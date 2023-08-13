The Sip District
Pink lady
$6.75
strawberry white mocha latte + strawberry cold foam
Shamrock
$5.75
Irish cream cold brew + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
Mint for you
$6.00
Peppermint + white chocolate latte
Happy camper
$6.75
vanilla latte + toasted marshmallow cold foam
Praline creme brulee
$6.75
praline + vanilla latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam + caramel drizzle
Flower child
$6.75
Lavender + honey latte + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
Honey girl
$6.00
vanilla + honey latte
Vera Lou
$6.00
vanilla + hazelnut + brown sugar latte
Frenchy
$5.00
Irish cream + white chocolate + cinnamon cold brew
Honey brown sugar shaken
$6.75
2 shots of espresso with honey and brown sugar shaken + vanilla sweet cream cold foam
White choc infused espresso
$6.00
white chocolate infused macchiato with caramel drizzle
Brown sugar cinn white mocha
$6.00
brown sugar + cinnamon + white chocolate latte
Salted bourbon caramel
$6.75
bourbon caramel latte + salted caramel cold foam
The Sip District Location and Ordering Hours
(601) 569-1219
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8:15AM