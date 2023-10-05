FOOD

APPETIZER

BUFFALO FRIES

$7.99

Hand-battered fries covered in buffalo sauce and our house ranch

CALAMARI

$10.99

Fried hand-battered calamari served with side of Teriyaki and spicy ranch

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Hand-breaded Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, chipole aioli, in a tomato basil tortillay, served with sour cream and guacamole

CHIPS AND QUESO

$7.99

Chile con queso, served with tortilla chips

FRIED PICKLE CAPS

$7.99

Fried hand-battered kosher pickle caps

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

French fries with chile con queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, chipotle mayo, and sour cream

POPPERS

$8.99

Breaded roasted jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese

SHACK NACHOS

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with beans, melted white cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole

SHACK SAMPLER

$15.99

Choose up to three of our famous appetizers, Poppers, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles Caps, and Shack Shrooms to sample

SHACK SHROOMS

$8.49

Hand battered fried mushrooms

WINGS

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$14.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

20 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$29.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

30 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$44.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

50 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$74.49

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

6 BONELESS

$9.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

10 BONELESS

$14.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

20 BONELESS

$29.99

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

30 BONELESS

$44.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

50 BONELESS

$74.49

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

6 BREADED WINGS

$10.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

10 BREADED WINGS

$15.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

20 BREADED WINGS

$31.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

30 BREADED WINGS

$47.99

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

50 BREADED WINGS

$79.49

Our famous wings dipped in batter for extra crispiness

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

20 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$23.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

30 BUFFALO SHRIMP

$35.99

Butterfly shrimp battered and fried till crispy, tossed with your favorite sauce

SHRIMP & STRIPS

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

4 CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

8 CHICKEN STRIPS

$17.99

Our famous wings fried naked to crispy perfection

COMBOS & PLATTERS

6 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BONELESS

$12.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

6 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$13.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO TRADITIONAL WINGS

$17.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BONELESS

$17.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

10 COMBO BREADED WINGS

$18.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and ranch

20 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous traditional wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BONELESS PLATTER

$37.99

Our famous boneless wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

20 BREADED WING PLATTER

$39.99

Our famous breaded wings served with fries, veggies, and two ranch

50 TRADITIONAL WING PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous traditional wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BONELESS PLATTER

$86.49

Our famous boneless wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

50 BREADED WING PLATTER

$91.49

Our famous breaded wings served with two fries, veggies, and large ranch

3 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$13.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

5 COMBO CHICKEN STRIP

$17.99

Our famous hand battered chicken strips served with fries, veggies, and ranch

CRAFTED BURGERS

HABANERO BURGER

$12.99

Grilled onions, habanero pepper jack, bacon, and habanero aioli

SHACK BURGER

$12.99

Crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce

MUSHROOMS SWISS BURGER

$11.99

Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, topped with swiss cheese

AMERICAN BURGER

$11.99

American cheese, and shack sauce

MEXICAN BURGER

$12.99

Grilled all beef franks, smoked ham, smotthered in chile con queso

GREEN CHILE BURGER

$11.99

Grilled onions, roasted hatch green chile, and american cheese

AZTEC BURGER

$12.99

Guacamole, bacon, provolone cheese

PIT BOSS BURGER

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard

SHACK UP YOUR OWN BURGER

$10.49

Build your own burger with your choice of toppings

SANDWICH

RUBY TURKEY SANDWICH

$11.49

Deli sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

BLACKENED SALMON SANDWICH

$13.99

Blackened salmon fillet, remoulade sauce, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, l.t.o., and swiss cheese

SANTA FE

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, hatch green chile, guacamole, and l.t.o.

SHACK PHILLY

$11.49

Thin cut rib eye steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, and green chile, drizzle chile con queso, and cheddar cheese

MONTE CRISTO

$10.99

Smoked ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, battered and fried, served with strawberry jelly

CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, chipotle mayo, l.t.o., served on ciabatta bread

CUBANO SANDWICH

$11.99

Cuban style sandwich, pulled pork, ham and swiss cheese

TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style shrimp, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

SALMON TACOS

$11.99

Blackened style salmon, chipotle mayo, cheddar, tomatoes, and cabbage

SALADS

TEJANO SALAD

$12.49

Greens, chopped chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, and chipotle ranch

BUFFALO SALAD

$12.49

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, buffalo sauce, fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch

GREEK SALAD

$12.49

Spring mix, parm crisps, cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese, your choice of chicken or salmon, served with vinaigrette

SHACK SALAD

$11.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons, bacon bits, topped with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and ceasar dressing

SIDES

CELERY & CARROTS

$3.99

SEASONED FRIES

$2.99

CURLY FRIES

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.99

SD HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

SD CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

SD GREEK SALAD

$4.99

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.79

DIPPING SAUCE

$0.79

LARGE DIPPING SAUCE

$3.49

TOREADOS

$1.00

SD CHILE CON QUESO

$0.79

SD GUACAMOLE

$1.99

SIDE SALAD DRESSINGS

$0.79

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS MINI DOGS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS WINGS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS BONELESS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS TENDERS AND FRIES

$6.99

KIDS GRILL CHEESE AND FRIES

$6.99

DESSERT

FUNNEL FRIES

$7.99

BUTTERY TOFFEE BUNDT CAKE

$6.99
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$6.99
FRIED CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$6.99
SHAKES

SHAKES

$4.99

SPIRITS & COCKTAILS

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS

Berry Good Time

$8.50

Berry Sangria

$7.50

Blueberry Iris Mule

$8.00

Coconut Mojito

$7.00

Cucumber Chiller

$6.50

Desert Pear

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Hisbiscus Ginger Mule

$7.50Out of stock

Honey Bun Shot

$6.00

House Margarita Frozen

$7.50

House Margarita Rocks

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Margarita

$7.50

Jaeger Bomb

$8.00

Kinda Peachy

$6.50

Mango Sangria

$7.50

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Mexican Paleta Shot

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma Margarita

$7.50

Peach Sangria

$7.50

Pickle Back Shot

$6.00

Pickle Bomb

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pink Kitty Shot

$6.00

Purple Gecko Shot

$6.00

Ruby Red Crush

$8.50

Shack Bloody Mary

$6.50

Shack Mudslide

$7.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Western Pepino Shot

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.25

COCKTAILS A-Z

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Baybreeze

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cake Shot

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

C Bull Dog

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cina Toast Crunch

$6.00

Coconut Mojito

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gibson

$7.50

Gimlet

$6.00

Grape Crush

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Harvey Walbanger

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hulk

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Jelly Donut

$6.00

John Daly

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kama Kazi

$6.00

Kama Kazi Peach

$6.00

Kir Royal

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liq Cocaine

$6.00

Liq Marijuan

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Mojito Mango

$7.00

Mojito Strwbry

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mudslide

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

Peach Tea

$6.00

Pickle Back Shot

$6.50

Pink Pssy

$6.00

Pistachio Shot

$6.00

Planter's Punch

$6.00

Purple Gecko

$6.00

Red Head Slt

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Royal F

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Sazerac

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Slow C Screw

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tokyo Tea

$7.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$5.00

ABSOLUT

$6.50

ABSOLUT APPLE

$6.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.50

ABSOLUT LIME

$6.50

ABSOLUT PEACH

$6.50

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$6.50

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$6.50

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$6.50

TITO'S

$7.00

WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY

$7.00

WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER

$7.00

WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

WESTERN SONS LEMON

$7.00

WESTERN SONS PEACH

$7.00

DBL VODKA

DBL Well Vodka

$7.50

DBL ABSOLUT

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT APPLE

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT CITRON

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT LIME

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT PEACH

$9.75

DBL ABSOLUT VANILLA

$9.75

DBL DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$9.75

DBL EFFEN CUCUMBER

$10.50

DBL GREY GOOSE

$12.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$10.50

DBL SMIRNOFF

$9.75

DBL TITO'S

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS CUCUMBER

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS GRAPEFRUIT

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS LEMON

$10.50

DBL WESTERN SONS PEACH

$10.50

GIN

Well Gin

$5.00

BEEFEATER

$6.50

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.50

GORDONS

$6.50

HENDRICKS

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$6.50

DBL GIN

DBL Well Gin

$7.50

DBL BEEFEATER

$9.75

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.75

DBL GORDONS

$9.75

DBL HENDRICKS

$10.50

DBL TANQUERAY

$9.75

RUM

Well Rum

$5.00

BACARDI

$6.50

CALYPSO COCO RUM

$5.00

CALYPSO 151

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.50

FLOR DE CANA

$6.50

MALIBU

$6.50

MYERS DARK RUM

$6.50

DBL RUM

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL BACARDI

$10.00

DBL CALYPSO COCO RUM

$8.00

DBL CALYPSO 151

$10.50

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

DBL FLOR DE CANA

$10.00

DBL MALIBU

$10.00

DBL MYERS DARK RUM

$10.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$5.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$7.50

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$8.50

CHINGA QUED MEZCAL

$15.00

1800 Tequila

$6.50

DON JULIO 1942

$20.00

DON JULIO 70

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$8.50

DON JULIO REPO

$8.00

DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

EL JIMADOR REPO

$7.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$7.00

EL PERRO GRANDE BLANCO

$7.50

EL PERRO GRANDE REPO

$8.50

ESPOLON BLANCO

$6.50

HERRADURA REPO

$6.50

HORNITOS REPO

$6.50

JOSE CUERVO

$6.50

MAESTRO DOBEL

$8.00

OJO DE TIGRE

$7.50

PATRON SILVER

$8.00

TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO

$8.00

DBL TEQUILA

DBL Well Tequila

$7.50

DBL CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$11.25

DBL CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.75

DBL CHINGA QUED MEZCAL

$22.50

DBL 1800 Tequila

$9.75

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$30.00

DBL DON JULIO 70

$18.00

DBL DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.75

DBL DULCE VIDA GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

DBL EL JIMADOR REPO

$10.50

DBL EL JIMADOR SILVER

$10.50

DBL EL PERRO GRANDE BLANCO

$11.25

DBL EL PERRO GRANDE REPO

$12.75

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$9.75

DBL HERRADURA REPO

$9.75

DBL HORNITOS REPO

$9.75

DBL JOSE CUERVO

$9.75

DBL MAESTRO DOBEL

$12.00

DBL OJO DE TIGRE

$11.25

DBL PATRON SILVER

$12.00

DBL TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO

$12.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$5.00

BULLIET BOURBON

$6.50

GENTLEMAN JACK

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JACK HONEY

$6.00

JIM BEAM

$6.00

JIM BEAM REDSTAG

$6.00

KNOB CREEK

$6.50

MAKERS MARK

$6.50

SKREWBALL

$6.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.00

WILD TURKEY

$6.50

WOODFORD RESERVE

$7.00

DBL WHISKEY

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.50

DBL BULLIET BOURBON

$9.75

DBL GENTLEMAN JACK

$10.50

DBL JACK DANIELS

$9.00

DBL JACK HONEY

$9.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$9.00

DBL JIM BEAM REDSTAG

$9.00

DBL KNOB CREEK

$9.75

DBL MAKERS MARK

$9.75

DBL SKREWBALL

$9.00

DBL SOUTHERN COMFORT

$9.00

DBL WILD TURKEY

$9.75

DBL WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.50

IRISH

JAMESON

$6.50

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$6.50

JAMESON COLD BREW

$6.50

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.50

TULLAMORE DEW

$6.50

DBL IRISH

DBL JAMESON

$9.75

DBL JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$9.75

DBL JAMESON COLD BREW

$9.75

DBL JAMESON ORANGE

$9.75

DBL TULLAMORE DEW

$9.75

CANADIAN

Well Canada Whiskey

$5.00

CROWN ROYAL

$6.50

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$6.50

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$6.50

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.00

DBL CANADIAN

DBL Well Canada Whiskey

$7.50

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$9.75

DBL CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$9.75

DBL CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$9.75

DBL SEAGRAMS 7

$9.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$5.00

Blend

CHIVAS REGAL

$7.50

BUCHANANS

$7.50

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$7.50

GLENLIVET 12YR

$7.50

MACALLAN 12YR

$10.00

DBL SCOTCH

DBL Well Scotch

$7.50

DBL CHIVAS REGAL

$11.25

DBL BUCHANANS

$11.25

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$11.25

DBL GLENLIVET 12YR

$11.25

DBL MACALLAN 12YR

$15.00

COGNAC

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

$6.00

COURVOISIER VS

$7.50

HENNESSY VS

$7.50

DBL COGNAC

DBL CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

$9.00

DBL COURVOISIER VS

$11.25

DBL HENNESSY VS

$11.25

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

BAILEYS

$6.00

BARTON LONG ISLAND TEA

$6.00

COINTREAU

$6.00

DISARONNO

$7.00

DRY VERMOUTH

$5.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FRANGELICA

$6.00

GOLDSLAGER

$6.00

GRAN MARNIER

$7.00

HYPNOTIC

$6.00

JAEGER

$6.00

KAHLUA

$6.00

RUMCHATA

$6.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$6.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$5.00

BANANA LIQUOR

$5.00

BUTTERSCOTCH LIQUOR

$5.00

CRÈME DE CACAO LIQUOR

$5.00

MELON LIQUOR

$5.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS LIQUOR

$5.00

POMEGRANTE LIQUOR

$5.00

RAZZMATAZZ LIQUOR

$5.00

AMARETTO LIQUOR

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER LIQUOR

$5.00

BLUE CURACO LIQUOR

$5.00

STRAWBERRY LIQUOR

$5.00

TRIPLE SEC LIQUOR

$5.00

WATERMELON LIQUOR

$5.00

DBL LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

DBL BAILEYS

$9.00

DBL BARTON LONG ISLAND TEA

$9.00

DBL COINTREAU

$9.00

DBL DISARONNO

$10.50

DBL DRY VERMOUTH

$7.50

DBL FIREBALL

$9.00

DBL FRANGELICA

$9.00

DBL GOLDSLAGER

$9.00

DBL GRAN MARNIER

$10.50

DBL HYPNOTIC

$9.00

DBL JAEGER

$9.00

DBL KAHLUA

$9.00

DBL RUMCHATA

$9.00

DBL RUMPLEMINTZ

$9.00

DBL SWEET VERMOUTH

$7.50

DBL BANANA LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL BUTTERSCOTCH LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL CRÈME DE CACAO LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL MELON LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL PEACH SCHNAPPS LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL POMEGRANTE LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL RAZZMATAZZ LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL AMARETTO LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL APPLE PUCKER LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL BLUE CURACO LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL STRAWBERRY LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL TRIPLE SEC LIQUOR

$7.50

DBL WATERMELON LIQUOR

$7.50

BEER & WINE

Bottled/Canned Beer

Ace Guava CAN

$5.25

Amber Bock BTL

$5.25

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.25

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Budweiser BTL

$4.50

Budweiser Zero BTL

$4.50

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$5.25

Dos XX BTL

$5.25

Firestone 805 CAN

$5.25

Heineken BTL

$5.25

Lone Star BTL

$4.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$4.50

Modelo Especial BTL

$5.25

Modelo Negra BTL

$5.25

Blue Moon BTL

$5.25

Shiner Bock BTL

$5.25

Tecate Alta CAN

$5.25

Tecate CAN

$5.25

Topo Lemon CAN

$5.25

Topo Mango CAN

$5.25

Topo Pineapple CAN

$5.25

Topo Strwbrry CAN

$5.25

White Claw Blk Chry CAN

$5.25

White Claw Lime CAN

$5.25

White Claw Mango CAN

$5.25

White Claw Rasp CAN

$5.25

Guiness CAN

$5.25

Best Maid Pickle Beer CAN

$5.25

Estrella Jalisco BTL

$5.25

Bluemoon BTL

$5.25

Red Beer

$2.00

Bud Light 16oz Can

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz Can

$4.00

Kona Big wave BTL

$5.25

Wine

Caberenet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Lambrusco

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Prosecco

$8.00

16 oz Drafts

16oz Ace Mango Cider DFT

$6.00

16oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT

$6.00

16oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT

$6.00

16oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT

$6.00

16oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT

$6.00

16oz Bluemoon DFT

$6.00

16oz Bud Light DFT

$5.00

16oz Budweiser DFT

$5.00

16oz Coors Light DFT

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Crawford Bock DFT

$6.00

16oz Deadbeach IPA DFT

$6.00

16oz Dos XX DFT

$6.00

16oz Hopadillo IPA DFT

$6.00

16oz Marble Double White DFT

$6.00

16oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.00

16oz Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

16oz Modelo Especial DFT

$6.00

16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT

$5.00

16oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT

$6.00

16oz Stella Artois DFT

$6.00

16oz Yeugling Lager DFT

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Kona Wave DFT

$6.00

22 oz Drafts

22oz Ace Mango Cider DFT

$7.00

22oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT

$7.00

22oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT

$7.00

22oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT

$7.00

22oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT

$7.00

22oz Bluemoon DFT

$7.00

22oz Bud Light DFT

$6.00

22oz Budweiser DFT

$6.00

22oz Coors Light DFT

$6.00Out of stock

22oz Crawford Bock DFT

$7.00

22oz Deadbeach IPA DFT

$7.00

22oz Dos XX DFT

$7.00

22oz Hopadillo IPA DFT

$7.00

22oz Marble Double White DFT

$7.00

22oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$6.00

22oz Miller Lite DFT

$6.00

22oz Modelo Especial DFT

$7.00

22oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT

$6.00

22oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT

$7.00

22oz Stella Artois DFT

$7.00

22oz Yeugling Lager DFT

$7.00Out of stock

22oz Kona Wave DFT

$7.00

SOFT BEVERAGE

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Red Bull Can

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

Cocktails

House Margarita Frozen

$3.50

House Margarita Rocks

$3.50

Bottles/Cans

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Budweiser BTL

$3.50

Budweiser Zero BTL

$3.50

Coors Light BTL

$3.50

Lone Star BTL

$3.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50

16 oz Drafts

16oz Ace Mango Cider DFT

$5.50

16oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT

$5.50

16oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT

$5.50

16oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT

$5.50

16oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT

$5.50

16oz Bluemoon DFT

$5.50

16oz Bud Light DFT

$4.50

16oz Budweiser DFT

$4.50

16oz Coors Light DFT

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Crawford Bock DFT

$5.50

16oz Deadbeach IPA DFT

$5.50

16oz Dos XX DFT

$5.50

16oz Hopadillo IPA DFT

$5.50

16oz Marble Double White DFT

$5.50

16oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$4.50

16oz Miller Lite DFT

$4.50

16oz Modelo Especial DFT

$5.50

16oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT

$4.50

16oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT

$5.50

16oz Stella Artois DFT

$5.50

16oz Yeugling Lager DFT

$5.50Out of stock

16oz Kona Wave DFT

$5.50

22 oz Drafts

22oz Ace Mango Cider DFT

$6.00

22oz Arelias Local Wheat DFT

$6.00

22oz Aurelias Golden Age DFT

$6.00

22oz Aurellias Pecan Porter DFT

$6.00

22oz Austin East Ciders Pine DFT

$6.00

22oz Bluemoon DFT

$6.00

22oz Bud Light DFT

$5.00

22oz Budweiser DFT

$5.00

22oz Coors Light DFT

$5.00Out of stock

22oz Crawford Bock DFT

$6.00

22oz Deadbeach IPA DFT

$6.00

22oz Dos XX DFT

$6.00

22oz Hopadillo IPA DFT

$6.00

22oz Marble Double White DFT

$6.00

22oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.00

22oz Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

22oz Modelo Especial DFT

$6.00

22oz Pabst Blue Ribbon DFT

$5.00

22oz Santa Fe Happy Camper DFT

$6.00

22oz Stella Artois DFT

$6.00

22oz Yeugling Lager DFT

$6.00Out of stock

22oz Kona Wave DFT

$6.00

Wells

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Canada Whiskey

$3.50

THURSDAY SPECIAL

Thursday Specials

Mexican Paleta Shot

$3.50

Green Tea Shot

$3.50

White Tea Shot

$3.50

Purple Gecko Shot

$3.50

Pink Kitty Shot

$3.50

Western Pepino Shot

$3.50

10 BONELESS

$8.90

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

20 BONELESS

$17.80

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

30 BONELESS

$26.70

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

50 BONELESS

$44.50

Our famous tenders cut into bite size and battered to perfection

LTO

LTO MENU

