The Screaming Goat
Slider Combos
- One Burger Slider$7.99
- Two Burger Sliders$10.99
- Three Burger Sliders$13.99
- Four Burger Sliders$16.99
- One Pulled Pork Slider$7.99
- Two Pulled Pork Sliders$10.99
- Three Pulled Pork Sliders$13.99
- Four Pulled Pork Sliders$16.99
- One Chicken Slider$7.99
- Two Chicken Sliders$10.99
- Three Chicken Sliders$13.99
- Four Chicken Sliders$16.99
- One Brisket Slider$9.49
- Two Brisket Sliders$13.99
- Three Brisket Sliders$18.49
- Four Brisket Sliders$22.99
Tacos
- Pulled Pork Puffy Tacos (2)$6.99
Puffy flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, pico, and cheddar cheese.
- Brisket Puffy Tacos (2)$7.49
Puffy flour tortilla filled with juicy brisket, topped with pico and cotija cheese.
- Carne Asada Puffy Tacos (2)$7.49
2 of our puffy flour tortillas filled with our marinated carne asada steak, pico, and cheddar cheese.
- The G.O.A.T Taco(quitos) (4)$7.49
Traditional Mexican rolled taco(quito), submerged in our homemade red sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. Spice green salsa served on the side. Stick a fork in them and enjoy.
Wings
Catfish
Salad
Sides
- Loaded Baked Potato Salad$2.49
Just imagine a loaded baked potato but in potato salad form.
- Fried Pickles with Ranch$4.99
- Waffle Fries$2.49
- Pretzel Bites with cheeseOut of stock
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Deviled Eggs (3)$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Carrots and Celery with Ranch$1.89
- Cup of Queso$2.99
Our queso blanco with red and green chilis.
- Slider (a-la-cart)$3.59
Kids Menu
- Kids Slider$6.99
A single cheeseburger slider served with a 16oz drink and a choice of waffle fries or an applesauce cup.
- Kids Chicken Bites$6.99
Tender fried chicken bits served with a 16oz drink and a choice of waffle fries or an applesauce cup.
- Kids Catfish$6.99
A single piece of catfish served with a hushpuppy, a 16oz drink, and a choice of waffle fries or an applesauce cup.
- Kids Grilled Cheese Slider$6.99
Two grilled cheese sliders served with a 16oz drink and a choice of waffle fries or an applesauce cup.