The Spring 91 West Clinton Avenue

Cafe

Beverage

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Iced Drip Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$8.00

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Joey

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Chocolate

$5.50

Mango Infuse Ice Tea

Spring Green

$11.00

Chocolate Cherry

$11.00

Peanut Butter Banana

$11.00

Mixed Berry

$11.00

Bottled 1L Still

$5.00

Bottled 500ml Still

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprindrift

$3.00

Honest Juice

$2.50

Cloudwater

Fresh Sqeezed OJ

$5.00

Food Menu

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Brownie

$3.00

Bread Pudding Cups

$5.00

Muffins

$4.00

Sabich

$14.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$14.00

Shroomin

$14.00

Avocado Smash

$13.50

Ricotta Toast

$13.50

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Arugula

$13.00

Grain

$14.50

Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Spring Omelette

$14.50

Shroom Omelette

$13.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side of egg

$3.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Tofu

$6.00

Mini Pancakes

$10.00

Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Products

The Hampton Grocer

$12.00

North Fork Chips

$4.00

Healthy Crunch

$6.00

Once Again Butter

$2.00

Peeled Snacks

$6.00

Classes

Vinyasa Flow

$29.00

Sculpt Pilates

$29.00

Baby & Me Ballet

$29.00

Dance Your Stress Away

$29.00

Kids Music

$29.00

Uplift Yoga

$29.00

SugarFly

Ice Cream Menu

Small

$6.00

Large

$8.00

Pint

$12.00

Ala Mode Cups

$6.00

Graduation Day Free Ice Cream

Out of stock

Ala Carte Toppings

Milkshakes

Classic

$11.00

No-Moo Milkshake

$13.00

Cookie

Ice Cream Cookie

$8.00

Warm Cookie

$4.00

Bevarage

Bottled Sparkling

$4.00

Bottled Still

$3.50

Honest Juice Drink

$2.50

Sprindrift

$3.00

Sweets

Frozen Sneaker

$3.50

Squish Candies

$11.00

LP Cotton Candy

$8.00

LP Gummy Tube

$16.00

LP Unicorn Lollipop

$6.00

LP Bear Lollipop

$6.00

LP Rock Candy

$4.00

LP Smores Bar

$10.00

LP Birthday Bar

$10.00