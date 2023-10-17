The Right Way 2 Dine - NEW
Burgers & Phillys
(100% Single beef patty topped with mayo, L,T,C,O (american,)Pickles, Chilli
100% single beef patty topped with mayo L,T,C,O (american),Pickles, Bar-b-q Fritos topped with house Bar-b -q sauce
100% single beef patty with mayo, L,T,C,O (American)& pickles
100% beef patty topped with mayo, L,T,C,O (american),Pickles, jalapenos, Flamming hot cheetos with melted cheddar cheese.
Spicy Chicken patty topped with L,T,C (American), Pickles topped with chipotle sauce
Combo Lunch specials
Quesadillas, Hotdogs, Sausages (Single)
Spicy crispy fried Chicken sandwich with (lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese (American), chipotle sauce.
Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, chicken, side of salsa and Sour cream.
Includes cheese, onions, beef, side of our ketchup,mustard, & mayo (mixed).
Includes cheese, & a side of salsa and Sour cream.
Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, jalapenos, side of salsa and Sour cream.
Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, salmon, side of Cajun seafood sauce.
Plain patty (all toppings will be additional cost)