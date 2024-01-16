The Station Sports Bar and Grill
Shareable's
- Chips, Queso, and Pico de Gallo$7.00
- Fries$6.00
- Pork Rinds & Queso$6.00
- Onion Straws w/sliced jalapenos$6.00
- Fried Mushrooms & Ranch$6.00
- The Station Garlic Fries
Crispy fries tossed in minced garlic & olive oil topped with Parmesan cheese and Parsley$9.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, Colby Jack Cheese, pico, sour cream, house-made guacamole and jalapenos$14.00
- Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara or ranch.$9.00
- Locomotive Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips stacked high with grilled chicken, black beans, pico, olives, house-made guacamole, sour cream and your choice of Queso or Colby Jack Cheese$17.00
- The Station Pretzel
A GIANT fresh pretzel finished crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle. Served with queso or mustard.$10.00
- Wings
Seasoned chicken wings served wet or dry with fresh carrots and celery with your choice of sauces.$8.00
- Cauliflower Wings$11.00
- The Station Sampler
Cheese Sticks, French Fries, Fried Mushrooms, Chicken Tenders, ½ lb. Wings and your choice of dipping sauce.$19.00
Burgers
- Classic Angus Beef Burger
Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomato$14.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted Swiss cheese$15.00
- Hickory Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and smoky barbecue sauce$16.00
- Sante Fe Bruger
Pepper jack cheese, house-made guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Jalapeños and chipotle mayo.$15.00
- Sriracha-Bleu Burger
Sriracha Aioli, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Onions, and Grilled Jalapeños$15.00
- Passengers Choice Burger
Your choice of Angus Beef patty or Grilled Chicken Breast, with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, cilantro and our signature pepper jelly$16.00
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Brats
- Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Turkey, Bacon, red onion, tomato, guacamole, and cheddar cheese served on toasted Texas Toast.$16.00
- Philly Steak Sandwich
Grilled Steak & Onions, Melted Swiss Cheese on a toasted hoagie bun$17.00
- The Station Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast, Melted American cheese, mayo and pickles served on toasted Texas Toast$16.00
- The “Tin Man” Brat
served on a hoagie roll topped with your choice of sauerkraut and mustard or Queso and Pico de Gallo$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing$12.00
- Chipotle Chicken
Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and shredded Colby Jack Cheese$12.00
Entrees
- Reserve Ribeye
A juicy and tender in-house, hand cut 12 oz Ribeye cooked to perfection served with your choice of baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a house dinner salad.$32.00
- Reserve Baseball Cut Sirloin
A juicy and tender 6 oz baseball cut sirloin cooked to perfection served with your choice of baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a house dinner salad.$22.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with balsamic glaze served with your choice of baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a house dinner salad.$16.00
- Pork Chop
Grilled Pork Ribeye served with your choice of baked potato or garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a house dinner salad.$24.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$16.00
Salads
- House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese and our house made croutons.$5.00
- Caprese Salad
Slices of Mozzarella and tomatoes with fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil$9.00
- Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crumbled Bacon,Red Onion served with our house made Blue Cheese Dressing$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, house made croutons and signature Caesar dressing$15.00
- Classic Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Crumbles, Shredded Cheese and our house made croutons.$17.00
Dessert
- Choo-Choo Churros
Warm crispy fried Churros topped with powdered sugar and whip cream$11.00
- S’mores Skillet
This treat is served in a cast-iron skillet and great to share. Graham Crackers, Chocolate Chips and Roasted marshmallows, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup$13.00
- Fried OREOS
Hand-battered Oreos drizzled with chocolate sauce, topped with powdered sugar on a scoop of vanilla ice cream$9.00
- Cheesecake$11.00