The stables clubhouse llc 155 S 8th St
Burgers
- Deluxe Hamburger$8.75
Burger on a Bun w/ Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup, and Pickle
- Deluxe Cheese Burger$9.75
Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup, Pickle
- Bacon Cheese Burger$11.75
Burger on a Bun w/ Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
- BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger$14.95
Burger on a Bun w/ BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- Stuffed Burger$16.75
Burger on a Bun w/ Nacho Cheese, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- Jalapeno Burger$14.75
CHICKEN
Smash Potato
- Irish$13.75
Baked potato /w Broccoli, Burger, and Nacho Cheese
- Italian$13.75
Baked potato /w Sausage, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green onion
- Spanish$13.75
Baked potato /w Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, and Grated Cheese
- Hawaiian$13.75
Baked potato /w Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, and Grated Cheese
- Build Your Own$13.75
Baked potato /w Your Choice of Toppings
Loaded Dogs
Dinner Specials
Sodas and Snacks
Handmade Sodas
Shakes and Cereal Shakes
Cereal Bar
SNACKS
COFFEE REGULAR
FANCY COFFEE
Candies & Doughnuts
Candies
Doughnuts
Soup, salads and Sides
CLUBHOUSE SMALL PORTIONS
CLUBHOUSE DRINKS
