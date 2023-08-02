Skip to Main content
The Ssipp Cafe 128 N Main St
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
$2.50
Banana Nut Muffin
$2.50
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.50
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
$6.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
$6.00
Ham, Egg, and Cheese
$6.00
Breakfast Sandwich Combo
Ham, Egg, and Cheese
$10.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
$10.00
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
$10.00
Includes a breakfast sandwich of your choice with either a large specialty coffee or smoothie
Bagel with Spread
Bagel with Spread
$2.50
Coffee
Latte
$4.30+
Drip Coffee
$2.30+
Café Au Lait
$2.80+
Americano
$2.55+
Frappe
$4.30+
Espresso Shots
$1.00+
Pour Over
$5.00
Non-Coffee Drinks
Hot Chocolate
$2.05+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Milk
$1.55+
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00+
Blueberry Smoothie
$5.00+
Pineapple Smoothie
$5.00+
Mango Smoothie
$5.00+
Specialty Smoothles
Strawberry Green Tea
$5.00+
Peanut Butter Split
$5.00+
Strawberry Banana
$5.00+
Lemon Blueberry
$5.00+
Specialty Drinks
White Turtle
$5.00+
Turtle
$5.00+
Panther
$5.00+
To The Top
$5.00+
Crooked Letter
$5.00+
Main Street
$5.00+
Tea
Tea
$3.30+
The Ssipp Cafe 128 N Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(769) 223-6995
128 N Main St, Petal, MS 39465
Closed
All hours
