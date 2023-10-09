The Sophomore 1043 Pearl St
FOOD
Sideline Snacks
Mamma's Sunday Special
Boulder Chips & Caramelized Onion Dip
The Nut Snack
Caramelized Cashews and Almonds, Salt and Sugar, Red Pepper Flake, Rosemary. Comes in a cup...
Zero-Proof Bacon Cocktail
Crispy Bacon in a Collins Glass
Home Team Fries
House Seasoning
Post Season Fries
Parmesan Cheese, Black Truffle Oil, Cracked Pink Peppercorn
Championship Fries
Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, Smokey Bacon Lardons
Onion Rings
Deep Fried, Spice Dusted
Tots
Crispy Potato Hash Brown Barrels
Broccolini
Woof Fired with Garlic Butter
Wood Fired Carrots
Knuckle Balls
Fried Mac n Cheese Arrancini, Tomato Burre Blanc, Parmesan Cheese
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Gulf Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Water Chestnuts, Cilantro, Asian Aioli
Flash Fried Calamari
Jalapeno, Onion, Lime Zest Aioli
Wood-Fired Fancy Toasts
Killer Wings
Lemon-Pepper & Herb Wings
Crispy Wings, House Lemon - Pepper & Herb Dry Rub, Celery
PH.D Wings
Crispy Wings, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Celery
Snow Town Classic Buffalo Wings
Crispy Wings, House Buffalo Sauce, Celery
Country Music Nashville Hot Wings
Crispy Wings, Nashville Hot Sauce, Celery
Plain Wings
Big Chopped Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Iceberg, Mandarin Oranges, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Fried Shallots, Carrot, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Rice Noodles, White Ponzu Vinaigrette, Asian Aioli
Made-Man Italian Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Genoa Salami, Cappacola, Mozzarella Cheese, Bruschetta Marinated Tomato, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano-Red Wine Vineaigrette
Killer Cobb Salad
Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
The Detox!
Quinoa, Romaine, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumber, Toasted Almonds, Salted Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Crystalized Ginger, Tahini Dressing
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot. Choice of Ranch or Vinaigrette.
The Sophomore Sliders
The Sophomore Slider
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Sophomore Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
Santa Fe
All Natural Beef Patty, Pepper Jack, Fire Roasted Hatch Chiles, Lettuce, Tomato
The Boulder
All Natural Beef Patty, Balsamic Charred Onions, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, House Ketchup
Ph.D in Pork
Fried Mac n Cheese, Nuske Bacon, Pulled Pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce
Mediterranean Street Slider
House Falafel, House Hummus, Tahini
Sushi Roll
Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna, Bao Bun, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Fried Rice Noodle, Asian Aioli
The House Club
Premium Turkey Breast, Niman Ranch Bacon + Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Malt Vinegar Aioli
Bahn Mi and Tell Me You Love Me
Vietnamese Pork, Pickled Daikon, Carrots, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli
The Bacon Grilled Cheesy
Tenderbelly Cracked Peppercorn Bacon, Bacon-Onion Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese
Big Easy Shrimp Po'Boy
Blackened Shrimp, House Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Pretzel Bun
Hero, Hoagie, Grinder, Sub
Cappacola, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar, Mozzarella Cheese
Bird in the Buff
Fried chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, your choice of sauce.
Game-On Burgers
Estes Wanderer
Elk, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Fried Jalapeno, Sophomore Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato
Buff Burger
Rock River Ranch Bison, Double Cream Brie, Bacon-Onion Jam, Black Truffle Aioli, Roma Tomato, iceberg Lettuce
The Grazer
Colorado Lamb, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mint, Sophomore Sauce, Charred Red Onions, Iceberg, Roma Tomato
The Rancher + Cheese
1/2 lb Niman Ranch Beef, Tilamook Cheddar, House Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Dessert
House Baked Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fleur de Sel
Donut Holes
Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Sauce
Glacier Slider
Ooey Gooey Butter Cake-Salted Caramel Gelato, Smashed Donut Hole Bun
Scoop of Glacier
Oreo, Death by Chocolate, or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream or Raspberry, Mango, or Key Lime Sorbet