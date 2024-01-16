The Society Hill Hotel
Dinner
Small Plates
Oysters - 6
Salads
- Polpo Salad
Arugula, Hearts of Palm, Red Pepper, Lemon, EVOO, Herbs$22.00
- Manciata Salad
Baby Gem Lettuce, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Castrelvetrano Olives, Cherry Tomato, Provolone, Red Onion, Herb Vinaigrette$18.00
- Ceasar Salad
Baby Romaine, Crouton, Shaved Parm, Anchovy$16.00
- Buratta Salad
Spicy Greens, Cherry Tomato, Strawberries, Shaved Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrette$18.00
Sourdough Pizzas - 12"
- Margherita
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO$18.00
- Rossa
San Marzano Tomato, Garlic, EVOO, Herbs$16.00
- Spicy
Calabrese, Pepperoni, Long Hots, Olives, San Marzano Tomato, Basil, EVOO$19.00
- Clam
San Marzano Tomato, Potato, Bacon, Kelp, Herbs, EVOO$20.00
- Bianco
Herb Cream Fontina, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Grana Padana, Garlic, EVOO$18.00
- Anchovy
Red Peppers, Herb Cream, Fontina, Mozzarella, Arugula, EVOO$20.00
- Fig & Proscuitto Pizza
Herb Cream, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, EVOO$20.00
Large Plates
- Swordfish Parmesan
Marinated Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Raab$30.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Lemon Aioli, Baby Gem Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, served with choice of Fries or Side Salad$20.00
- Roast Pork Sandwich
Long Hots, Broccoli Raab, Provolone, Sarcone's Roll, served with choice of Fries or Side Salad$18.00
- Vegan "Crabcake"
Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce, Baby Gem Lettuce, Tomato, served with choice of Fries or Side Salad$16.00
Sides
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic
- Coffee - 12oz$2.50
- Coffee - 16oz$2.75
- Espresso$3.00
- Macchiato$3.50
- Cortado$3.75
- Cappucino$4.50
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Latte - 12oz$4.50
- Latte - 16oz$5.50
- Sprite$5.00
- Coke - 8oz Bottle$5.00
- Diet Coke - 8oz Bottle$5.00
- Club Soda - 7.5oz$2.75
- Tonic - 9oz$4.50
- Orange Juice - 12oz$3.25
- Lemonade - 12oz$3.00
- Cranberry Juice - 12oz$3.00
- Iced coffee 12oz$3.50
- Iced Coffee 16oz$4.00
- Iced Latte 12oz$5.00
- Iced Latte 16oz$6.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Green Smoothie$10.00
- Boost Smoothie$10.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Americano$6.00