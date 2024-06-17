The Roasted Bean 934 Terryville Ave
Espresso
- Espresso - Double Shot$2.95
- Espresso - Single Shot$2.25
- Cortado
Equal parts epresso and steamed milk. 4 oz drink$3.75
- Cappuccino
Traditional style made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam$4.10
- Caffe Breve (Iced)$5.25
- Caffe Breve (Hot)$5.40
- Caffe Latte (Iced)$4.25
- Caffe Latte (Hot)$4.40
- Mocha Latte (Iced)$4.65
- Mocha Latte (Hot)$4.75
- Flat White$4.25
- Americano (Hot)$3.60
- Americano (Iced)$3.60
- Caffe Macchiato$3.75
- Shaken Espresso$4.25
- Espresso Con Panna
Double shot espresso topped with our house made whipped cream$3.50
- Seasonal/Specialty Latte (Iced)$4.25
- Seasonal/Specialty Latte (Hot)$4.40
Coffee
Tea
Alternative Drink Favorites
Frappes/Smoothies/Blushers
Bowls
- Kissed by Sunshine
Our tropical smoothie base topped with strawberries, dried pineapple, mango, granola, and vanilla yogurt$9.75
- Green Goddess
Our greens smoothie base with avocado topped with blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds, cacao nibs, and choice of nut butter$9.00
- Berry Bonanza
Our blooming berry smoothie base topped with strawberries, blueberries, granola, coconut flakes, and nutella$9.00
- Rise & Fuel (30g Protein)
Our banana smoothie base with our cold brew coffee and choice of protein powder topped with banana, granola, chocolate chips, and choice of nut butter$9.75
- Nutty Nana
Mini pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas, and Nutella$9.95
- Berry Sweet
Mini pancakes topped with raspberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar$9.95
- Savory Sausage
Choice of mini pancakes or hash browns topped with egg and sausage$9.95
- Blazin' Bacon
Choice of mini pancakes or hash browns topped with egg and bacon$9.95
Grilled Cheese
Sandwiches
- Get Roasted
Roasted turkey, american cheese, bacon, avocado, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on sourdough$11.25
- The Happy Hippie
Hummus, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, carrot, avocado, and pickled onions on multigrain$9.75
- Buffalo
Buffalo chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce on sourdough$11.25
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough$10.50