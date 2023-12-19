The Senator Prescott
Cocktails
- The Pierce$15.00
Templeton Rye Borghetti Caffe Sport (Coffee flavoring) W&H Don Zoilo Amontillado Cinnamon Syrup burnt cinnamon stick large cube ice
- The Cambell$15.00
Bourbon Galliano Giffard White Cacao half and half cream
- The Goldwater$15.00
1738 Remy Martin Cognac Apricot Giffard Winter/Passion Fruit Summer Lemon juice Cinnamon syrup
- The McCain$14.00
Four Roses Bourbon Grapefruit Juice Gifford Creme de Pamplemousse Honey Syrup Gifford Orgeat Syrup
- The Hunt
- The Smith
- The Earp
- Aviation
- Daiquiri
- French 75
- Gin & Tonic
- Manhattan
- Martini
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Negroni
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Paloma
- Sazerac
- Side Car
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
- The Orr$8.00
Blueberry Re'al Lavender Monin Lemon Juice Dry Citrus Tonic Thyme
Neat Pours
- Woodford Double Oak Bourbon$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Weller 12 yr$25.00
- Blanton's Original$18.00
- Old Forester$10.00
- Four Roses 135th$30.00
- Templeton Rye 6yr$12.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$12.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- Balvenie 12yr Doublewood$13.00
- The Botanist$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Weller Special Reserve$15.00
- Remy Martin$18.00
- Templeton Rye 4yr$10.00
- Garrison Brothers Balmorhea$25.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$13.00
- Four Gates Brazilian$40.00
- Lalo Tequila$9.00
- Four Roses$9.00
(928) 277-1412
