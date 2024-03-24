The Sandbar
All Day Breakfast
Anytimers
Salads
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast
- Chicken Strip Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Texas Toast
- BLT$7.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
Try it with bacon
- Steak Finger Sandwich$8.00
Steak fingers and gravy on Texas Toast
Baskets
Burgers
- The Sandbar Classic Burger$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion and Mayo
- Bruncher$10.00
The Classic Burger With A Fried Egg And Bacon
- The Kook$8.00
Queso and a burger patty
- Mushroom Swiss$8.00
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms on Texas Toast with Mayo
- Sandbar Smash$10.00
With special sauce, onions, jalapeño, cheese, pickle and onion rings
Kids Meal
- Kids Chicken Strip Basket$6.00
Two Chicken Strips, Texas Toast, Fries, Gravy and a Drink
- Kids Steak Finger Basket$6.00
2 steak fingers w/ fries, TX toast and gravy and a Drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
American Cheese, Texas Toast, Fries and a Drink
- Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese Quesadilla With fries and a drink
Drinks
The Sandbar Location and Ordering Hours
(979) 316-3613
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM