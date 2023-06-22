The Station 3025 North State Street

Fondren Live

Special

Antipasta

$12.00

Strawberry Spritz

$10.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cathead Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Gordon's

$6.00

Plantation 3 Star

$6.00

Lunazul

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Blanco

$6.00

Old Charter

$6.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Woodford

$14.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$6.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$6.00

Cathead Lemon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Devil's Harvest

$6.00

Holy Roller

$6.00

Drinks

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bar

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Food

Apps / Salads

Antipasto Board

$12.00

Burrata Bread

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

SM Chopped Salad

$8.00

LG Chopped Salad

$10.00

SM Caeser Salad

$8.00

LG Caesar Salad

$10.00

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00

Meat Lover's

$12.00

Veggie

$12.00

Smokehouse

$12.00

Dessert

Cannoli Dip

$10.00