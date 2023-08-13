Popular Items

Strawberry Cream

$7.00

Refresher

$4.00

Pink lady

$6.75

strawberry white mocha latte + strawberry cold foam


Caffeinated Beverages

Double shot

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

Frappe

$7.00

House Blend

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Non-Caffeinated Beverages

Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Frozen Cocoa

$7.00

Refresher

$4.00

Strawberry Cream

$7.00

Wedding Cake

$7.00

Speciality Drinks

Pink lady

$6.75

strawberry white mocha latte + strawberry cold foam

Shamrock

$5.75

Irish cream cold brew + vanilla sweet cream cold foam

Mint for you

$6.00

Peppermint + white chocolate latte

Happy camper

$6.75

vanilla latte + toasted marshmallow cold foam

Praline creme brulee

$6.75

praline + vanilla latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam + caramel drizzle

Flower child

$6.75

Lavender + honey latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam

Honey girl

$6.00

vanilla + honey latte

Vera Lou

$6.00

vanilla + hazelnut + brown sugar latte

Frenchy

$5.00

Irish cream + white chocolate + cinnamon cold brew

Honey brown sugar shaken

$6.75

2 shots of espresso with honey and brown sugar shaken + vanilla sweet cream cold foam

White choc infused espresso

$6.00

white chocolate infused macchiato with caramel drizzle

Brown sugar cinn white mocha

$6.00

brown sugar + cinnamon + white chocolate latte

Salted bourbon caramel

$6.75

bourbon caramel latte + salted caramel cold foam

Togo coffee

Latte

$7.00

4 pack

$25.00

1 lb bag

$12.50

Pup chicken biscuits

$7.00