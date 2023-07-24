The Stray Dog Tavern
FOOD
APPETIZERS/BAR SNACKS
DEVILED EGGS
Classic Recipe, Honey-Black Pepper Bacon
PARM FRIES
Tossed in Fresh Garlic, Parsley and Parmesan
PLAIN FRIES
Salt and Pepper
GEN TSO CAULI
General Tso Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds
FRIED PICKS
Dill Pickle, Ranch Dressing
CALAMARI
Cherry pepper, fresh lemon, house marinara
PRETZ N CHZ
Fresh Broccoli Florets, Sliced Green Apple
NACHOS
Corn Salsa, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Melted Cheddar
COCO SHRIMP
Pina colada sauce, fresh lemon
CRAB DIP
Old bay, cream cheese, cheddar,
PIEROGI
potato, cheddar, rosemary butter
TENDERS
hand breaded to order, Heaven Hill bourbon BBQ, honey mustard,
BNLSS WINGS
mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey
REG WINGS
mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey
BRUSSELS
---------------
SOUPS AND SALADS
FRENCH ONION SOUP
beef broth, sherry, vidalia onion, house crouton, swiss and provolone baked in a crock
THREE BEAN CHILI
sour cream, homestyle cornbread, honey-butter
SOUP OF THE DAY
made fresh daily, ask for today's selections
COBB SALAD
bacon, boiled egg, romaine, tomato, roasted corn red onion, pickled string beans, cheddar, blue
BEET SALAD
whipped goat cheese, arugula, orange zest, toasted almond, olive oil, balsamic glaze
STRWBRY BRTA SALAD
Fresh Sliced Strawberry, Toasted Almond, Arugula, XVOO, Balsamic Glaze
RST PEAR SALAD
arugula, crispy bacon, gorgonzola blue cheese, candied walnuts, golden raisin, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil,
CAESAR SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
---------------
CLAMS AND MUSSELS
PUB MAINS
LMN CHX PSTA
STK TIPS
char-grilled to temp filet mignon, horseradish mashed potato, garlic sauteed spinach, red wine demi glace
BRISKT PLTR
hand-cut fries, brown sugar baked beans, coleslaw
CRAB CAKE PLTR
roasted corn salad, garlic-parsley fries, lemon and butter broccoli,
FISH N CHIP
lager beer battered cod, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tartar, lemon
BRICK CHX
boneless 1/2 chicken, honey-bourbon glaze, charred broccolini, garlic mashed potato
MAC N' CHZ
crispy bacon, elbow pasta
POT PIE
homemade chicken stock, rosemary, mirepoix, green peas, french puff pastry, herb butter
JAMBALAYA
SALMON ENTREE
---------------
PREMIUM STEAK BURGERS
CLASSIC BURGER
fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on Cooper’s sharp american, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokehouse sauce
TAVERN BURGER
local bacon, sharp cheddar, house-made red onion jam
FRENCH ONION BURGER
French soup onions, sauteed local mushrooms, swiss, sherry dijon aioli
BACON BLEU BURGER
local bacon, cheddar cheese, whipped gorgonzola
CALIFORNIA BURGER
pepperjack, red pepper relish, sliced avocado, LTO
STEAKHOUSE BURGER
---------------
SANDWICHES
GRL CHZ SAND
fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on garlic bread, side of marinara sauce
CHX SAND
tabasco mayo, honey drizzle, potato roll
FISH TACO
chipotle crema, cilantro, slaw, lime
CRAB CAKE SAND
lettuce, tomato, old bay mayo, potato roll
REUBEN
house made pastrami, OR hand carved turkey
RST BEEF SAND
cheddar/horseradish OR sharp prov/hot cherry pep
STEAK SAND
balsamic onion,gorgonzola cream, long roll
---------------
PIZZA
TOMATO PIE
roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, grated romano
NEPA PIZZA
three cheese blend, thin sliced onion, jersey tomato sauce, basil, oregano
BURRATA PIZZA
burrata, roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, balsamic glaze
ITAL VEG PIZZA
mozzarella, artichoke, broccolini, house roasted red peppers, shaved parm, xvoo, basil, jersey tomato sauce
MUSH TRUF PIZZA
mozzarella, fontina, wild mushroom blend, rosemary, shaved parm, white truffle oil,
FIG & PROS PIZZA
mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, fresh figs, arugula, xvoo, balsamic glaze
BRISKET PIZZA
overnight smoked brisket, red onion, three cheese blend, barbecue sauce
---------------
DESSERTS
S’MORES POT DE CRÈME
semisweet milk chocolate pot de creme, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker
CHOCOLATE PEANUT LAYER CAKE
rich chocolate cake, peanut butter buttercream, milk chocolate ganache
STRAWBERRY CREME BRULEE
fall baking spice, Jenn’s mom's secret recipe whipped cream
WARM APPLE DUMPLINGS
apple slices wrapped and baked in croissant dough, fall spice syrup, milky caramel
MINI CANNOLI TRIO
three classic ricotta and chocolate chip cannolis
---------------
SEASONAL AND CHEFS SPECIALTIES
SIMPLY GRILLED SALMON
turmeric rice, charred lemon, olive oil, fresh herbs, charred broccolini
CAJUN SEAFOOD BOIL
clams, mussels, shrimp, andouille sausage, boiled potato, corn on the cob, cornbread, honey butter
BAKED CLAMS OREGANATA
littleneck clams, fresh herbs, garlic, bread crumbs
SNOW CRAB LEGS
garlic, butter, fresh herbs, corn on the cob, boiled potato
CHAR GRILLED SWORDFISH STEAK
preserved lemon, olive, caper, olive oil and oregano fingerlings
GRILLED SUMMER VEG WITH TAHINI
char-grilled summer vegetables with tahini dressing
ARANCINI
risotto balls stuffed with fontina cheese and served with house vodka sauce
SEA SCALLOPS
pan seared day boat scallops, spring pea, shallot and saffron risotto, jersey corn and saffron broth
FRESH TOMATO AND BASIL PASTA
pan roasted fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh torn basil, garlic, chili pepper, pecorino romano, fresh tagliatelli