The Salvadorean Bakery White Center
Lunch and Dinner
Pupusas
- Pupusas$4.95
A traditional handmade tortilla stuffed with your choice of fillings. Served with our very own made in house curtido (pickled cabbage) and salsa
- Pupusa Loca$18.95
A giant handmade pupusa measuring 9 inches, filled with all possible pupusa fillings. Served with curtido (pickled cabbage) and salsa.
Tamales
- Tamales$4.95
Traditional Salvadorean style tamales slow cooked in fresh banana leaf, stuffed with meat, vegetables and seasoning. - Boneless chicken or pork combined with potatoes, green beans, carrots and green olives
- Tamal Pisque$4.00
Refried red beans with onions and garlic
- Tamal de Elote$3.50
Sweet corn tamale wrapped in corn husk with no filling, topped with sour cream dressing.
Apps/Misc
- Atole Chuco$7.50
Blue corn porridge, with black beans, ground squash seed, and hot sauce (optional). Served with French rolls
- Atole de Elote$4.75+
A sweet corn drink served hot and seasoned with cinnamon
- Chilate con Dulce$8.50Out of stock
White corn porridge seasoned with ginger and peppercorn. Accompanied by yucca fritters, sweet plantain slice, and camote (sweet potato) swimming in molasses syrup with cinnamon sticks
- Empanada de Platano$4.95
Deep friend ripe plantain empanada filled with your choice of refried red beans or Salvadorean custard. Dusted with sugar
- Pastelitos$8.95
(3) Chicken or pork filled empanadas, deep friend and served with our special spicy pico de gallo and salsa. Garnished with tomato, radish, and cucumber.
- Combo Plate$14.95
A pupusa and tamale of your choice served with rice and beans
- Ensalada Campesina$17.50
A bed of whole black beans with lettuce and fresh greens are layered with roasted corn kernels, diced celery, avocado, shredded carrots, and cashew nuts and fresh cheese. Topped with your choice of ranch or homemade Italian dressing. Protein choices Chicken
- Costilla de Puerco$23.95
Broiled pork rib sauteed in garlic, chunky tomato sauce with chopped bell peppers, onions and seasonings served with rice, whole beans, pico de gallo and two tortillas.
- Platano Guanaco$21.95
This platter comes with a taste of some of the Salvadorean specialties: a pupusa and tamal of your choice, deep fried ripe plantain; fried yucca topped with bits of pork, and refried red beans.
- Carne Guisada$19.95
Beef stew cooked with a rich potato and carrot gravy.. Served with rice, whole beans, avocado and two tortillas
- Carne Asada$29.95
Grilled thin-cut seasoned steak with deep friend Salvadorean sausage (Chorizo), avocado, spicy Pico de Gallo, rice, whole red beans and two tortillas.
- Pollo Guisado$18.95
Bone in chicken stew cooked with a rich potato and carrot gravy. Served with rice, house salad and two tortillas
- Pollo Encebollado$18.25
Bone in chicken sautéed with onion, tomato, and spices. Served with rice salad and two tortillas
- Pollo en Crema de Loroco$19.50
Tender chicken sautéed with onion, garlic, seasonings, mushrooms and loroco (edible Salvadorean flower) served with rice salad and tortillas
- Pollo Adobado$17.95
Seasoned boneless chicken sautéed with bell peppers and onions served with rice and salad
- Chile Relleno$18.95
Pasilla green pepper stuffed with your choice of seasoned pork, chicken or cheese, dipped in an egg batter then fried. Topped with tomato sauce and served with rice, refried red beans, salad and two tortillas
- Pescado frito$18.95
Fresh deep-friend Tilapia, served with rice, salad and two tortillas
- Filete de Tilapia Ranchero$18.50
Grilled filled of tilapia with ranchero sauce. Served with avocado, rice and two tortillas
- Camarones Guanacos$18.95
Shrimp sautéed with onion, tomato green and red bell pepper and topped with shredded Monterey jack cheese. Served with rice, salad and two tortillas
- Yuca Frita o Cocida con Chicharon$18.95
Yuca root fried or boiled. Served with bits of pork, curtido (pickled cabbage) and salsa
- Bistec Encebollado$27.50
Thin-cut seasoned steak marinated in vinegar and spices, pan fried and topped with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with rice salad and two tortillas
Soups
- Sopa de Pollo y Pollo frito$19.95
A bowl of tender chicken slowly simmered with vegetables and a hint of fresh mint. Served with fried chicken, salad, lime, jalapenos and two tortillas
- Sopa de Pollo$16.95
Tender chicken slowly simmered with white onion, tomato, celery, garlic, white rice zucchini, potatoes and hints of fresh mint. Served with tortillas lime and jalapenos
- Sopa de Res$17.95
A warm, savory bowl of soup boiled with vegetables, seasoning and beef flank
- Sopa de Patas$18.95
Classic Salvadorean soup with beef feet, tendons and tripe slowly simmered with onion, zucchini, yucca, corn and cabbage. Served with cilantro, onions, lime, jalapeno and tortillas.
- Sopa de Mariscos$19.99
A blend of seafood and diced vegetables simmered in a light and creamy broth
Sandwiches
- Pan Frances con Huevo y Chorizo$9.95
French bread stuffed with Salvadorean sausage scrambled with eggs.
- Pan Picante$14.50
Homemade cheesy jalapeno bread, filled with eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, bell pepper and melted shredded jack cheese. Served with your choice, side of salad or soup.
- Pan con Pollo$12.95
Toasted French roll stuffed with seasoned chicken smothered in a mild tomato sauce with slices of tomato, cucumber and radish topped with mayonnaise
- Pan con Pavo$13.95
Toasted French roll stuffed with seasoned turkey, slices of tomato, onion, cabbage, pickled papaya, cucumber, mayo and mustard. Topped with savory turkey gravy.
- Pan con Frijoles Queso y Crema$9.95
Toasted French roll stuffed with refried bean, Salvadorean cheese, and Salvadorean Sour cream
Frescos
Kids menu
Breakfast
- Carne Deshilada$18.95
Shredded beef scramble with eggs, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Served with a side of casamiento, plantain, sour cream and two tortillas.
- Casamiento (Desayuno)$18.95
Seasoned whole beans and rice medley. Served with plantain, two eggs, fresh cheese, and two tortillas
- Chorizo con Huevo$18.95
Eggs scrambled with Salvadorean sausage, plantain, onions, green pepper, and tomato. Served with refried red beans, sour cream and two tortillas
- Jamón con Huevo$16.95
Ham scrambled with eggs. Served with refried red beans, deep fried ripe plantain, sour cream and two tortillas
- Salvadorean Scramble$16.95
Diced potato scrambles with eggs. Served with a side of casamiento, deep friend ripe plantain fresh cheese and two tortillas
- Plátano Frito (Desayuno)$16.95
Deep fried ripe plantain banana. Served with two eggs, refried red beans, sour cream and French rolls
- Desyuno Campesino$17.95
Deep fried tamal de elote (sweet corn) served with refried beans, two eggs, sour cream, and fresh cheese.
- Desayuno Guanaco$18.95
Two Salvadorean sausages, two eggs, deep fried ripe plantains, refried red beans, sour cream, white fresh cheese and two tortillas
- Loroco Scramble$17.50
Diced Loroco scrambled with eggs, onion, and tomato. Served with fresh cheese, plantains, beans, sour cream, and two tortillas.
Sides - Extras
Sides/extras
- Chorizo enteros (Side)$4.50
2 house made sausage links
- Casamiento (side)$4.95
Seasoned whole red beans and rice medley
- Arroz (Rice)$2.75
side of rice
- Crema (Sour Cream)$2.20
side of our house made sour cream
- Queso (cheese)$3.95
side of fresh white cheese
- Yuca Frita (side)$10.50
Side of Yuca fries
- Platano Solo$4.50
side of fried platain
- Two eggs (side)$4.50
side of 2 eggs
- Jalapeno (side)$0.85
side of japaeno
- Side Salad$7.50
House Side salad
- 1/4 Avocado$4.00
Avocado
- Tortilla$0.85
- Frijoles sides)$2.95
- Side De Chorizo Con Huevo$7.95
- Side De Chile Rellene$8.95
- Side De Chicharron$6.50
- Side De Salsa$7.50
- Pollo Frito y Ensalada (Fried Chicken n side salad)$12.95
- Carne Asada (Side)$15.00
Café
Coffee
- Americano$3.25+
Espresso and Hot water
- Aqua caliente vaso$0.50+
Cup of hot water
- Breve$3.50+
Latte made with Half n half cream
- Cafe Regular (Drip Coffee)$3.25+
Drip Coffee
- Cappuccino$3.50+
An espresso drink with steamed milk, lots of foam
- Chocolate Caliente$3.25+
Hot Chocolate
- Espresso$2.50+
Straight Espresso
- Half and Half$2.75+
Cup of Half n Half
- Latte$3.50+
Espresso with steamed Milk and a little foam
- Macchiato$3.50+
Espresso topped with foamed milk
- Mocha$3.75+
Chocolate latte
- Te (Tea)$3.25+
Hot Tea
- Vaso de Leche (Cup of Milk)$2.50+
cup of milk
- Syrup Sabor Para Cafe$0.75
Falvored syrup
Bebidas - Drinks
Sodas
Soda
- coconut milk strawberry colatino (490 ml)$4.95
- coconut milk original colatino (490 ml )$4.95
- sprite Can (lata)12 FL OZ$2.25
- diet coke (lata)12 fl oz$2.25
- coca cola original taste 12 fl oz$2.25
- guarana antartica the braziliam original soda( 11.83 oz$2.25
- RapTor Lata (16 fl oz)$3.25
- jugo de guanabana con pulpa (490 ml )$2.99
- jugo de naranja colatino(490ml )$2.99
- agua de coco con pulpa (490 ml)$2.99
- del frutal jugo de naranja (500 ml )$2.99
- del frutal nectar de manzana (330 ml)$1.99
- lozano grape(500 ml )$2.50
- lo zano apple$2.50
- perrier glass bottle (330 ml)$2.95
- uva tropical 12 fl oz glass bottle$3.00
- thirster bottle water( 500 ml)$1.50
- cola champagne cuzcatlan glass bottle (355 ml)$3.00
- sidral mundet glass bottle (355 ml)$3.00
- sangria senorial glass bottle (330ml)$3.00
- jarritos pineapple glass bottle$3.00
- jarritos watermelon glass bottle$3.00
- jarritos tamarindo glass bottle$3.00
- jarritos mandarin glass bottle$3.00
- jarritos mango glass bottle$3.00
- tropical banana glass bottle ( 12 fl oz)$3.00
- tropical banana medio (500 ml) glass bottle$3.75
- coca cola medio litro glass bottle (500 ml)$3.75
- tropical banana 2 litros plastic bottle$4.95
- orange crush 2 litros plastic bottle$4.95
- sprite plastic bottle 2 litros$4.95
- coca cola 2 litros plastic bottle$4.25
- cola champagne 2 litros plastic bottle$4.95
- manzana postobon 2 litros plastic bottle$4.95
- inca kola 2 litros plastic bottle$4.50
- colombiana la nuestra$4.50
- gloria mango 1 litro$3.95
- gloria maracuya$3.95