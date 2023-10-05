The Spot Lounge - Ansonia 370 East Main Street
The Grand Opening Menu
The Eatz
The Spotchoz
$12.95
fresh in house made tortilla chips with our special cheese sauce and freshly made pico with your choice of topping ..
The Lobster Tail Lollipopz
$24.95
lobster tails split and skewered served with our garlic butter sauce
6pcs Wingz
$10.95
12pcs Wingz
$18.95
18pcs Wingz
$26.95
The Salmon Bitez
$16.95
Salmon bites over a bed of caesar ...
The Vegan Burger
$13.95
100% vegan friendly burger adjust to your likings ..
The Baby
$12.95
the baby is as simple as cheeseburgers can get .. just a single patty cheeseburger ..
The Friez
$6.95
The Rasta
$13.95
rasta pasta ( jerk alfredo ) topped with your choice of protein ..
The Spot Lounge - Ansonia Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 293-5096
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM