Food

Starters

1\2 Mushrooms

$9.29

Fried Mushrooms

$11.29

Hand- breaded & fried golden brown. Served with our homemade cream gravy. Half order $9.29/ Full Order $11.29

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.59

Chips & Salsa

$5.59

fire roasted salsa

Chips & Queso

$7.59

Wings

$12.79

Crispy Jumbo wings (6) served w/ ranch or bleu cheese

Nachos

$10.29

Individual style nachos with refried black beans, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.

Chalupas

$9.59

Refried black beans, roasted poblano cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Quesadillas

$9.59

Flour tortillas with refried black beans, crushed chips, cheddar cheese, roasted salsa and guacamole.

Fried Stuffed Jalapenos (6)

$7.59

Stuffed with cheddar (3) & cream cheese (3) served w/ ranch

Nacho Gueros

$11.29

Piled high nachos topped with white bean chili, chicken, melted jack cheese, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

1/2 Chalupa

$5.89

1/2 Gueros

$7.29

Fried Pickles

$9.29

Truffle Ravioli

$9.29

Soups and Salads

Chili BOWL

$7.79

Day BOWL

$7.79

Large Salad

$11.29

Small Salad

$3.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.29

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.29
Seared Salmon Salad

$15.29

Seared Atlantic Salmon, mixed spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, asiago cheese and hand cut croutons

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.29

Blackened Chicken breast, Mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and asiago cheese. Topped with hand-cut croutons and tossed in choice of dressing.

Chili CUP

$5.29

Topped with chicken & jack cheese. $5.29 Cup/ $7.79 Bowl

House Salad

$5.59

Day CUP

$5.29

$5.29 Cup/ $7.79 Bowl

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.59

Chicken Fingers

$8.29

Mini Corndogs

$7.29

Mini Cheese Burger

$7.29

House Specialties

House Spec #1

$15.89

House Spec #2

$5.89

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.59

Chicken Monty

$16.89

Sauteed chicken breast with melted jack cheese. Topped with roasted salsa, guacamole & queso fresco. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.

NY Steak

$21.59

12 oz. NY. Topped with red wine demi sauce and onion rings. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.79

Seared blackened fish on toasted corn tortillas topped with our slaw (shredded cabbage, onions and cilantro) and poblano cream sauce. Served with nopalitos. Substitude Shrimp $2.79

Chicken Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.59

(3) with bacon apple jam.

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$13.79

Golden hand battered with tartar sauce. Served with fries and slaw.

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.29

Five crispy hand breaded jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce. Served with rice pilaf and vegetables.

Ckn po'Boy

$16.59

with a spicy remoulade, lettuce, pickles, tomato. Served with slaw and fries.

Country Chicken Fried Steak

$17.29

with rosemary roasted potatoes and a side salad. $$$

Shrimp Tacos

$17.29

WING ENTREE

$12.79

Salmon Plate

$17.29

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.79

Slow roasted pork on a toasted hoagie. Topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Portobello Sandwich

$12.79

Grilled- marinated portobello mushroom, sauteed spinach, crispy cucumber and a roasted red pepper mayo on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Sauteed parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with provolone cheese on sourdough toast with a creamy dijon. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Roasted Lamb Sandwich

$15.89

Our juicy roasted lamb with peach and mango chutney, creamy goat cheese on a hoagie, served with pickles on the side

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.79

Served on a toasted hoagie with horseradish mayo, grilled onions, and melted swiss chesse, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions on the side.

Torta Milanesa

$13.79

Sauteed Breaded steak served on a toasted hoagie with refried black beans. lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.29

Hand breaded crispy chicken breast tossed in our signature wing sauce. Topped with melted monterey jack chesse & ranch on a toasted hoagie.Served with lettuce, tomatos, and pickles. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Torta

$13.79

Burgers

Trios

$14.29

(3) mini burgers topped with grilled onions, chipotle bbq sauce, and queso.

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.89

1/2 pound housemade blackened seasoned patty. Topped with Monterey Jack and Blue cheese. Cooked to your liking. Served with mayo & lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions on the side.

Ridge Burger

$14.89

1/2 pound seasoned patty with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.Topped with guacamole, bacon and a fried egg. Served with mayo & lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions on the side.

Garden Bean Burger

$13.59

Vegetable patty served with refried black beans, guacamole, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar, and roasted salsa on toasted sourdough bun & lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on the side. Served with fries

Texas Brisket Burger

$15.89

Ground brisket patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, onion rings, chipotle bbq sauce and mayo & lettuce tomato, pickle and onion on the side. Served with fries.

Cheesy Burger

$13.79

1/2 pound patty with cheddar jack chesse, mayo & lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Beef Garden

$14.59

Sides

+ Nop Salad

$3.59

+ SD fries

$3.29

+ Cole Slaw

$3.29

+ Extra patty

$5.89

+ Roasted Pots

$3.29

+ Add Extra Fish (1)

$5.79

+ Add Extra Shrimp (1)

$2.79

+Add fish taco (1)

$6.89

+ Add SD toast

$1.59

+Add SD Tortillas

$1.59

+ Extra Chicken

$4.89

sd sweet pots

$3.59

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.89

Brownie

$7.29

with vanilla ice cream, nuts and whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$7.29

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Dr.Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

UnSweet Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

1\2 1\2

$2.79

Un Arnold

$2.79

Sweet Arnold

$2.79