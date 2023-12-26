The Rogue Panda
Food
FOOD
- SLIPPERY DUMPLINGS$12.00
Dumplings filled with Napa cabbage, pickled daikon, potato, and doused in a spicy Sichuan sauce
- ROGUE “EGG” ROLLS$9.00
Shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots, and a burst of sweet chili sauce rolled in a crispy wheat wrapper
- SESAME CUCUMBERS$7.50
Crunchy, cool cucumbers marinated in black vinegar and sprinkled with sesame seeds
- KUNG PAO BRUSSELS$13.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, mixed with peanuts, scallions, and a sweet & spicy Kung Pao sauce (GF)
- SICHUAN GREEN BEANS$12.00
Blistered green beans drizzled with a Sichuan peppercorn vinaigrette
- COLD SESAME NOODLES$10.50
Cold noodles in a creamy sesame chili crisp sauce topped with sliced cucumbers, carrots, pumpkin seeds, and scallions (GF optional)
- SHIITAKE TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$17.00
Seared shiitake sautéed with onions, ginger, garlic & tamari and finished with truffle oil (GF)
- DAN DAN NOODLES$16.00
Sichuan street noodles tossed with Impossible™ Meat ragu, bok choy, onion crisps (GF optional)
- MAPO TOFU$16.00
Silky tofu simmered in saucy Impossible™ Meat and scallions, steeped in the heat of Hunan chili (GF)
SIDES/SAUCES
Drinks
- Golden Masala Chai Boba$6.50
Masala chai, plant-based milk, brown sugar boba
- Yuzu Lavender Boba Lemonade$6.50
Lavender & butterfly pea flower tisane, brown sugar boba, shot of lemon-yuzu
- Liquid Death Still Water$4.00
Mountain water straight from the Alps (still)
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$4.00
Sparkling mountain water straight from the Alps
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$4.00
Sparkling water flavored with mango and real agave nectar
- Liquid Death Severed Lime$4.00
Sparkling water flavored with lime and real agave nectar
- Radiate Kombucha - Black Rose$6.00
Black Rose - Radiate Kombucha, Organic Grapefruit, Organic Rose, Organic Activated Charcoal Radiate organic cold pressed kombucha is made with wild yeast, locally sourced ingredients, potent superfoods and proven to be a wonderful aid in daily digestion and whole body healing. Made locally in Miami!