Syrup | Absinthe Rinse | Nick and Nora | Rosemary Sprig$13.00
- SS Handkerchief
1 Thyme Gin | .5 Elderflower Liqueur | 1 Lemon | .5 Strawberry Puree | Elderflower Tonic | Collins | KD | Thyme Sprigs$13.00
- Paris & the Apple
2 Apple/Lemon Cognac | .5 Cardamom Honey | Angostura Bitters | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Lemon Swath$13.00
- Honeydew ThisThat
1.5 Cucumber Gin | .25 Genepy | 1 Honeydew | .5 Lime | .75 Basil Syrup | Small Coupe | Basil Leaf$13.00
- Deja Brew
1.5 Cognac | 1.5 Cold Brew | .5 Pepper Syrup | Coco Whip | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Coco Whip/Toasted Coconut$13.00
LIST CLASSIC COCKTAILS
- Aperol Spritz
2 Aperol | 1 Topo |Sparkling Wine | Wine Glass | KD | Orange Moon$11.00
- Bees Knees
1.5 Gin | .75 Lemon | .5 Honey Syrup | Small Coupe | Lemon Swath$10.00
- Boulevardier
1 Bourbon | 1 Campari | Sweet Vermouth | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Org Swath$10.00
- Carajillo$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail
Ango Doused Sugar Cube | Sparkling Wine | Champagne Flute$10.00
- Clover Club
1.5 Gin | 1 Lemon | .75 Rasp Syrup | Egg White | Brio Coupe | 3 Rasp Pick | Wet/Dry Shake$11.00
- Cock & Bull Special
.75 Bourbon | .75 Benedictine | .5 Cognac | .25 Curacao | 2 Dash Ango | OF Glass | KD | Org Swath$11.00
- Corpse Reviver No 1$11.00
- Corpse Reviver No 2
Haha$10.00
- Daiquiri
2 Rum | .75 Lime | .5 Simple | Small Coupe | Lime Swath$10.00
- Death In the Afternoon$10.00
- Elderflower Spritz
2 Elderflower Liq | 1 Topo | Sparkling Wine | Wine Glass| KD | Lemon Wheel$11.00
- French 77$10.00
- French Martini$10.00
- Gold Rush
1.5 Bourbon | .75 Lemon | .5 Honey | OF Glass | KD | Lemon Swath$10.00
- Green Beast$11.00
- Kir Royale$10.00
- Knickerbocker
1.5 Rum | .25 Curacao | 1 Lime | .75 Raspberry | Dbl OF | Pebble | Mint Sprig/Rasp/DH Lime$10.00
- Last of the Oaxacans
.75 Mezcal | .75 Maraschino | .75 Genepy | .75 Lime | Small Coupe | DH Lime$11.00
- La Louisiane$10.00
- Manhattan
2 Rye | 1 Sweet Vermouth | 4 Dash Ango | Nick and Nora | Org Swath$11.00
- Margarita
1.5 Tequila | .5 Curacao | .75 Lime | .5 Agave | OF Glass | KD | Lime Wedge$11.00
- Moscow Mule
1.5 Vodka | 1 Lime | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | Moscow Mug | KD | No Garnish$10.00
- Negroni
1 Gin | 1 Sweet Vermouth | 1 Campari | OF Glass | KD | Org Swath$10.00
- Oaxaca Mule
1.5 Mezcal | 1 Lime | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | Moscow Mug | KD | DH Lime$11.00
- Old Fashioned
2 Rye | .25 Turbo | 5 Dash Ango | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Org Swath$11.00
- Paloma
1.5 Tequila | 1 Grapefruit | .75 Lime | .5 Agave | Squirt | Collins | KD | Lime Wedge$11.00
- Sazerac
2 Rye | .25 Turbo | Absinthe Rinse | 5 Dash Peychauds | 2 Dash Ango | OF Glass | Org Swath$11.00
- Sidecar
2 Rye | .25 Turbo | Absinthe Rinse | 5 Dash Peychauds | 2 Dash Ango | OF Glass | Org Swath$11.00
- Stinger$11.00
- Ti Punch$11.00
- Tom Collins
1.5 Gin | 1 Lemon | .5 Simple | Sparkling Water | Collins | KD | Lemon Swath$10.00
- Yellow Cocktail
.75 Gin | .75 Suze | .75 Strega | .75 Lemon$11.00
OTHER CLASSIC COCKTAILS
- Airmail
1 Rum | 1 Lime | .5 Honey | Sparkling Wine | Large Coupe | Lime Swath$10.00
- Americano
1.25 Campari | 1.25 Sweet Vermouth | Topo Chico | Collins | KD | Org Swath$11.00
- Aviation
1.25 Gin | .25 Maraschino | .25 Creme Violette | .5 Lemon | .25 Simple | Nick and Nora | Cherry$11.00
- Bobby Burns
2 Blended Scotch | .75 Sweet Vermouth | .25 Benedictine | Ango | Small Coupe | Lemon Swath$11.00
- Brooklynite
1.5 Rum | .75 Lime | .5 Honey | Ango | Small Coupe | Lime Swath$10.00
- Brown Derby
1.5 Bourbon | .75 Grapefruit | .5 Honey | OF Glass | KD$10.00
- Cosmopolitan
2 Vodka | .25 Curacao | .5 Cranberry | .25 Lemon | .25 Simple | Nick and Nora | Lemon Swath$12.00
- Dark & Stormy
1.5 Rum | 1 Lime | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | .5 Goslings Black Float | Collins | KD | Rum Float$10.00
- Espresso Martini
1.5 Vodka | .25 Mr Blacks | 1.5 Cold Brew | .5 Simple | Small Coupe | No Garnish$10.00
- French 75
1 Gin | 1 Lemon | .5 Simple | Sparkling Wine | Champagne Flute | Lemon Swath$10.00
- Gimlet
1.5 Gin | .75 Lime | .5 Simple | Small Coupe | Lime Swath$10.00
- Gin Gin Mule
1.5 Gin | 1 Lime | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | Moscow Mug | KD | Mint Sprig$10.00
- Hemmingway Daiquiri
1.5 Rum | .25 Maraschino | .75 Lime | .5 Grapefruit | .25 Simple | Large Coupe | Grapefruit Swath$11.00
- Hotel Nacional
1.5 Rum | .25 Apricot | .75 Pina | .5 Lime | .25 Simple | Small Coupe | DH Pina$11.00
- Iced Irish Coffee
1.5 Jameson | 1.5 Cold Brew | .5 Simple | Whip | OF Glass | KD | Whip/Grated Nutmeg$11.00
- Jungle Bird
1.5 Rum | .5 Campari | 1.5 Pineapple | .5 Lime | .5 Simple | Tiki | Pebble | 2 Pina Leaves/DH Lime and Pina$11.00
- Kentucky Mule
1.5 Bourbon | 1 Lime | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | Moscow Mug | KD | Lime Wheel$10.00
- Last Word
.75 Gin | .75 Maraschino | .75 Genepy | .75 Lime | Small Coupe | Lime Swath$11.00
- Lions Tail
1.5 Bourbon | .5 Allspice | .75 Lime | 1 Turbinado | Egg White | Nick and Nora | None$11.00
- Martinez$11.00
- Martini Gin
2.5 Gin | .5 Dolin Dry Vermouth | Nick and Nora | 3 Olives or Lemon Swath$12.00
- Martini Vodka
2.5 Vodka | .5 Dolin Dry Vermouth | Nick and Nora | 3 Olives or Lemon Swath$12.00
- Metallicus
1 Mezcal | .5 Italicus | 1 Lemon | .5 Simple | Sparkling Wine | Large Coupe | Lemon Swath$11.00
- Mint Julep
2 Bourbon | .5 Turbinado | 10 Mint Leaves | Pilsner | Pebble | Mint Sprigs$11.00
- Mojito
1.5 Rum | 1 Lime | .75 Simple | 12 Mint Leaves | Sparkling Water | Collins | Pebble | Mint Sprig$11.00
- Negroni Sbagliato
1 Sweet Vermouth | 1 Campari | Sparkling Wine | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Org Swath$11.00
- Paper Plane
.75 Bourbon | .75 Nonino | .75 Aperol | .75 Lemon Juice | Nick and Nora | Lemon Swath$11.00
- Pimms Cup
1.5 Pimms | 1 Lemon | .5 Simple | Ginger Beer | Collins | KD | Mint Sprig/Cucumber/Rasp$10.00
- Ramos Gin Fizz
1.5 Gin | .5 Lemon | .5 Lime | .5 Simple | 1 Heavy Cream | Egg White | Barspoon Blossom Water | Sparkling Water | Collins | No Ice | Lemon Swath$14.00
- Rob Roy
2 Scotch | 1 Sweet Vermouth | Ango | Small Coupe$11.00
- Rusty Nail
1.5 Scotch | .5 Drambuie | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Lemon Swath$12.00
- Southside
1.5 Gin | .75 Lemon | .5 Simple | 4 Mint Leaves | Small Coupe | Mint Leaf$10.00
- Tequila Mule
1.5 Tequila | 2 OJ | .5 Lime | .5 Agave | .5 Grenadine | Collins | KD | Grenadine Float/DH Org Moon$11.00
- Tequila Old Fashioned
1.5 Tequila | .5 Mezcal | .25 Agave Syrup | Xocolatl Mole Bitters | Jap OF Glass | Fat Ice | Org Swath$12.00
- Toronto
2 Rye | .25 Fernet Branca | .25 Turbo | Ango | Jap OF | Fat Ice | Org Swath$11.00
- Vesper Martini
1.5 Gin | 1 Vodka | .5 Lillet Blanc | Nick and Nora | Lemon Swath$13.00
- Vieuxx Carre
.75 Rye | .75 Cognac | .75 Sweet Vermouth | .25 Benedictine | Ango/Peychauds | OF Glass | Fat Ice | Lemon Swath$11.00
- Whiskey Smash
1.5 Bourbon | 1 Lemon | .75 Simple | 12 Mint Leaves | Sparkling Water | Collins | Pebble | Mint Sprig$11.00
- Whiskey Sour
1.5 Bourbon | 1 Lemon | .5 Simple | Egg White | OF Glass | KD | Org Swath$11.00
LIQUOR
Vodka/Gin
Tequila/Mezcal
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Well Mezcal$8.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$10.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Siete Leguas Blanco$11.00
- Tapatio Blanco$10.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- El Tesoro Reposado$13.00
- Fortaleza ReposadoOUT OF STOCK
- Herradura Reposado$11.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$12.00
- Tapatio Reposado$10.00
- Tequila Ocho Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$16.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Siete Leguas Anejo$15.00
- Tapatio Anejo$14.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$17.00
- Tapatio Extra Anejo$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tequila Ocho Extra AnejoOUT OF STOCK
- Don Julio 70th$17.00
- Casa Dragones Joven$55.00OUT OF STOCK
- Maestro Dobel Diamanté$12.00
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$16.00
- Del Maguey Crema MezcalOUT OF STOCK
- Del Maguey TobalaOUT OF STOCK
- Mezcal Vago Elote$12.00
- Mezcal Vago Madrecuixe$18.00
- Mezcal Vago TepeztateOUT OF STOCK
- Rey Campero Mexicano$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rey Campero Espadin$12.00
- Rancho Tepua Bacanora$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- La Higuera Sotol$9.00
Scotch Whisky
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Chivas 12$8.00
- Chivas 18$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Compass Box Spaniard$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Compass Box Orchard House$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Johnnie Walker 18 Yr$22.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$38.00
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Dalmore 12 Yr$15.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Yr$11.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban$15.00
- Macallan 12 Double Cask Yr$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Macallan 12 Yr Sherry$20.00
- Macallan 18 yr$60.00
- Oban 14 Yr$18.00
- Aberlour 12 Yr$13.00
- Balvenie 12 Yr Doublewood$17.00
- Balvenie 14 Yr Caribbean Cask$20.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$12.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$11.00
- Glenlivet 18 Yr$29.00
- Glenlivet 21 Yr$52.00OUT OF STOCK
- Laphroaig 10 Yr$14.00
- Lagavulin 16 Yr$18.00
- Auchentoshan Three Wood$17.00
Irish/Japan Whisky
- Green Spot Irish$16.00
- Jameson Irish$9.00
- Powers John Lane 12 Yr Irish$15.00
- Redbreast 12 Irish$17.00
- Redbreast 15 Irish$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Spot IrishOUT OF STOCK
- Yellow Spot IrishOUT OF STOCK
- Hibiki Harmony$20.00
- Nikka Coffey Malt$16.00
- Nikka Coffey Grain$15.00
- Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt$18.00
- Toki$9.00
- Yamazaki 12 Yr$30.00
American Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$8.00
- Well Rye$8.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$12.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$11.00
- Blanton Single Barrel Bourbon$16.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon$11.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$10.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$10.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$10.00
- Makers Mark Bourbon$9.00
- Old Forester Bourbon$8.00
- Weller 12 Yr Bourbon$11.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- WhistlePig 10 Rye$19.00
Rum/Rhum
- Well Rum$8.00
- Bacardi Superior$9.00
- El Dorado 12 Yr$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Flor De Cana 12 Yr$10.00
- Goslings Black Seal$9.00
- Havana Club Blanco$9.00
- Havana Club Anejo$9.00
- J. Wray and Nephew$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Leblon Cachaca$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Neisson Blanc Agricole$9.00
- Pampero Aniversario$9.00
- Plantation 3 Star$9.00
- Plantation Stiggins Fancy Pineapple$9.00
- Plantation OFTD$9.00
- Rhum J.M VSOP$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ron Barrilito 3 Star$10.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 Yr$11.00
Brandy/Cognac
- COGNAC
- Pierre Ferrand 1840$10.00
- Pierre Ferrand Ambre$12.00
- Pierre Ferrand Rsv Dbl Cask$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rémy Martin VSOP$11.00
- Rémy Martin XO$36.00
- Frapin 1270OUT OF STOCK
- Frapin Cigar Blend XOOUT OF STOCK
- Dudognon 10 YrOUT OF STOCK
- Gourry De Chadeville St EmilionOUT OF STOCK
- Delamain Pale and DryOUT OF STOCK
- Delamain VesperOUT OF STOCK
- Guillon-Painturaud VSOPOUT OF STOCK
- CALVADOS
- Boulard VSOP$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Michel Huard SelectionOUT OF STOCK
- Roger Grout 3 Yr$9.00
- ARMAGNAC
- Chateau d’Arton Haut La Flamme$24.00
- Domaine d’Esperance XO$18.00
- OTHER BRANDY
- Jacoulot Fine de Bourgogne 7 Yr
- Jacoulot Marc de Bourgogne 7 Yr$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jacoulot Le Petit Marc$9.00
- Laurent Cazottes Mauzac RoseOUT OF STOCK
Amaro/Liqueurs
- Aperol$8.00
- Averna$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Cynar$8.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$8.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Nonino$11.00
- Suze$8.00
- Pernod Absinthe
- Ricard Pastis$8.00
- Benedictine$9.00
- Chartreuse Green$20.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$20.00
- Cherry Heering$8.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Combier Creme de Mure$8.00
- Dolin Genepy Alpes$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Giffard Abricot du Roussillon$8.00
- Giffard Cassis Noir de Bourgogne$8.00
- Giffard Framboise$8.00
- Giffard Fraise Du Bois$8.00
- Giffard Violette$8.00
- Italicus$8.00
- Laurent Cazottes Tomato Liqueur$20.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$8.00
- Mr Blacks Cold Brew$8.00
- Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao$8.00
- Pimms No 1$8.00
- St Elizabeth Allspice$8.00
- St Germain$8.00
- Tempus Banane$9.00
- Tempus Cacao$9.00