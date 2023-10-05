The Shack Wings & Brews 4726 Woodrow Bean Transmountain
FOOD
APPETIZER
BUFFALO FRIES
Hand-battered fries covered in buffalo sauce and our house ranch
CALAMARI
Fried hand-battered calamari served with side of Teriyaki and spicy ranch
CHEESE STICKS
Hand-breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipole aioli, in a tomato basil tortillay, served with sour cream and guacamole
CHIPS AND QUESO
Chile con queso, served with tortilla chips
FRIED PICKLE CAPS
Fried hand-battered kosher pickle caps
LOADED FRIES
French fries with chile con queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and sour cream
POPPERS
Breaded roasted jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese
SHACK NACHOS
Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
SHACK SAMPLER
Choose up to three of our famous appetizers, Poppers, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles Caps, and Shack Shrooms to sample
SHACK SHROOMS
Hand battered fried mushrooms
WINGS
6 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
10 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
20 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
30 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
50 TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
6 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
10 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
20 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
30 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
50 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
6 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
10 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
20 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
30 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
50 BREADED WINGS
Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness
3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
20 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
30 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
SHRIMP & STRIPS
10 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
20 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
30 BUFFALO SHRIMP
Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce
SHRIMP TACOS
Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
4 CHICKEN STRIPS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
8 CHICKEN STRIPS
Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection
COMBOS & PLATTERS
6 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
6 COMBO BONELESS
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
6 COMBO BREADED WINGS
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO BONELESS
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
10 COMBO BREADED WINGS
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch
20 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER
Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
20 BONELESS PLATTER
Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
20 BREADED WING PLATTER
Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch
50 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER
Our famous traditional wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
50 BONELESS PLATTER
Our famous boneless wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
50 BREADED WING PLATTER
Our famous breaded wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch
3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP
Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch
CRAFTED BURGERS
HABANERO BURGER
Grilled onions, habanero pepper jack, bacon, and habanero aioli
SHACK BURGER
Crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce
MUSHROOMS SWISS BURGER
Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese
AMERICAN BURGER
American cheese, and shack sauce
MEXICAN BURGER
Grilled all beef franks, smoked ham, smotthered in chile con queso
GREEN CHILE BURGER
Grilled onions, roasted hatch green chile, and american cheese
AZTEC BURGER
Guacamole, bacon, provolone cheese
PIT BOSS BURGER
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard
SHACK UP YOUR OWN BURGER
Build your own burger with your choice of toppings
SANDWICH
RUBY TURKEY SANDWICH
Deli sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH
Blackened salmon fillet, remoulade sauce, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, l.t.o., and swiss cheese
SANTA FE
Grilled chicken breast, hatch green chile, guacamole, and l.t.o.
SHACK PHILLY
Thin cut rib eye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and green chile, drizzle chile con queso, and cheddar cheese
MONTE CRISTO
Smoked ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, battered and fried, served with strawberry jelly
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, chipotle mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread
CUBANO SANDWICH
Cuban style sandwich, pulled pork, ham and swiss cheese
TACOS
SALADS
TEJANO SALAD
Greens, chopped chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, and chipotle ranch
BUFFALO SALAD
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch
GREEK SALAD
Spring mix, parm crisps, cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese, your choice of chicken or salmon, served with vinaigrette
SHACK SALAD
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and ceasar dressing
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERT
SPIRITS & COCKTAILS
SPECIALITY COCKTAILS
Berry Good Time
Berry Sangria
Blueberry Iris Mule
Coconut Mojito
Cucumber Chiller
Desert Pear
Green Tea Shot
Hisbiscus Ginger Mule
Honey Bun Shot
House Margarita Frozen
House Margarita Rocks
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Margarita
Jaeger Bomb
Kinda Peachy
Mango Sangria
Mexican Mule
Mexican Paleta Shot
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Paloma Margarita
Peach Sangria
Pickle Back Shot
Pickle Bomb
Pina Colada
Pink Kitty Shot
Purple Gecko Shot
Ruby Red Crush
Shack Bloody Mary
Shack Mudslide
Topo Chico Ranch Water
Vegas Bomb
Western Pepino Shot
White Tea Shot
Premium Margarita
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
COCKTAILS A-Z
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Baby Guinness
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Cake Shot
Cape Cod
C Bull Dog
Champagne Cocktail
Cina Toast Crunch
Coconut Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Grape Crush
Greyhound
Harvey Walbanger
Hot Toddy
Hulk
Hurricane
Jelly Donut
John Daly
Jolly Rancher
Kama Kazi
Kama Kazi Peach
Kir Royal
Lemon Drop
Liq Cocaine
Liq Marijuan
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mojito Mango
Mojito Strwbry
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Oatmeal Cookie
Old Fashioned
Orange Tea
Peach Tea
Pickle Back Shot
Pink Pssy
Pistachio Shot
Planter's Punch
Purple Gecko
Red Head Slt
Rob Roy
Royal F
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Slow C Screw
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
VODKA
Well Vodka
ABSOLUT
ABSOLUT APPLE
ABSOLUT CITRON
ABSOLUT LIME
ABSOLUT PEACH
ABSOLUT VANILLA
DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY
EFFEN CUCUMBER
GREY GOOSE
KETEL ONE
SMIRNOFF
TITO'S
WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY
WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER
WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT
WESTERN SONS LEMON
WESTERN SONS PEACH
DBL VODKA
DBL Well Vodka
DBL ABSOLUT
DBL ABSOLUT APPLE
DBL ABSOLUT CITRON
DBL ABSOLUT LIME
DBL ABSOLUT PEACH
DBL ABSOLUT VANILLA
DBL DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY
DBL EFFEN CUCUMBER
DBL GREY GOOSE
DBL KETEL ONE
DBL SMIRNOFF
DBL TITO'S
DBL WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY
DBL WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER
DBL WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT
DBL WESTERN SONS LEMON
DBL WESTERN SONS PEACH
DBL GIN
RUM
DBL RUM
TEQUILA
Well Tequila
CASA AMIGOS BLANCO
CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO
CHINGA QUED MEZCAL
1800 Tequila
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO 70
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO REPO
DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT
EL JIMADOR REPO
EL JIMADOR SILVER
EL PERRO GRANDE BLANCO
EL PERRO GRANDE REPO
ESPOLON BLANCO
HERRADURA REPO
HORNITOS REPO
JOSE CUERVO
MAESTRO DOBEL
OJO DE TIGRE
PATRON SILVER
TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO
DBL TEQUILA
DBL Well Tequila
DBL CASA AMIGOS BLANCO
DBL CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO
DBL CHINGA QUED MEZCAL
DBL 1800 Tequila
DBL DON JULIO 1942
DBL DON JULIO 70
DBL DON JULIO ANEJO
DBL DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT
DBL EL JIMADOR REPO
DBL EL JIMADOR SILVER
DBL EL PERRO GRANDE BLANCO
DBL EL PERRO GRANDE REPO
DBL ESPOLON BLANCO
DBL HERRADURA REPO
DBL HORNITOS REPO
DBL JOSE CUERVO
DBL MAESTRO DOBEL
DBL OJO DE TIGRE
DBL PATRON SILVER
DBL TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO
WHISKEY
DBL WHISKEY
IRISH
DBL IRISH
CANADIAN
DBL CANADIAN
SCOTCH
DBL SCOTCH
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
BAILEYS
BARTON LONG ISLAND TEA
COINTREAU
DISARONNO
DRY VERMOUTH
FIREBALL
FRANGELICA
GOLDSLAGER
GRAN MARNIER
HYPNOTIC
JAEGER
KAHLUA
RUMCHATA
RUMPLEMINTZ
SWEET VERMOUTH
BANANA LIQUOR
BUTTERSCOTCH LIQUOR
CRÈME DE CACAO LIQUOR
MELON LIQUOR
PEACH SCHNAPPS LIQUOR
POMEGRANTE LIQUOR
RAZZMATAZZ LIQUOR
AMARETTO LIQUOR
APPLE PUCKER LIQUOR
BLUE CURACO LIQUOR
STRAWBERRY LIQUOR
TRIPLE SEC LIQUOR
WATERMELON LIQUOR
DBL LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
DBL BAILEYS
DBL BARTON LONG ISLAND TEA
DBL COINTREAU
DBL DISARONNO
DBL DRY VERMOUTH
DBL FIREBALL
DBL FRANGELICA
DBL GOLDSLAGER
DBL GRAN MARNIER
DBL HYPNOTIC
DBL JAEGER
DBL KAHLUA
DBL RUMCHATA
DBL RUMPLEMINTZ
DBL SWEET VERMOUTH
DBL BANANA LIQUOR
DBL BUTTERSCOTCH LIQUOR
DBL CRÈME DE CACAO LIQUOR
DBL MELON LIQUOR
DBL PEACH SCHNAPPS LIQUOR
DBL POMEGRANTE LIQUOR
DBL RAZZMATAZZ LIQUOR
DBL AMARETTO LIQUOR
DBL APPLE PUCKER LIQUOR
DBL BLUE CURACO LIQUOR
DBL STRAWBERRY LIQUOR
DBL TRIPLE SEC LIQUOR
DBL WATERMELON LIQUOR
BEER & WINE
Bottled/Canned Beer
Ace Guava CAN
Amber Bock BTL
Angry Orchard BTL
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Budweiser Zero BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Dos XX BTL
Firestone 805 CAN
Heineken BTL
Lone Star BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Modelo Negra BTL
Blue Moon BTL
Shiner Bock BTL
Tecate Alta CAN
Tecate CAN
Topo Lemon CAN
Topo Mango CAN
Topo Pineapple CAN
Topo Strwbrry CAN
White Claw Blk Chry CAN
White Claw Lime CAN
White Claw Mango CAN
White Claw Rasp CAN
Guiness CAN
Best Maid Pickle Beer CAN
Estrella Jalisco BTL
Bluemoon BTL
Red Beer
Bud Light 16oz Can
Budweiser 16oz Can
Kona Big wave BTL
16 oz Drafts
16oz Ace Mango Cider DFT
16oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT
16oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT
16oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT
16oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT
16oz Bluemoon DFT
16oz Bud Light DFT
16oz Budweiser DFT
16oz Coors Light DFT
16oz Crawford Bock DFT
16oz Deadbeach IPA DFT
16oz Dos XX DFT
16oz Hopadillo IPA DFT
16oz Marble Double White DFT
16oz Michelob Ultra DFT
16oz Miller Lite DFT
16oz Modelo Especial DFT
16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT
16oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT
16oz Stella Artois DFT
16oz Yeugling Lager DFT
16oz Kona Wave DFT
22 oz Drafts
22oz Ace Mango Cider DFT
22oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT
22oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT
22oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT
22oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT
22oz Bluemoon DFT
22oz Bud Light DFT
22oz Budweiser DFT
22oz Coors Light DFT
22oz Crawford Bock DFT
22oz Deadbeach IPA DFT
22oz Dos XX DFT
22oz Hopadillo IPA DFT
22oz Marble Double White DFT
22oz Michelob Ultra DFT
22oz Miller Lite DFT
22oz Modelo Especial DFT
22oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT
22oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT
22oz Stella Artois DFT
22oz Yeugling Lager DFT
22oz Kona Wave DFT
HAPPY HOUR
Bottles/Cans
16 oz Drafts
16oz Ace Mango Cider DFT
16oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT
16oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT
16oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT
16oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT
16oz Bluemoon DFT
16oz Bud Light DFT
16oz Budweiser DFT
16oz Coors Light DFT
16oz Crawford Bock DFT
16oz Deadbeach IPA DFT
16oz Dos XX DFT
16oz Hopadillo IPA DFT
16oz Marble Double White DFT
16oz Michelob Ultra DFT
16oz Miller Lite DFT
16oz Modelo Especial DFT
16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT
16oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT
16oz Stella Artois DFT
16oz Yeugling Lager DFT
16oz Kona Wave DFT
22 oz Drafts
22oz Ace Mango Cider DFT
22oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT
22oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT
22oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT
22oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT
22oz Bluemoon DFT
22oz Bud Light DFT
22oz Budweiser DFT
22oz Coors Light DFT
22oz Crawford Bock DFT
22oz Deadbeach IPA DFT
22oz Dos XX DFT
22oz Hopadillo IPA DFT
22oz Marble Double White DFT
22oz Michelob Ultra DFT
22oz Miller Lite DFT
22oz Modelo Especial DFT
22oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT
22oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT
22oz Stella Artois DFT
22oz Yeugling Lager DFT
22oz Kona Wave DFT
Wells
THURSDAY SPECIAL
Thursday Specials
Mexican Paleta Shot
Green Tea Shot
White Tea Shot
Purple Gecko Shot
Pink Kitty Shot
Western Pepino Shot
10 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
20 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
30 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
50 BONELESS
Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection
LTO
LTO MENU
PIT BOSS BURGER
Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard
CUBANO SANDWICH
Cuban style sandwich, pulled pork, ham and swiss cheese
SALMON TACOS
Blackened style salmon, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage
SHRIMP TACOS
Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage