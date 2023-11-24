The Sandwich Spot Phoenix
Signature Sandwiches
- #1 The Grand Canyon$12.99
- #2 The Tombstone$12.99
- #3 The 602$12.99
- #4 The Havasu$12.49
- #5 The Cardinal$12.99
- #6 The Monsoon Doom$12.49
- #7 The Pastrami Mami$11.49
- #8 The Sun Devil$12.49
- #9 The Diamond Back$12.49
- #10 The Ocotillo$10.99
- #11 The Spartan$12.49
- #12 The Wiley Coyote$12.99
- #13 The Big Stack$12.99
- #14 The Piestewa Peak$12.49
- #15 The Camelback$12.49
- #16 The Vortex$12.99
- #17 The Station #17$12.49
- #18 The Fort McDowell$12.49
- #19 The Rincon$12.99
- #20 The Snake Bite$12.99
- #21 The Hot One$12.49
- #22 The Rockin' Reuben$12.49
- #23 The Phoenix Baller$12.99
- #24 The Luke$12.49
- #25 The State 48$12.49
- #26 The Saguaro$12.49
- #27 The Rocky Point$12.99
- #28 The Road Runner$12.99
Half Signature Sandwiches
- Half #1 The Grand Canyon$8.49
- Half #2 The Tombstone$8.49
- Half #3 The 602$8.49
- Half #4 The Havasu$8.49
- Half #5 The Cardinal$8.49
- Half #6 The Monsoon Doom$8.49
- Half #7 The Pastrami Mami$7.49
- Half #8 The Sun Devil$8.49
- Half #9 The Diamond Back$8.49
- Half #10 The Ocotillo$6.99
- Half #11 The Spartan$8.49
- Half #12 The Wiley Coyote$8.49
- Half #13 The Big Stack$8.49
- Half #14 The Piestewa Peak$8.49
- Half #15 The Camelback$8.49
- Half #16 The Vortex$8.49
- Half #17 The Station #17$8.49
- Half #18 The Fort McDowell$8.49
- Half #19 The Rincon$8.49
- Half #20 The Snake Bite$8.49
- Half #21 The Hot One$8.49
- Half #22 The Rockin' Reuben$8.49
- Half #24 The Luke$8.49
- Half #25 The State 48$8.49
- Half #26 The Saguaro$8.49
- Half #27 The Rocky Point$8.49
- Half #28 The Road Runner$8.49
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Sandwich
Chips
- Boulder Canyon - Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt$2.00
- Boulder Canyon - Sea Salt$2.00
- Boulder Canyon - Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt$2.00
- Boulder Canyon - Hickory Smoked BBQ$2.00
- Boulder Canyon - Jalapeno Cheddar$2.00
- Doritos - Cool Ranch$2.00
- Doritos - Nacho Cheese$2.00
- Maui Onion$2.00
- Sun Chips - Garden Salsa$2.00
- Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar$2.00
Drinks
- Coke - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Diet Coke - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Coke Zero - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Vanilla Coke - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Sprite - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Sprite Zero - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Dr Pepper - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Diet Dr Pepper - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Barqs Rootbeer - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Fanta Orange - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Fanta Strawberry - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Dasani Water - 20 oz Bottle$3.00
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.00
- Gold Peak Green Tea$3.00
- Gold Peak Peach Tea$3.00
- Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.00
- Fairlife Strawberry Milk$3.00
- Fairfield Chocolate Milk$3.00
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Original - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Huckleberry - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Prickly Pear - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Mango - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Strawberry - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Watermelon - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Peach - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Pineapple - 32 oz$6.99
- AZ Lemonade Stand - Jamaica Tea - 32 oz$6.99
Sides
- Macaroni Salad - 8 oz$4.99
- Potato Salad - 8 oz$4.99
- Bomb Sauce - 2 oz$0.50
- Lava Sauce - 2 oz$0.50
- Psycho Sauce - 2 oz$0.50
- Secret Sauce - 2 oz$0.50
- Bomb Sauce - 8 oz$3.49
- Lava Sauce - 8 oz$3.49
- Psycho Sauce - 8 oz$3.49
- Secret Sauce - 8 oz$3.49
