Square Scullery
Beverage
Liquor
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
bourbon | fresh squeezed lemon juice | simple syrup | egg white bitters
- Cosmo$12.00
vodka | orange liqueur | fresh squeezed lime | pomegranate juice
- Tom Collins$12.00
gin | fresh squeezed lemon juice | simple syrup | soda
- Paloma$12.00
reposada | fresh squeezed lime juice | fresh grapefruit | simple syrup | soda
- Side Car$12.00
cognac | orange liqueur | fresh squeezed lemon juice | sugar rim
- Golden Elixir$14.00
white rum | mint leaves | simple syrup | fresh squeezed lime juice | soda
- Classy & Trashy$14.00
pbr | ginger beer | fresh squeezed orange juice | fresh squeezed lime juice
- North Hill Old Fashioned$15.00
bourbon | black garlic molasses | angostura bitters
- Bee Sting$15.00
bourbon | fresh squeezed lemon juice | vanilla hot honey syrup | ginger syrup
- Espress-yo Self$15.00Out of stock
espresso infused vodka | espresso liqueur | house coffee syrup | pink peppercorn | plant cream
- Vodka$8.00
- Vodka + Soda$8.00
- Vodka + Tonic$8.00
- Vodka + Cran$8.00
- Gin$8.00
- Gin + Tonic$8.00
- Rum$8.00
- Rum + Coke$8.00
- Bourbon$8.00
- Irish Whiskey$8.00
- Irish Whiskey + Ginger Ale$8.00
- Tequila$8.00
- Tequila + Soda$8.00
- Tequila + Tonic$8.00
Beer + Seltzers
- PBR$4.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Peroni$5.00
- White Claw - Raspberry$5.00
- White Claw - Lime$5.00
- White Claw - Pineapple$5.00
- White Claw - Black Cherry$5.00
- Wicked Haze Double IPA (Shiner)$7.00
- Desert Mirage Hazy IPA (Shiner)$7.00
- Twin Dream Double IPA (Shiner)$7.00
- Bruja's Brew IPA (Shiner)$7.00
Mocktails
Food
Light Bites
- Bread & Bougie$12.00
Assorted breads with your choice of 2 of the following: duck fat butter spread, cheese ball and koji & pink pepper honey
- GF Bread & Bougie$12.00
Gluten free waffle of the day with your choice of 2 of the following: duck fat butter spread, cheese ball and koji & pink pepper honey
- Fowl Play$14.00
cannellini bean dip | corn coulis | toast points DF, Vegan, GF*
- Duck Poutine$18.00
duck fat fried potatoes | duck bacon | duck demi | espresso bellavitano| herbs | butter mayo | crispy garlic GF
- North Hill Doughnut$16.00
miso & vanilla doughnut | foie gras | smoked chicken liver | duck skin | pink peppercorn GF*
- Mogwai Mussels$18.00Out of stock
mussels | black garlic | charred serrano | katsuobushi broth | master sauce | pancetta | basil | house bread GF*
- Mello Jello$14.00
golden beet | goat cheese | greens | house chips DF, GF, Vegetarian, Vegan*
- House Salad$15.00
shaved greens | chive cheddar | tomato jam | everything cucumbers | poor man’s cheese | green deity DF, Vegetarian, GF*, Vegan*
Handhelds
Entrees
- Carbonara$24.00
chive pappardelle | smoked bacon | pink pepper | cured yolk foam
- Celeriac Pasta$22.00
celeriac pasta | potato bechamel | pink pepper | crispy garlic | olive oil DF, GF, Vegan
- Scallops$32.00
carrot mignonette | lavender rosemary oil | red cabbage puree | pickled mustard seed | coconut creme GF, DF*, Vegan*
- Mother Clucker$26.00
Argentinian chicken | grits | corn | edamame | feta | chimichurri | crispy garlic | chorizo oil GF, Vegetarian*
- Duck$25.00Out of stock
confit duck | brown butter| duck demi | winter veg | herb salad GF, DF*
- Maiale al Latte$24.00
milk braised pork | bok choy | nutmeg gnocchi | pan sauce DF/Vegetarian option – grilled king oyster mushroom
- Filet Mignon$30.00
8oz filet | duck fat frites | cured yolk foam | tarragon salad GF