The Seventh Tap East Bank 525 Barksdale Blvd
The Seventh Tap East Bank 525 Barksdale Blvd
Drinks
Food
Merchandise
Drinks
Draft
All Honk No Tonk
$9.00
All of the Lights
$7.00
Cocoa Loco
$8.00
Don Pablo
$7.00
EBM Lager
$7.00
Faux
$8.00
Juiceport
$8.00
Let the Good Vibes Roll
$7.00
Seltzer
$7.00
Slushy
$7.00
Wavez
$8.00
Non-alcohol
Bottled Water
$2.00
Soda
$4.00
Food
Fries
Side of Fries
$5.00
Chili Cheese
$12.00
Bacon Cheddar Ranch
$12.00
Tap Fries
$15.00
Burger
Single Burger
$9.00
Double Burger
$12.00
Triple Burger
$15.00
Wings
8 Piece Wing
$12.00
12 Piece Wing
$16.00
Extras
Extra Dips and Sauce
Merchandise
Shirts
Logo Tee
$20.00
Special Release Tees
$25.00
Long Sleeve
$30.00
Hoodie
$50.00
Sweatshirt
$40.00
Hats
Logo - Leather Patch
$30.00
Logo - Embroidered Patch Hat
$30.00
Glassware
Logo Glass
$7.00
Hopped Up Time Machine
$10.00
Other
Tin Tacker
Soft Foam 12oz Koozie
Bottler Opener
Fancy 16oz Can Koozie
The Seventh Tap East Bank 525 Barksdale Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(318) 402-8490
525 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
Closed
All hours
