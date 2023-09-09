Food Menu

Starters

Calamari Lake/ River Sauce

$12.99

Cavalier Crab Dip/ Baguette

$14.50

Crab Cakes

$14.99

2 count

Deviled Crabs

$10.00

Hush Puppies

$4.50

6 count

Its Her Wings (6)

$9.99

6 count

Its Her Wings (10)

$15.99

10 count

Mermaid Shrimp

$9.99

6 count

Pearl Scallops

$14.00

6 count

The River Boat Shrimp

$15.00

Petite Plate

(3) Shrimp Boat Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

Deep Fried or Grilled

Quesadillas

$4.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.00

Sausage and Rice

$12.00

Fish w/2 Sides

$12.00

Entrees

P-Town Seafood Platter

$23.95

2pc fish, 6 shrimp,coleslaw,2 sides,2 hushpuppies

The River Platter

$23.99

2pc fish, 4 shrimps, 2 scallops,1 crab cake, 2 hushpuppies, 2 sides

Dockside Lambchops with 2 sides

$30.00

Harbourview Salmon with Mash Potatoes, 1 side

$22.00

2 Crab Cakes with 2 sides

$21.00

Baked Chicken with 2 sides

$15.00

River Rasta Pasta

$15.00

River Rasta Pasta with Shrimp

$28.00

River Rasta Pasta with Salmon

$28.00

River Rasta Pasta with Chicken

$23.00

3 Yard Bird Wings with 2 sides

$15.75

Hamburger with Fries

$13.95

lettuce,tomatoes, and onions

Thr River Boat Shrimp & Grits

$18.90

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$15.00

Liver w/2 sides

$15.00

Smothered Porkchops w/2 sides

$18.00

Pig Feet w/2 Sides

$18.00

Sides

Macaroni Cheese

$4.99

Collards

$4.99

Cabbage

$4.99

Yams

$4.99

Mash Potatoes

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Potatoe Salad

$4.99

Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

2 Corn Bread or 2 Rolls

$2.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Side of Fries

$4.99

4pcs Hush Puppies

$2.99

The Yacht Salad

$13.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta

The Yacht Salad with Chicken

$21.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta

The Yacht Salad with Shrimp

$23.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta

The Yacht Salad with Salmon

$23.99

assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar, fetta

Dessert

Cakes

$3.00

Late Night Menu

Late Night

4 Yard Bird Wings with Fries

$22.00

10 Yard Yard Bird Wings with Fries

$30.00

Fish Nuggets with Fries

$18.00

Shrimp with Fries

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$18.00

River Boat Shrimp & Grits

$18.90

Salmon bites

$18.00

Salmon bites w/fries

$22.00

Night Menu

(10pcs) Whole Wings with Fries

$30.00

(4pcs) Whole Wings with Fries

$22.00

Shrimp and Fries

$18.00

Fish Nuggets with Fries

$18.00

Fish & Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$21.00

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

$19.00

The River Platter

$23.99

Catfish nuggets

$16.00

NA Beverages

Redbull

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Pink lemonade

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00