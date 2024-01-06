Check Out Our Daily Deals!
The Shack Kitchen + Coffee Spring Valley
The Shack Breakfast
Build Your Own Breakfast
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Green sauce, tortilla chips, queso fresco, pickled onion, sour cream
- Steak & Eggs$16.99
steak, herb roasted potatoes, and 2 eggs any style
- Pancakes$9.99
2 pancakes, 3 pieces of bacon, herb roasted potatoes, choice of syrup caramel, berry jam, or nutella
- Chicken & Waffles$12.99
homemade waffle, bacon, maple syrup, strawberries, whipped cream
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
sourdough, eggs, bacon, chipotle sauce, american cheese, avocado, and herb roasted potatoes
Avocado Toast
The Shack Coffee
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Coffee
Smoothies
Milkshakes
