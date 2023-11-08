The Spot Restaurant and Bar
The spot restaurant & Bar
APPETIZERS
- CAPRESE$11.00
Fresh mozzarella with Roma tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, balsamic reduction drizzle and EVO
- BRUSCHETTA$12.00
Toasted crostini with fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, roasted garlic, EVO and balsamic reduction drizzle.
- CALAMARI$13.00
Tossed with pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, Greek olives, roasted red peppers, basil, spicy Arabiatta, toasted crostini.
- BREADED ZUCCHINI with ranch dressing$9.00
Served with house made ranch dip.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS with Marinara sauce$9.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
- FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLI$9.00
Served with Marinara sauce.
- CHICKEN WINGS$14.00+
fried chicken wings
- MUSSELS$13.00
Prepared with a garlic white wine sauce, served with crostini.
- SCALLOPS$13.00
Served with house made sweet and spicy coconut sauce.
- CHESAPEAKE BAY FRIED OYSTERS$13.00
Served with homemade coleslaw.
- FLATBREAD PIZZA$11.00
Cheese, Pepperoni, Margarita.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
4 tender's choice of Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Thai Sweet Chili, Spicy BBQ, Honey garlic.
- HAPPY HOUR $2 OFF 3PM-7PM-$2.00
no items that are 1.99 and down included in this deal
SALAD
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions.
- GREEK SALAD$11.00
Fresh mixed greens, feta, red onion, Roma Tomatoes,cucumber, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, Greek olives, fried pita chips with Greek feta dressing.
- SHRIMP SALAD$15.00
Fresh mixed greens, jumbo pesto shrimp, shaved parmesan, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fried pita chips, avocado, roasted red pesto.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, croutons with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
- MEDITERRANEAN SALMON SALAD$17.00
Fresh mixed greens, grilled salmon, Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, fried pita chips, feta, roasted red pepper with Chianti and basil vinaigrette.
SOUPS
ENTREES
- PORK MILANESE$22.00
A sauteed breaded pork cutlet topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella. Served with red skin garlic mashed potatoes. All served with a side salad
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$22.00
Fettuccine and fried chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella. All served with a side salad
- EGGPLANT PARMESAN$19.00
Fettuccine and fried eggplant cutlet with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella. All served with a side salad
- CHICKEN MARSALA$22.00
Fettuccine and pan seared chicken breast with mushrooms and marsala wine sauce. All served with a side salad
- FETTUCCINE PASTA WITH GARLIC AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL$17.00
All served with a side salad
- BLACKENED SALMON$24.00
Blackened salmon served red skin garlic mashed potatoes and Asparagus All served with a side salad
- BRAVEHEART BEEF$36.00+
Served with two sides All served with a side salad
- THE SPOT CRABCAKES$24.00
Lump crabmeat served with coleslaw topped with hollandaise sauce. All served with a side salad
BRIOCHE SANDWICHES
- BASIL AIOLI BURGER$13.00
Braveheart Farms 8 oz topped with a basil aioli provolone nested crisp onions on a toasted brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with French fries and pickle spears
- BLUE BURGER$14.00
Braveheart Farms 8 oz burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese on a grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with French fries and pickle spears
- GREEK BURGER$14.00
Braveheart Farms 8 oz burger topped with grilled onions, roasted red peppers, tzatziki sauce and feta on the grilled brioche bun. Served with lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and pickle spears
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, onions, red pepper, blue cheese. Served with French fries and pickle spears
- CHEESEBURGER$13.00
Burger served with or without cheese. toppings onion, tomato, lettuce. served with fries and pickle spear
GREEK PITA WRAPS
HOAGIES
- SUPREME HOT ITALIAN$12.00
Capicola ham, Genoa Salami,provolone,onions,lettuce, Hot cherry peppers, Roma tomatoes, mayonnaise and Italian dressing. All Hoagies comes with french fries and a pickle spear.
- ORIGINAL PHILLY$12.00
Chopped steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, hot cherry peppers, topped with provolone. All Hoagies comes with french fries and a pickle spear.
- THE SPOT FISH SANDWICH$13.00
8 oz catfish topped with gouda cheese and the Spot special sauce. All Hoagies comes with french fries and a pickle spear.
PASTA
- BRAISED SHORT RIB RAVIOLI$24.00
Braised short rib ravioli with your choice of sauce (Marinara, Butter Garlic or Alfredo) Served with Baguette and a side salad
- JUMBO SHRIMP TAGLIATELLE$22.00
With garlic butter, shallots and Alfredo sauce. Served with Baguette and a side salad
- GNOCCHI$19.00
Potato dumplings sauteed with onions and red peppers, asparagus, yellow squash with blush sauce. Served with Baguette and a side salad
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$24.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli with sundried tomatoes and vodka sauce. Served with Baguette and a side salad
SIDES
DESSERTS
- TIRAMISU$8.00
Is a layered no-bake dessert. Ladyfingers soaked with coffee and rum, layered with cream, mascarpone cheese, sprinkled with cocoa.
- CHEESECAKE$8.00
Served with or without fresh fruit.
- STRAWBERRY TRIFLE$8.00
Yellow sponge cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries in glaze.
- CHOCOLATE TRIFLE$8.00
Chocolate cake with whipped chocolate cream, drizzled with chocolate ganache, topped with whipped cream
- GELATO ( ITALIAN ICE CREAM )$8.00
Vanilla, Butter pecan, Pistachio, tiramisu, gelato served with whipped cream and a cherry on top.
- LEAVE THE GUN GRAB THE CANNOLI$8.00
2 Cannoli shells filled with cannoli cream dipped in chocolate chips with powdered sugar.
KIDS MENU
- THE SPOT SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL$11.00
House made meatballs served over spaghetti and marinara sauce.
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
Grilled cheese served with fries.
- FLATBREAD PIZZA$11.00
Cheese or Pepperoni
- MAC AND CHEESE$9.00
White cheddar mac and cheese served with broccoli
- FISH FINGERS$9.00
Red snapper fish fingers served with fries
- KIDS EAT 1/2 OFF MONDAYS$5.50+
WITH AN ADULT MEAL FROM 4PM TO 9PM ONLY ON MONDAYS