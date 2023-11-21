The Salty Fern Gourmet Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches
- PB & Honey$12.00
All Natural Peanut Butter, Spread on to Thick Sliced Muti-Grain Bread. Topped with Banana, Granola, Golden Raisins and Honey.
- The Mimsy$12.00
Crispy Thick Sliced Bacon Stacked High with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Lightly Toasted Sour Dough Bread
- The Focaccia$12.00
Toasted Garlic Sour Dough Bread with Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil & a Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze
- Gobble Gobble$12.00
Toasted Sour Dough Bread with Melted Swiss Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Field Greens Cilantro Mayo, Thick Sliced Bacon & Thinly sliced Turkey
- Elevated Grilled Cheese$12.00Out of stock
Multi Grain Bread, Melty White Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese spread , Honey Drizzle, Granny Smith Apple & Caramelized Onions
- From The Garden$12.00
Toasted Sour Dough Bread , Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato & a Hummus Spread
- Mrs. Smith$12.00
Toasted Multi Grain Bread, Melted Munster Cheese, Turkey, Thick Sliced Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Grilled Onions served with Chipotle Aioli
- The Grinchwich$13.00
Crunchy Air Fried Chicken. Topped with Ham, Bacon, Melted Swiss Cheese, With a Homemade Honey Dijon Mustard & Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll
- The Picnic$14.00
Thinly Sliced Turkey & Ham with Bacon, Munster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Dijon Mustard & Mayo. Piled High Between Three Slices of Sour Dough Toast.
- The Chachi$12.00Out of stock
Thin Sliced Roast Beef Served on a Toasted Roll with Melted White Cheddar Cheese, Field Greens, Red Onion & Horseradish Mayo
Salads
Littles
- Grilled Cheese$6.50Out of stock
Sourdough & White Cheddar Cheese
- Make Your Sammy$6.50
Bread- Sourdough/Multi-Grain/Roll Meat- Turkey/Ham Cheese- Munster/Swiss Cheese
- PB & J$6.00
Multi Grain Bread with Natural Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly
- Chicken Tenders & Apples$6.50
Air Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Apple Slices