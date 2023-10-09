FOOD

Sideline Snacks

Mamma's Sunday Special

$8.00Out of stock

Boulder Chips & Caramelized Onion Dip

The Nut Snack

$8.00

Caramelized Cashews and Almonds, Salt and Sugar, Red Pepper Flake, Rosemary. Comes in a cup...

Zero-Proof Bacon Cocktail

$7.00

Crispy Bacon in a Collins Glass

Home Team Fries

$7.00

House Seasoning

Post Season Fries

$9.00

Parmesan Cheese, Black Truffle Oil, Cracked Pink Peppercorn

Championship Fries

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Scallions, Smokey Bacon Lardons

Onion Rings

$9.00

Deep Fried, Spice Dusted

Tots

$8.00

Crispy Potato Hash Brown Barrels

Broccolini

$8.00

Woof Fired with Garlic Butter

Wood Fired Carrots

$8.00

Knuckle Balls

$9.00

Fried Mac n Cheese Arrancini, Tomato Burre Blanc, Parmesan Cheese

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$12.00

Gulf Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Water Chestnuts, Cilantro, Asian Aioli

Flash Fried Calamari

$11.00

Jalapeno, Onion, Lime Zest Aioli

Wood-Fired Fancy Toasts

Caprese

$8.00

Mozzarella Pearls, Heirloom Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Sourdough Bread

The Fig, The Apple & The Brie

$8.00

Turkish Fig Jam, Warm Brie, Baby Arugula, Fuji Apple, Balsamic, Sourdough

Toast Of The Week

$12.00

A rotating chef's creation. Ask your server or check the QR Menu!

Killer Wings

Lemon-Pepper & Herb Wings

$16.00

Crispy Wings, House Lemon - Pepper & Herb Dry Rub, Celery

PH.D Wings

$16.00

Crispy Wings, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Celery

Snow Town Classic Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Crispy Wings, House Buffalo Sauce, Celery

Country Music Nashville Hot Wings

$16.00

Crispy Wings, Nashville Hot Sauce, Celery

Plain Wings

$16.00

Big Chopped Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Iceberg, Mandarin Oranges, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Fried Shallots, Carrot, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Rice Noodles, White Ponzu Vinaigrette, Asian Aioli

Made-Man Italian Salad

$18.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Arugula, Genoa Salami, Cappacola, Mozzarella Cheese, Bruschetta Marinated Tomato, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano-Red Wine Vineaigrette

Killer Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

The Detox!

$16.00

Quinoa, Romaine, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumber, Toasted Almonds, Salted Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Crystalized Ginger, Tahini Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot. Choice of Ranch or Vinaigrette.

The Sophomore Sliders

The Sophomore Slider

$5.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Sophomore Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

Santa Fe

$5.00

All Natural Beef Patty, Pepper Jack, Fire Roasted Hatch Chiles, Lettuce, Tomato

The Boulder

$5.00

All Natural Beef Patty, Balsamic Charred Onions, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, House Ketchup

Ph.D in Pork

$5.00

Fried Mac n Cheese, Nuske Bacon, Pulled Pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce

Mediterranean Street Slider

$5.00

House Falafel, House Hummus, Tahini

Sushi Roll

$9.00

Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna, Bao Bun, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Fried Rice Noodle, Asian Aioli

The House Club

$5.00

Premium Turkey Breast, Niman Ranch Bacon + Brie, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Malt Vinegar Aioli

Bahn Mi and Tell Me You Love Me

$5.00

Vietnamese Pork, Pickled Daikon, Carrots, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli

The Bacon Grilled Cheesy

$5.00

Tenderbelly Cracked Peppercorn Bacon, Bacon-Onion Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Big Easy Shrimp Po'Boy

$6.00

Blackened Shrimp, House Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Pretzel Bun

Hero, Hoagie, Grinder, Sub

$5.00Out of stock

Cappacola, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar, Mozzarella Cheese

Bird in the Buff

$6.00

Fried chicken, ranch aioli, lettuce, tomato, your choice of sauce.

Game-On Burgers

Estes Wanderer

$19.00

Elk, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Fried Jalapeno, Sophomore Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato

Buff Burger

$19.00

Rock River Ranch Bison, Double Cream Brie, Bacon-Onion Jam, Black Truffle Aioli, Roma Tomato, iceberg Lettuce

The Grazer

$19.00

Colorado Lamb, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mint, Sophomore Sauce, Charred Red Onions, Iceberg, Roma Tomato

The Rancher + Cheese

$19.00

1/2 lb Niman Ranch Beef, Tilamook Cheddar, House Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Dessert

House Baked Cookies

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fleur de Sel

Donut Holes

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Sauce

Glacier Slider

$5.00

Ooey Gooey Butter Cake-Salted Caramel Gelato, Smashed Donut Hole Bun

Scoop of Glacier

$7.00

Oreo, Death by Chocolate, or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream or Raspberry, Mango, or Key Lime Sorbet

Brownie Ala Mode

$9.00

Dipping Sauces

House Made Ketchup

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sophomore Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Dr. Pepper BBQ

$1.00

Black Truffle Aioli

$1.50

Green Goddess Dressing

$1.00

Whole Grain Mustard

$1.00

Lemon Zest Mayo

$1.00

Asian Aioli

$1.00

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

WEEKDAY meal deal

3 Sliders, Fries + a Soft Drink TAKE $2 OFF ANY TAP BEER INSTEAD OF SOFT DRINK SIDE SALAD OR TOTS INSTEAD OF FRIES +$1

3 Sliders + Fries

$18.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Refreshments

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Club Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Spirit Free Bevies

The Pep Talk

$6.00

Lemon Juice, Rose Water, Honey, Soda

Finals Week

$8.00

Soda, Lime, Grapefruit-Rosemary Shrub

Open Book

$4.00

Soda Water, Angostura Bitters, Lime

Game Point

$6.00

House-made Ginger Lemonade

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade and Iced Tea

Best Day N/A Kolsch

$6.00

MERCH

T-Shirt

Laugh More

$25.00

Wise Fool

$25.00

Game On

$25.00

Crop Top Tee

Game On

$20.00

Long Sleeve

Sophomore Long Sleeve

$32.00

Crop Top Sweatshirt

Crop Top Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hat

Hat

$25.00