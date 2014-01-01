S.E.A. Crab House - Boise Boise
Food 2023/New
Build Boil
Seafood Combos
The Mafia Queen
Feast like royalty with a seafood boil loaded with two large king crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, spicy sausage, corn on the cob, baked potatoes, and served with your choice of sauce.
Pacific Northwest's
Enjoy the West Coast’s best in this seafood boil loaded with a whole Dungeness crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, and corn on the cob, and served with your choice of sauce.
SEA Sampler
Sample the fruits of the sea with this boil packed with shrimp, crawfish, clams, mussels, baked potatoes and corn on the cob, and served with your choice of sauce.
Starters
Oysters Half DZ
Ai-Kai Crab Cakes
Our house-made crab cakes (pure crab meat) are served over a bed of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots tossed in lemon garlic sauce.
Fried Spring Rolls
Four lightly fried Thai veggie spring rolls served with our signature Thai sweet chili sauce.
Steamed Clams
Our steamed clams are served with garlic white wine, tomatoes, and basil.
Butterflied Prawns
Ten lightly breaded fried prawns, served with our sweet Thai chili sauce.
Crab Artichoke dip
This one is for the crab lovers, featuring a warm crab spinach artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with celery and carrot sticks.
Fried Calamari
Rings and tentacles lightly fried and served over mixed greens with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
Enjoy bay shrimp stuffed in a whole avocado and served over a bed of mixed greens tossed in cilantro and lime.
Pot Stickers
Traditional Thai chicken pot stickers served with ponzu dipping sauce.
Soups & Salads
Clam Chowder
Our clam chowder is made with live clams and a special Southeast Asian twist that has made it the talk of the town. Be aware that clam shells will be present. WARNING: because we use live clams, you may have shells in your chowder. Please be mindful of shells while consuming our chowder.
Gumbolaya
Our gumbolaya brings together a unique blend of Cajun and Thai cuisine, with fresh shrimp, fish, sausage, bacon, carrots, Celery, tomato, and dill.
Fresh Salad Roll
Two large Vietnamese-style salad rolls packed with fresh vegetables and herbs, and dipped in a homemade hoisin and Thai chili garlic sauce.
SEA Salad
The S.E.A. salad features carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, and onion on a bed of greens and tossed with your choice of dressing and protein.
Entrees
Finger Food
Lobster Roll
Lobster salad stuffed into two locally-baked bread roll and served with an order of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.
Crab Roll
Crab salad stuffed into two locally-baked bread roll and served with an order of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.
Fish & Chips
Our fish and chips feature panko-breaded codfish served with tartar sauce and lemon garlic aioli and a serving of our cajun fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries or onion rings for an extra $3.