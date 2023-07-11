The Shop Experience 17340 W Mcnichols Rd

Food

Salads

Protein option on a bed Mixed Greens or Romaine lettuce. carrots, tomatoes cucumbers. Greek salads include feta cheese, olives, and red onions.

House

$10.00

Greek

$10.00

Sandwiches

Our menu provides fresh, nutritional ingredients, portions, and recipes.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.00

Turkey & Swiss

$7.00

Turkey & Swiss on Croissant served hot or cold.

Soups

Hearty Egg Noodles, Carrots & Celery

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cold Brew Americano

$5.00+

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00+

Cold Brew Vanilla

$5.00+

Cold Caramel

$5.00+

Cold Brew Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso Shot Double

$2.00

Espresso Shot Single

$1.00

Frappes

$5.00+

Iced Capp Caramel

$5.00+

Iced Capp Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Capp Vanilla

$5.00+

Latte

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Quick Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Add On Milk

$0.50

Add Ons

$0.50

Smoothies

A menu made just for you — with countless combinations of whole fruits, organic veggies, and nutritional enhancers for endless ways to Rule The Day.

Pineapple

$5.00+

Wild Berries

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Strawberry Lemon

$5.00+

Limoncello

$5.00+

Matcha Green

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Teas

House Tea

$3.50+

Infused Tea

$4.00+

Beverages

Ice Cold Beverages

Perrier

$2.75

Fiji

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Grab & Go

Fruit

Fresh Fruit Daily

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Graze Packs

Fresh Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Nuts & Cheese.

Nuts & Cheese

$5.00

The Mediterranean

$5.00

Chips

Plain Potato Chips

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Sun Chips

$1.00

Popcorn

$1.00

Snack Pack

Cheese & Crackers

$6.00

Sweets

Pound cake & Breads

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

$3.75

Veagn Orange Pound Cake

$4.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.75

Blueberry Oat Bread

$3.75

Danishes

Apple

$5.00

Berry

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Croissants

Cookies

$2.50

Danish

$4.25

Cake

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Cookies

two cookies per order

Oatmeal Rasin

$2.50

Lemon White Chocolate chip

$2.50

Double Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Chocolate Chip

$2.50