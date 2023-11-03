The Sleepy Potato- Candler Rd. (2) 1972 Candler Road
Signature Potatoes
- Chicken Alfredo Potato$17.19
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato$18.34
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Chicken Broccoli Potato$17.04
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato$21.64
Crabmeat, Shrimp, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Grilled Lamb Potato$18.34
Grilled Lamb, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped with Tomato & Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Overloaded Potato$14.89
Applewood Bacon, Cheese, Fries, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Philly Cheesesteak Potato$18.34
Philly Steak or Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Salmon Potato$20.49
Grilled Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped w/Tomato and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Seafood Potato$26.24
Crabmeat, Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Broccoli, Onions, Green Pepper, Side of Corn, Cheese, Chives and Garlic Butter. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Steak & Cheese Potato$16.04
Steak, Onions, Cheese, and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Surf & Turf Potato$23.95
Sirloin Steak, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions and Broccoli. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- Veggie Potato$17.19
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
- XXL Loaded Potato$13.74
Bacon, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.
Build Your Own Potato
Sleepy Combo's
Wing Combos
Wings Only
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.14
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Classic Cheeseburger$7.99
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Classic Hamburger$6.84
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Classic Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$11.44
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Classic Turkey Burger$9.14
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Classic Turkey Cheeseburger$10.29
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.29
- Philly Chicken Cheesesteak$9.14
- Philly Salmon Cheesesteak$13.59
- Salmon Burger$10.14
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
- Sleepy Signature Burger$12.44
Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions
- Veggie Burger$7.99
All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.
Appetizers & Sides
Flavored French Fries
Salads
- Chicken Salad$14.74
Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken & Croutons
- House Salad$7.99
Spinach Mix, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Croutons
- Salmon Salad$15.89
Salmon Grilled to Perfection, Spinach Mix, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Salad$5.69
Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons