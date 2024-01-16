Skip to Main content
The Sift Bakery 5788 Stage Rd Ste1
We are not accepting online orders right now.
5788 Stage Rd Ste1, Bartlett, TN 38134
Drinks
Pastries
Sweets
Iced Maple Lavender Matcha 16oz
$6.75
Iced Strawberry Matcha 16oz.
$5.00
Iced Honeysuckle Chai Tea 16oz.
$6.25
Cold Brew 16oz.
$6.00
Iced Salted Caramel Latte 16oz.
$6.75
Drip 12oz.
$4.00
Hot Tea -Chai Tea 12oz
$4.00
Hot Tea- Earl Grey 12oz.
$4.00
Hot Cocoa 12oz.
$3.50
Iced Latte 16oz.
$6.00
Hot Latte 12 oz.
$5.00
Spiral Croissants
$9.00
Premium Spiral Croissant
$15.00
Turkey and Cheese
$8.00
Chocolate Chip Croissant
$8.00
Cream Cheese Tart
$5.50
Blueberry Pop Tart
$6.50
Raspberry & Cream Tart
$6.50
Apple Cinnamon Pop Tart
$6.50
Specialty Croissant
$11.00
Cinnamon Roll
$8.00
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll
$8.00
Gluten Free Lemon Bar
$6.00
Gluten Free Pecan Bar
$6.00
Cookie
$3.00
Gooey Cookies
$4.00
Cupcake
$3.25
Macaron
$3.25
Specialty Macaron
$3.50
Premium Macaron
$3.75
Vegan Macaron
$4.25
Mackie
$6.50
(901) 336-2080
