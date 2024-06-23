The RiverWok 102 S Union Ave Unit #103
Food
Apperizers
- Chicken Dumplings
Falsh fried or steamed, serving with light chilli sauce$9.00
- Edamame
steamed to order, tossed with kosher salt$6.00
- Spicy Edamame
Spiced with Korean red pepper and rayu and salt$7.00
- General Choe's Edamame
Tossed and sauced with general Choe's special sauce$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hand-Folded Crab Wontons
Creamy crab filling bell pepper, green onion served with homemade sweet/sour sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hand-Folded Lobster Wontons
Cremy lobster filling bell pepper, green onion$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lettuce Wraps
a secret tokki family recipe$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pork Egg Rolls
Served with julienned veggies, sweet chilli dipping sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls with julienned veggies, sweet chilli dipping sauce$9.00
- Snapper Chip
Crispy Red Snapper sauced with unagi and house mayo$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered dipped shrimp covered in crispy panko$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Calamari Tempura
Crisp calamari hunan salt, wasabi aioli dipping sauce$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Tempura
Tempura battered dipped mixed veggies covered in crispy panko$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed Tempura
Tempura battered dipped mixed veggies and seafood covered in crispy panko$19.00
Korean Entrees
Japanese Entrees
Chinese Entrees
- Beijing style chicken$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beijing Style Beef$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beijing sytle Fish$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken and Broccoli$18.00
- Pork and Broccoli$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beef and Broccoli$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hong Kong Chicken$18.00
- Hong Kong Style Beef$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Imperial Style Sweet and Sour Chicken$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Imperial Style Sweet and Sour Pork$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Imperial Sytle Sweet and Sour Beef$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sesame Chicken$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Noodles & Fried Rice
- Miso Ramen
Soy based with Japanese Ramen, Chasu, Menma, Naruto, Corn, Egg and Seawed$21.00
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Bone Broth base with Japanese Ramen, Chashu, Naruto, Corn, Egg and Seaweed$21.00
- Udon Noodle Soup
Dashi Broth base with udon noodles Chashu, Menma, Naruto, Corn, Egg and Seaweed$21.00
- Stir Fried Udon
Udon noodle stir fried with beef/chicken garlic and spices and umami blend$21.00
- Fried Ramen
Fried ramen noodles stir fried with beef/chicken garlic and spices and umami blend$21.00
- Veggie Fried Rice
Cooked rice and vegetables mixed egg, soy sauce and garlic for flavor and seasoning$15.00
- Beef Fried Rice
Cooked rice and beef mixed egg, soy sauce and garlic for flavor and seasoning$17.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Cooked rice and chicken mixed egg, soy sauce and garlic for flavor and seasoning$17.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Cooked rice and Shrimp mixed egg, soy sauce and garlic for flavor and seasoning$18.00
Salad
- Classic Asian Salad
a mixture of iceberg, romaine and napa cabbage topped with edamame, waterchestnuts, scallions, daikon radish, broccoli and picked ginger.$10.00
- Korean Spicy Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber tossed in Go-Chu-Jang and Sweet Rice Vinager$10.00
- Crispy Noodle Salad
A mixed green topped with crispy noodle, tomato, green onion, sweet onion and picked radish$10.00
Side Order
Desserts
- Hand-Folded Apple Pie Wontons
Cinnamon apple, bronw sugar and caramel$12.00
- Hand-Folded Berry Pie Wontons
Mixed blended berriess, brown sugar and caramel$12.00
- Triple Layer Choco Cake
Three layers of fudgy, moist dark chocolate cake, a rich chocolate frosting and chocolate ganache$12.00
- Tempura Fired Cheesecake
Deep fried dessert that combines the cream ssweetness and cheesecake with the crispy texture of tempura$13.00
- NY Cheesecake
Thick,creamy fillinf of cheese eggs, and sugar over a thin crust and topped with sweets$12.00
- Tiramisu Cup
Fingers soaked with coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of sugar, egg and the cream, sweet mascarpone sprinkled with cocoa$12.00