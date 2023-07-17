The Ridge at the Hill 2119 N IH35
Food
Starters
1\2 Mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms
Hand- breaded & fried golden brown. Served with our homemade cream gravy. Half order $9.29/ Full Order $11.29
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Chips & Salsa
fire roasted salsa
Chips & Queso
Wings
Crispy Jumbo wings (6) served w/ ranch or bleu cheese
Nachos
Individual style nachos with refried black beans, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Chalupas
Refried black beans, roasted poblano cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Quesadillas
Flour tortillas with refried black beans, crushed chips, cheddar cheese, roasted salsa and guacamole.
Fried Stuffed Jalapenos (6)
Stuffed with cheddar (3) & cream cheese (3) served w/ ranch
Nacho Gueros
Piled high nachos topped with white bean chili, chicken, melted jack cheese, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
1/2 Chalupa
1/2 Gueros
Fried Pickles
Truffle Ravioli
Soups and Salads
Chili BOWL
Day BOWL
Large Salad
Small Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Blackened Salmon Salad
Seared Salmon Salad
Seared Atlantic Salmon, mixed spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, asiago cheese and hand cut croutons
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken breast, Mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and asiago cheese. Topped with hand-cut croutons and tossed in choice of dressing.
Chili CUP
Topped with chicken & jack cheese. $5.29 Cup/ $7.79 Bowl
House Salad
Day CUP
$5.29 Cup/ $7.79 Bowl
House Specialties
House Spec #1
House Spec #2
Shrimp Po Boy
Chicken Monty
Sauteed chicken breast with melted jack cheese. Topped with roasted salsa, guacamole & queso fresco. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.
NY Steak
12 oz. NY. Topped with red wine demi sauce and onion rings. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Blackened Fish Tacos
Seared blackened fish on toasted corn tortillas topped with our slaw (shredded cabbage, onions and cilantro) and poblano cream sauce. Served with nopalitos. Substitude Shrimp $2.79
Chicken Fried Chicken Sliders
(3) with bacon apple jam.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Golden hand battered with tartar sauce. Served with fries and slaw.
Jumbo Shrimp
Five crispy hand breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.
Ckn po'Boy
with a spicy remoulade, lettuce, pickles, tomato. Served with slaw and fries.
Country Chicken Fried Steak
with rosemary roasted potatoes and a side salad. $$$
Shrimp Tacos
WING ENTREE
Salmon Plate
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork on a toasted hoagie. Topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled- marinated portobello mushroom, sauteed spinach, crispy cucumber and a roasted red pepper mayo on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Sandwich
Sauteed parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with provolone cheese on sourdough toast with a creamy dijon. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Roasted Lamb Sandwich
Our juicy roasted lamb with peach and mango chutney, creamy goat cheese on a hoagie, served with pickles on the side
Ribeye Sandwich
Served on a toasted hoagie with horseradish mayo, grilled onions, and melted swiss chesse, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions on the side.
Torta Milanesa
Sauteed Breaded steak served on a toasted hoagie with refried black beans. lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded crispy chicken breast tossed in our signature wing sauce. Topped with melted monterey jack chesse & ranch on a toasted hoagie.Served with lettuce, tomatos, and pickles. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Torta
Burgers
Trios
(3) mini burgers topped with grilled onions, chipotle bbq sauce, and queso.
Black and Bleu Burger
1/2 pound housemade blackened seasoned patty. Topped with Monterey Jack and Blue cheese. Cooked to your liking. Served with mayo & lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions on the side.
Ridge Burger
1/2 pound seasoned patty with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.Topped with guacamole, bacon and a fried egg. Served with mayo & lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions on the side.
Garden Bean Burger
Vegetable patty served with refried black beans, guacamole, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar, and roasted salsa on toasted sourdough bun & lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on the side. Served with fries
Texas Brisket Burger
Ground brisket patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, onion rings, chipotle bbq sauce and mayo & lettuce tomato, pickle and onion on the side. Served with fries.
Cheesy Burger
1/2 pound patty with cheddar jack chesse, mayo & lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Served with fries.