The Rosticceria
Aperitivo
- Zeppole$10.00
fried dough + roasted garlic butter + grana
- East Coast Cardoons$16.00
beer battered + crispy fried
- Crostini & Prosciutto$15.00
toasted noble brioche + stracciatella cheese + spicy calabrian orange jam
- Ricotta Genovese$15.00
flaky pastry dough + stuffed with whipped ricotta + prosciutto + fried golden + parmigiano
- Chicken Wings "Piccata"$16.00
crispy fried + lemon + capers + pickled fresno
- Baby Artichokes$15.00
chargrilled + Italian herbs + lemon aioli
- Pizzettes$14.00
mini fried pizzas | San Marzano tomato + caramelized onions + mozzarella +ricotta + herb breadcrumb + colatura
- Chargrilled Clams$19.00
middleneck clams + salami + auricchio provolone + oreganato breadcrumbs + lemon
Insalata + Zupe
- Italian Wedge Salad$15.00
iceberg lettuce + heirloom tomatoes + red onions + warm beets + creamy blue cheese dressing + crispy prosciutto
- Sicilian Salad$14.00
charred escarole + poached potatoes + green beans + heirloom tomatoes + Sicilian olives + red onion + shaved fennel + white balsamic citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.00
little gem lettuce + creamy dressing + croutons + parmigiano
- Sausage + Fagioli Soup$12.00
five beans + escarole + pasta + grana
Panini + Pizza + Calzone
- The Porchetta$17.00
piled high porchetta + arugula + Sicilian caper & herb aioli + stracciatella cheese
- Abruzzo Sandwich$18.00
piled high porchetta + spicy 'nduja + stracciatella cheese + arugula + e.v.o.o
- Truffle Burger$17.00
1/2 lb. brisket patty + arugula + onions + goat cheese + truffle mushroom herb demi
- The Rosticceria Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. brisket patty + provolone + crispy onion + potato croquettes + demi
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella + ricotta
- Sausage Pizza$19.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + house made sausage + red onions + olives + roasted peppers
- Streets of Rome Pizza$18.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella + micro arugula + capers + red onions + shaved crispy porchetta + evoo
- Margherita Calzone$16.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella + ricotta
- Spacca Napoli Calzone$18.00
mozzarella + ricotta + prosciutto cotto
- Abruzzo Calzone$19.00
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + broccoli rabe + pine nuts
Porchetteria + Arrosticini
Main
- Rotisserie Chicken$9.00+
quarter, half, or whole | all-natural free-range rotisserie chicken
- Rope Sausage$17.00
mild house made sausage stuffed with provolone + pecorino + green onions + parsley + wine + wood-grilled
- Bone-In Short Ribs$36.00
five-hour red wine braised beef + aromatic herbs & vegetables + demi
- Swordfish$27.00
wood-grilled + salmoriglio sauce
- Filet Mignon "Abbruzziano"$28.00
Italian breadcrumbs + pecorino + chargrilled
- Tomahawk Pork Chop$42.00
14oz + smoked peppercorn dust + fennel pollen
- Bone-In Rib Eye$46.00
14oz + marinated + spice rubbed + wood grilled + smoked peppercorn dust + sea salt
- New York$44.00
14oz + marinated + spice rubbed + wood grilled + smoked peppercorn dust + sea salt
Abruzzi Skewers
Contorni " Sides"
- Roasted Corn Cacio e Pepe$8.00
butter + parmigiano + pecorino + smoked pepper
- Rosticceria Potatoes$8.00
roasted with Rosticceria drippings + garlic + onions + herbs
- Baked Ziti$8.00
San Marzano tomato + fresh mozzarella + parmesan + herb breadcrumbs
- Salt & Vinegar Fries$8.00
malt vinegar aioli
- Hand Dipped Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.00
- Broccoli Di Ciccio$8.00
wild broccoli + roasted garlic + e.v.o.o.
- Rigatoni Carbonara$9.00
mezzi rigatoni + guanciale + peas + parmigiano + egg yolk
- Italian Scalloped Potatoes$9.00
caramelized onions + ricotta + bechamel herb breadcrumbs
- Eggplant Parmigiana$9.00
baby eggplant chard roasted + San Marzano tomato + parmigiano
- Escarole & Beans$9.00
cannellini beans + sautéed escarole + e.v.o.o. + grana
- Potato Croquettes$9.00
yukon gold mashed potato + mozzarella + parmigiano + garlic + herb breadcrumbs + fried
- Frites Street Fries$8.00
Dessert
Kids' Menu
- Kids' Sliders$10.00
brisket beef patty + mozzarella + noble bread bun | choice of fries or side salad
- Kids' Rotisserie Quarter Chicken$10.00
all-natural free-range chicken | choice of fries or side salad
- Kids' Filet + Vegetable Skewer$10.00
herb rubbed | choice of fries or side salad
- Kids' Baked Ziti$10.00
San Marzano tomatoes + fresh mozzarella + parmigiano + herb breadcrumbs