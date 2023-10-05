The Saloon 146 Main St
Food
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
Chips & Guac
$11.00
Chips & Queso
$11.00
Chips, Salsa, Guac, & Gueso
$18.00
Naked Nachos
$12.00
Just Chips, Melted Cheese, Pico
Nachos Grande
$18.00
Layered Cheese, Meat, Sour Cream, Pico, Guac
Hacienda Hummus
$9.00
Saloon Popcorn
$5.00
Smoked Elote
$7.00
Petra's Poppers
$9.00
Cilantro Crema
Wings
$16.00
Green Chili Ranch or Blue
Street Tacos el Dia
$8.00
Soups & Salads
Sides
Borracha Beans
$5.00
Cast Iron Cornrbead
$8.00
Luark's Honey Butter, Green Chiles, Mini Skillet
Fixin's
$5.00
Green Chili Mac
$10.00
Hand Cut Fries
$8.00
Mexi Quinoa
$7.00
Seasonal Squash
$10.00
Elote Potato
$8.00
Side Chipotle Aioli
$3.00
Side Cotija
$3.00
Side Guac
$3.00
Side Queso
$4.00
Side Shredded Cheese
$2.00
Side Ranch
$3.00
Side Salsa
$2.00
Side Sour Cream
$1.00
Entrees
Fajitas
Blue Corn Enchiladas
Butternut or Bison
Birria Tacos
$33.00
Short Rib Birria, Consomme, Cheese, Crema, Lime Wedges Essentially- slow cooked short rib and cheese taco that is fried in the broth that the short rib was cooked in. Served with a side of that broth, or "consomme", for extra dunking. Rich in flavor, juicy and crispy. The most tender meat. Consomme- richly flavored clarified beef broth or stock. Fat is removed to make a type of clear soup. Suggest to the customer to squeeze the lime into the consomme and dunk the birria into it!
Quesadilla
$20.00
Pork Cheek Tostada
$19.00
Mile Burger
$20.00
Wagyu Chili Dog
$15.00
12 oz Prime Steak Special
$37.00
Kids
Dessert
