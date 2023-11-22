The Stable 105 E State ST
Food
A la Carte
Appetizer
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
tender shredded chicken breast combined with a blend of creamy cheeses and brought to life with our bold and flavorful Stable Hot Sauce. Served with warm wonton chips
- Crab Rangoon Dip$12.00
flakey crabmeat, shallots, garlic ooey gooey cheese dip. Served with warm wonton chips.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
4 tender, juicy strips of chicken lightly breaded, served with side and choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
served with our famous Horsey Sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.00
served with our famous Stable Sauce
- Meatballs$14.00
homemade meatballs covered in our own Italian marinara, fresh mozzarella and garlic toast.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
mixed with freshly cooked spinach, artichoke hearts, a trifecta of cheeses, all baked to a golden brown perfection. Served with wam wonton chips.
- Stable Fries Loaded$11.00
comes with hatch chili cheese, bacon, and sour cream, and jalapenos
- Spicy Stable Fries$11.00
- Trio Sampler$12.00
Burger
- Croft Creation Burger$15.00
double beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, pickle, onion, special sauce
- Downtown Abby Burger$15.00
cheddar, bacon, BBQ, onion straws
- Hangover Burger$16.00
double beef patties, cheddar, bacon, egg any style
- Momma's Mushroom Burger$14.00
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and garlic aioli
- Party Melt Burger/Rye$15.00
Swiss, caramelized onion,thousand island on marble rye bread
- Spicy Burger$14.00
pepperjack, jalapenos
- Plain Burger$12.00
Panini
- Cuban Panini$14.00
pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard
- Garden Delight Panini$13.00
artichokes, spinach, mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, garlic aioli
- Ham/Swiss Panini$12.00
with honey mustard
- Hot Jammin' Cheese Panini$13.00
pepperjack and gouda cheeses, hot bacon jam, jalapenos
- Pepperoni Grilled Cheese Panini$12.00
marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
- Rockin' Rueben Panini$16.00
corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread
- Sicilian$14.00
pepperoni, ham, genoa, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, onion, pesto
Pizza 14"
- Amber's Amore 14 inch$26.00
creamy garlic parmesan base with artichokes, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and grilled onions
- Cheese 14inch$20.00
cheese, cheese, and more cheese
- Cheeseburger Deluxe 14 inch$25.00
small town favorite, beef, tomato,onion, pickle, cheese
- Hot Honey 14 inch$22.00
rocotta cheese base with mozzarella pearls, hot honey
- Mac & Cheese 14 inch$24.00
rocotta cheese base with signature mac % cheese
- Margherita 14 inch$20.00
EVOO with Italian spice base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil
- Penitentiary 14 inch$27.00
marinara base, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese
- Pepperoni 14 inch$21.00
pepperoni, cheese
- Train Wreck 14 inch$26.00
maranara base, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, tomato, onion, cheese, Stable sauce drizzle
Pizza 8"
- Amber's Amore 8 inch$12.00
creamy garlic parmesan base with artichokes, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and grilled onions
- Cheese 8 inch$8.00
cheese, cheese, and more cheese
- Cheeseburger Deluxe 8 inch$12.00
small town favorite, beef, tomato,onion, pickle, cheese
- Hot Honey 8 inch$10.00
rocotta cheese base with mozzarella pearls, hot honey
- Mac & Cheese 8 inch$12.00
rocotta cheese base with signature mac % cheese
- Margherita 8 inch$10.00
EVOO with Italian spice base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil
- Penitentiary 8 inch$13.00
marinara base, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheese
- Pepperoni 8 inch$9.00
pepperoni, cheese
- Train Wreck 8 inch$13.00
maranara base, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, tomato, onion, cheese, Stable sauce drizzle