Birria Tacos

$33.00

Short Rib Birria, Consomme, Cheese, Crema, Lime Wedges Essentially- slow cooked short rib and cheese taco that is fried in the broth that the short rib was cooked in. Served with a side of that broth, or "consomme", for extra dunking. Rich in flavor, juicy and crispy. The most tender meat. Consomme- richly flavored clarified beef broth or stock. Fat is removed to make a type of clear soup. Suggest to the customer to squeeze the lime into the consomme and dunk the birria into it!