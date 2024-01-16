Shores Diner 105 Eucalyptus Grove Lane
Breakfast
Pancakes / French Toast
Omelets
Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Apps and More
Dogs and Burgers
- Classic Dog$3.99
Split top grilled bun
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Split top grilled bun
- Shores Burger$6.99
Smashed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on request
- Patty Melt$8.99
Smashed beef patty, sautéed onions, 1000 Island, Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- BBQ Bacon Rancher$9.99
Smashed beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ ranch, onion ring
Sandwiches
- Reuben$11.99
Thin sliced corned beef, 1000 Island, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- Rachel$11.99
Thin sliced turkey, 1000 Island, Swiss cheese, coleslaw on grilled rye
- Turkey Club$11.99
Triple layered turkey, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough
- BLT (A)$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough
- Meatball Grinder$11.99
Homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella
- Chicken Parmesan Grinder$12.99
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella on warm roll
Specialties
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.99
Spaghetti noodles, homemade meatballs (2) and marinara, served with garlic toast
- Cup Chili$5.00
Slow cooked homemade chili, cheese, diced onions
- Bowl Chili$9.00
Slow cooked homemade chili, cheese, diced onions
- Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella on spaghetti, garlic bread
- Shores Chili Spaghetti$13.99
Mound of fresh spaghetti topped with shores homemade chili served with garlic bread