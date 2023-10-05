Food

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Guac

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$11.00

Chips, Salsa, Guac, & Gueso

$18.00

Naked Nachos

$12.00

Just Chips, Melted Cheese, Pico

Nachos Grande

$18.00

Layered Cheese, Meat, Sour Cream, Pico, Guac

Hacienda Hummus

$9.00

Saloon Popcorn

$5.00

Smoked Elote

$7.00

Petra's Poppers

$9.00

Cilantro Crema

Wings

$16.00

Green Chili Ranch or Blue

Street Tacos el Dia

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Field Greens

$10.00

Jicama, Spicy Peanuts, Lime, Avocado

Saloon Caesar

$11.00

Cotija, Red Pepper, Poblano, Bagel Chip

Bison Chili

$9.00

Posole

$9.00

Vegan, White Bean, Hominy

Sides

Borracha Beans

$5.00

Cast Iron Cornrbead

$8.00

Luark's Honey Butter, Green Chiles, Mini Skillet

Fixin's

$5.00

Green Chili Mac

$10.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Mexi Quinoa

$7.00

Seasonal Squash

$10.00

Elote Potato

$8.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$3.00

Side Cotija

$3.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Ranch

$3.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Entrees

Fajitas

Blue Corn Enchiladas

Butternut or Bison

Birria Tacos

$33.00

Short Rib Birria, Consomme, Cheese, Crema, Lime Wedges Essentially- slow cooked short rib and cheese taco that is fried in the broth that the short rib was cooked in. Served with a side of that broth, or "consomme", for extra dunking. Rich in flavor, juicy and crispy. The most tender meat. Consomme- richly flavored clarified beef broth or stock. Fat is removed to make a type of clear soup. Suggest to the customer to squeeze the lime into the consomme and dunk the birria into it!

Quesadilla

$20.00

Pork Cheek Tostada

$19.00

Mile Burger

$20.00

Wagyu Chili Dog

$15.00

12 oz Prime Steak Special

$37.00

Kids

Kids Crunchy Bison Tacos

$12.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Wagyu Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Crunchy Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Dessert

Cast Iron Cookie

$14.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Strawberry, Crema

Arroz Con Leche

$9.00

ice cream

$6.00

Mexican Chocolate I.C.

$6.00

NA Drinks

NA Drink Options

Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Guayaba

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cortada

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Merchandise

Swag

Hats

$35.00

Shortsleeve Shirts

$25.00

Long sleeve Shirts

$30.00

Stickers

$5.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00