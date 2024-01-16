Spring House
Appetizer
- Petite Lamb Bites
tzatziki, cucumber, lemon, olives, calabrian chilies$18.00
- PEI Mussels
butter, lemon, parsley, pastis$19.00
- Meatballs for 2
organic prime beef, tomato sauce, garlic bread$7.00
- Pot of Meatballs
organic prime beef, tomato sauce, garlic bread$21.00
- Artisinal Meat & Cheese Board
international cold cuts, artisinal cheese, toasted focaccia$25.00
- Lighthouse Calamari
crispy fried with hot peppers & sage$18.00
- Tuna Tartare
sushi grade tuna, microgreens, avocado mousse, toasted focaccia$24.00
- Artichokes Alla Giudia
crispy fried artichokes, lemon, parmigiano$18.00
- Grilled Octopus
hummus, olives, calabrian peppers, pickled onions, aged balsamic, oregano$23.00
- Shishito Peppers
housemade aioli$14.00
- Daily Crudo$25.00
- Hummus to Share$18.00
- Bread for 2
- Bread for 4
Soups
Salads
- Caesar Salad
romaine, housemade dressing, croutons, parmigiano$15.00
- Chopped Garden Salad
selected mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, celery, parsley leaves, shaved garlic$12.00
- Tuscan Kale Salad
crispy tortillas, dried fruit, sunflower seeds , pecorino toscano, pomegranate, avocado lemon dressing$16.00
- Greek Salad
ripe tomato, basil, oregano, red onion, feta cheese, taggiasca olives, sweet peppers$18.00
- Tabouli Salad
bulgur wheat, herbs, cucumber, tomato$14.00
Pasta
Fish
Meat
- Steak Frites
14Oz. prime ny strip, garlic herb butter$38.00
- Filet Mignon$48.00
- Ribeye for two$120.00
- Scaloppine al Limone
pounded veal, lemon and cultured butter$29.00
- Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops
marinated with garlic & mint, roasted garlic, vin cotto$48.00
- Spring Burger
8oz all organic beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. choice of cheese$24.00