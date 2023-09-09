Online ordering now available through Toast!
Food Menu
Starters
Petite Plate
Entrees
P-Town Seafood Platter
$23.95
2pc fish, 6 shrimp,coleslaw,2 sides,2 hushpuppies
The River Platter
$23.99
2pc fish, 4 shrimps, 2 scallops,1 crab cake, 2 hushpuppies, 2 sides
Dockside Lambchops with 2 sides
$30.00
Harbourview Salmon with Mash Potatoes, 1 side
$22.00
2 Crab Cakes with 2 sides
$21.00
Baked Chicken with 2 sides
$15.00
River Rasta Pasta
$15.00
River Rasta Pasta with Shrimp
$28.00
River Rasta Pasta with Salmon
$28.00
River Rasta Pasta with Chicken
$23.00
3 Yard Bird Wings with 2 sides
$15.75
Hamburger with Fries
$13.95
lettuce,tomatoes, and onions
Thr River Boat Shrimp & Grits
$18.90
Chicken Sandwich with Fries
$15.00
Liver w/2 sides
$15.00
Smothered Porkchops w/2 sides
$18.00
Pig Feet w/2 Sides
$18.00
Sides
The Yacht Salad
$13.99
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta
The Yacht Salad with Chicken
$21.99
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta
The Yacht Salad with Shrimp
$23.99
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta
The Yacht Salad with Salmon
$23.99
assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta
Dessert
Late Night Menu
Night Menu
