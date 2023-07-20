The Stable 507 North Barron Street
DoorDash Food
Sandwiches
1 Beef Buritto Chips & Salsa
3 Beef Tacos Chips & Salsa
Big Plate Chicken Salad
Black & Bleu Burger
BLT
BYO Salad
Atop shredded lettuce, build it how you like it!
BYO Sandwich
On a butter toasted bun, have it your way!
Chicken Filly Sandwich
Provolone Cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, butter toasted bun
Classic Filly Sandwich
Provolone Cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, butter toasted bun
Double Chicken or Burger
Jalapeno Burger
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, butter toasted bun
Pizza Burger
Pulled Pork Special With Coleslaw
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Filly Steak
Saddle Up
Applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
The Biggin'
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, butter toasted bun
The Clydesdale
Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, butter toasted bun
The Mustang
Classic or buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, butter toasted bun
The Percheron
Signature haystacks, provolone cheese, chipotle ranch, butter toasted bun
Chicken & Waffle
Entrees
Seafood
Fish & Fries
8 oz. Pub style battered cod fillet, served with a side of tarter sauce, fries and coleslaw
Fish Sandwich
Jumbo battered cod filet, lettuce, tomato, side of tarter sauce & fries
Salmon Filet
Farm raised Norwegian salmon filet, served with two sides
Shrimp & Clam Basket
Fried golden brown, served with fries, cocktail sauce, and tarter sauce