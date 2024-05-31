The Southern Kitchen
Food Menu
Biscuit Craze
- BoNuts$7.99
Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce
- Basket of Biscuits$8.99
Served with Honey & Apple Butter
- Morning Wrecker$16.99
Dropped Biscuit Filled with Cheesy Eggs, Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion & Sausage Gravy
- Stacked Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy, Garnished with Bacon & Cheddar
- Country Style Biscuits & Gravy$12.99
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Country Style Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs$14.99
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- "Un-Porking Believable" Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Pork Tenderloin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheesy Eggs & Chorizo Gravy
- Belly Buster Biscuit$18.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Fried Chicken Breast, Pork Belly, Sausage, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy
- The Wilbur$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Bacon & White Cheddar-Jack Cheese Sauce
- Dirty Bird Stacked Biscuit$16.99
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken Breast, Drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce, Cheesy Eggs, Crispy Bacon & Our Signature Cajun Cream Sauce
Breakfast Basics
- 2 Eggs$10.99
Served with 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- 2 Eggs w/Meat$13.99
Served with Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash$15.99
House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green pepper & Potato), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Southern Sunrise$13.99
Served on Multi-Grain Toast with Eggs, Bacon or Sausage & American Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Morning Glory$13.99
Served on Panini Bread, Filled with Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & White Cheddar, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
Kitchen Specialties
- Eggy-Waffle Sandwich$15.99
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, Bacon or Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheesy Eggs, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Georgia Catfish & Jalapeño Cheddar Grits$16.99
Creamy Cheddar Grits with Bacon, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses Sautéed in our House Made Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style
- "South of the Border" Fried Chicken$16.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Shrimp & Grits$17.49
Creamy Grits with Shrimp, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mushroom, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses, Sautéed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with 2 Eggs Any Style
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Beans, & Grilled Corn, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Burnt Ends Bowl$18.99
Caramelized Brisket Ends Tossed in BBQ, Green Peppers & Onions layered over a Bed of Tater Tots, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Toast or Pancakes
- Chilaquiles$15.99
Tortilla chips stewed in our salsa verde, tomatilla, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro, and onion, two eggs, sour cream queso, beef barbacoa. (no toast or cakes)
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.99
Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.99
Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/Fruit$12.99
Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- CinnaHolic Pancakes$13.99
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Chunky Monkey Pancakes$13.99
Chocolate chip Buttermilk Pancakes Topped with Banana, Peanut Butter topping, chocolate drizzle, banana, chocolate chip, pecans. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- S'Mores Pancakes$13.99
Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup & Marshmallow Sauce, Topped with Whip Cream & Graham Crackers. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- 2x2x2$14.49
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- The Cowboy Combo$17.49
Buttermilk Pancakes, Slice of Ham, Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Southern Bliss Pancakes$13.99
Our Signature Pancakes, Filled with sweet cream cheese, warm peach compote, brown sugar crumble, whipped cream
French Toast
- Plain & Simple$10.99
French Toast, Dusted with Powdered Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Plain & Simple w/Fruit$12.99
French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Debutante Combo$13.99
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & French Toast. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- French Toast Overload$15.99
French Toast, Stuffed with our House Sweet Cream Cheese, Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Caramel, Pecans & Whip Cream. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
- Country Apple F.T.$15.49
French Toast, Stuffed with house sweet cream cheese, topped with warm cinnamon apples, a brown sugar crumble, pecans, caramel
- Bread Pudding FT$14.99
- Banan Bread French Toast$15.49
Omelettes
- BYO Omelette$15.99
Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Gouda Omelette$14.99
Omelette filled with Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Gouda. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Spinach & Feta Omelette$14.99
Omelette filled with Baby Spinach & Imported Feta. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Southern Omelette$15.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- The Biscuit Omelette$15.49
Omelette filled with Sausage, Biscuit & Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Vegetable Omelette$14.49
Omelette filled with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Denver Omelette$14.49
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Cajun Omelette$15.99
Omelette filled with Smoked Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions, Bacon, Red pepepr, topped with gumbo gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Fig & Pig Omelette$16.99
Filled with Smoked Bacon, California Figs, Green Onions & Havarti Cheese, Topped with Fig Spread, Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Grumpy Goat Omelette$15.99
- Plain Omelette$12.99
Plain Omelette. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skillets
- BYO Skillet$15.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Garden Skillet$14.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Skirt Steak Skillet$24.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- The SK Skillet$16.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Spanish Skillet$16.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato & Avocado. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Irishman's Skillet$16.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, House Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Swiss. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Farmer's Skillet$16.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Kitchen Sink Skillet$16.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Andouille Sausage, chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese pepper jack . Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Denver Skillet$15.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Dirty Skillet$16.99
Skillet Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken, Bacon, pepper jack, cajun cream sauce. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Hobo Skillet$11.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Waffles
- "The Original"$10.99
Waffle. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- "The Original" w/Fruit$12.99
Waffle. Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- Waffle Breakfast$13.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter
- SK Chx Bacon Waffle$15.99
Bacon Waffle, topped with fried chicken breast, cheezy eggs, gumbo gravy
- Finger Lickin Chx Waffle$15.99
Waffle, two pieces Fried chicken dark meat, two eggs any style, choice of side
- BIG Texan$16.99
Bacon Waffle syrup, honey butter, bacon, sausage,, two pieces Fried chicken dark meat, two eggs any style, hashbrowns
Steak & Eggs
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$28.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs$16.49
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.49
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Country Fried Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
Benedicts
- Country Benedict$15.49
Biscuit, Topped with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Smashed Benny$15.49
English Muffin with Smashed Avocado, Fried Green TOmato, bacon, eggs, comeback sauce. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Shamrock Benedict$15.99
English Muffin with House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Eggs Benedict$14.49
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits
- Kitchen Fritter Benedict$15.99
Signature Kitchen Fritters, bacon, pickled cherry pepper, eggs, hollandaise. Sauce; Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits
- Bayou Benny$16.99
Seared Grit Cake, Bacon, Poached Egg, Green Onion & Dirty Gravy
- Crabby Benedict$16.49
English Muffin, Topped with Crab Cakes, Spinach, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Poached Eggs & Cajun Cream Sauce
Crepes
- Crepes$12.99
Crepes
- Crepes w/Fruit$14.99
Crepes, Topped with Choice of Fruit
- Blintz Crepes$14.99
Crepes filled with a Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with your Choice of Fruit
- Lip Smackin' Lemon$14.49
Crepes, filled with lemon curd, blueberry compote, Powder Sugar
- Nutella Crepes$14.99
Crepes, Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Pecans &
Vegan
Gluten Free
Healthy
- Healthy Start Wrap$14.99
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Filled with Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach & Park Skim Mozzarella. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & Choice of Soup or Salad
- Lo-Cal Scrambler$14.49
Scrambled Egg Whites with, Spinach, Green Pepper & Mushroom. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & 1 Piece of Wheat Toast
- Avocado Toast$15.99
Toasted Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Spread, Pickled red onion, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits
- Best Bowl Oatmeal$7.99
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Whipped Cream
Salads
- SK Salad$15.99
House Greens, Blackened Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Mixed Berries, Goat Cheese, Sugared Pecans, SK Dressing
- Chopped Greek Chicken Salad$15.49
Chopped Romaine with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Feta. Served with Greek Dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Mixed Greens with Fried Chicken, House Tomato, Avocado, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with Ranch Dressing
- Tex Mex Salad$15.99
Mixed Greens with Fried Chicken, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado,pico de gallo, tostadas. Served with Buffalo Ranch Dressing
- Country Cobb Salad$15.99
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Avocado, Chopped Egg, Bacon & Grilled Chicken. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Handhelds
- Pimento B.L.T.$14.99
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pimento Cheese (A Blend of Mild Cheddar, Aged Cheddar, Mayonnaise & Roasted Red Pepper) on Grilled Panini, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- BLT Single$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Choice of Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- The Club$14.99
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Reuben Sandwich$15.49
Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.99
American Cheese on Grilled White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- "Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese"$14.99
Shaved Ham, Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar on Grilled White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Catfish PoBoy$14.99
Catfish, Sriracha Aioli, tomato, sweet & Spicy pickles, cole slaw, american cheese, dutch crunch bread.
- Tuscaloosa Twist$15.99
Grilled sesame bread, fried chicken breast, alabama white sauce, candied bacon, lettuce, grilled onion, tomato, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped with Cole Slaw & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on a Hamburger Bun, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Music City Melt$16.49
- Tuna Melt$14.99
Wraps
- Savanah Wrap$15.49
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Avocado with Ranch Dressing; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Hot Honey Wrap$15.49
Flour tortilla, hot honey Fried chicken, bleu cheese, lettue, pickled cherry pepper, ranch; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Sriracha Chicken Wrap$15.49
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.49
Burgers
- House Burger$13.99
Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Patty Melt$14.99
Classic Patty Melt on Grilled Rye with Sweet Caramelized Onions with American & Swiss Cheese; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Honky Tonk Burger$15.99
House Burger, cheddar, bacon, fried onion string, jack daniels red pepper jam, brioche bun; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
Lunchtime
- Half & Half$11.99
Choice of Half Sandwich: Ham Smoked Turkey, Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese on Choice of Bread; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Country Platter$15.99
Choice of Country Fried Steak, Pork Fritter or Chicken Fried Chicken, Smothered in Country Gravy. Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetables & a Biscuit
- Roscoe's Catfish$17.99
2 Fresh Catfish Fillets Breaded & Fried, Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries & a Biscuit
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
Chicken Fingers, Served with Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese
- Gumbo-Laya$16.99
Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Carrots, Red Peppers & Onions, Served over White Rice & Scallions
Sides
- Bowl of Soup$3.99
- 32oz Soup$14.99
- Dinner Roll$0.35
- Side Salad$3.99
- Toast$3.29
- 2 Eggs$3.99
- Pancakes$5.50
- Cup of Oatmeal$2.99
- Bowl of Oatmeal$4.49
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Hash Browns Crispy$3.99
- Hash Browns Deep Fried$3.99
- Hash Browns w/Cheese$4.99
- Hash Browns w/Onions$4.99
- Hash Browns w/Onions & Cheese$5.99
- Hash Browns w/Peppers$4.29
- Hash Browns w/Peppers & Cheese$4.99
- Hash Browns w/Onions & Peppers$4.99
- House Hash Browns$5.49
- Cup of Grits$2.99
- Cup of Grits w/Cheese$3.99
- Bowl of Grits$4.49
- Bowl of Grits w/Cheese$5.49
- Cup of Fruit$3.99
- Cup of Fruit w/Berries Only$4.99
- Bowl of Fruit$4.99
- Bowl of Fruit w/Berries Only$6.99
- Cottage Cheese$3.49
- Fries$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.79
- Chips$3.99
- Tator Tots$4.49
- House Cole Slaw$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy$3.99
- Side Biscuits & Gravy$4.99
- Side Cup of sausage Gravy$2.99
- Side Cup of Cajun Cream Sauce$3.99
- 32oz Biscuit Gravy$19.99
- Side Cup of Chorizo Gravy$2.99
- Fried Green Tomato$4.99
- Side Hollandaise$2.79
- Side Avocado$2.99
- (1) Grilled Jalapeno$1.99
- Side Honey Butter$1.25
- Side Apple Butter$1.25
- Side Blueberry Mascarpone$1.50
- Side Nutella$2.50
- Side Maple Butter$1.25
- Side Salsa$0.75
- Side cup Pepperjack Chz Sauce$2.99
- Side Biscuit$3.29
Protein Sides
- Side Bacon$5.49
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.99
- Side Ham off the Bone$5.99
- Side Sausage Patties$5.49
- Side Sausage Links$4.99
- Side Sliced Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Side Turkey Links$4.99
- Side Andouille Sausage$5.99
- Side Chicken Chorizo$5.49
- Side Pork Belly$10.99
- Side Corn Beef Hash$6.49
- Side Skirt Steak$19.99
- Side Catfish$9.99
- Side ToFu$5.99
- Side Shrimp$8.99
- Side Crab Cakes$8.99
- Side Fried Chicken Breast$9.99
- Side Kitchen Fritters$6.49
Kid's Menu
- Kids Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Chocolate Chip Mickey Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Silverdollar Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Silverdollar Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Egg w/Bacon$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Egg w/Sausage Link$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Waffle w/Bacon$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Waffle w/Sausage Link$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids French Toast$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Chicken Little$7.99
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Burger Sliders$7.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Burger Sliders w/Cheese$8.99
Served with Choice of Kids Drink of Juice, Milk or Soda
- Kids Minnie Mouse Cake$7.99
Specials
- Brisket Skillet$19.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chunks of Smoked Beef Brisket, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Jalapenos, Onions, Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
- Biscuit Sandwich$13.99
- Breakfast Club$15.99
- Southern Stackers$15.99
- Fritter Skillet$16.99
- Pimento Burger$16.99
- Barbacoa Tacos$15.99
- Crabby CLub PoBoy$15.99
Drinks Menu
Beverages
Crafted Juice Blends
- Charged Up Morning$6.50
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery & Apple Juice
- Flu Fighter$6.50
Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Grapefruit Juice & Ginger
- Sun Kissed$6.50
Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice
- Strawberry Orange$6.50
Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Orange Juice
- Berry Cooler$6.50
Cucumber, Carrot, Celery & Pineapple
Smoothies
- Breakfast$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Oatmeal, Banana & Cinnamon
- Nutella$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Nutella & Banana
- Green Machine$7.00
Avocado, Ginger, Spinach, Kale, Apple Juice & Orange Juice
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Strawberry & Banana
- Triple Berry$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Blueberry, Raspberry & Strawberry
- Tropical$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Mango, Pineapple & Strawberry
- Peanut Butter$6.50
Frozen Yogurt, Whole Milk, Peanut Butter Banana & Chocolate
- Vanilla Smoothie$6.50
- Chocolate Smoothie$6.50
Coffee & Espresso
- Espresso$3.00
- Double Espresso$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Americano$5.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Ice Coffee$4.00
- Matcha Latte$5.75
- Latte$5.00
- Ice Latte$6.50
- Chai Tea Latte$5.00
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.00
- Dirty Chai Tea$6.50
- Frappuccino$6.50
- Blackberry Cheesecake Latte$6.00
- Banana Pancake Latte$5.50
- Apple Brown Butter Latte$5.50
- Cinnamon Coffe Cake Latte$5.50
- Dark Chocolate Cherry Latte
- Honey Bee Latte$5.50
- Cold Brew$5.50