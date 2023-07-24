FOOD

APPETIZERS/BAR SNACKS

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

Classic Recipe, Honey-Black Pepper Bacon

PARM FRIES

$6.00

Tossed in Fresh Garlic, Parsley and Parmesan

PLAIN FRIES

$6.00

Salt and Pepper

GEN TSO CAULI

$9.00

General Tso Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds

FRIED PICKS

$8.00

Dill Pickle, Ranch Dressing

CALAMARI

$13.00

Cherry pepper, fresh lemon, house marinara

PRETZ N CHZ

$11.00

Fresh Broccoli Florets, Sliced Green Apple

NACHOS

$14.00

Corn Salsa, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Melted Cheddar

COCO SHRIMP

$12.00

Pina colada sauce, fresh lemon

CRAB DIP

$14.00

Old bay, cream cheese, cheddar,

PIEROGI

$11.00

potato, cheddar, rosemary butter

TENDERS

$12.00

hand breaded to order, Heaven Hill bourbon BBQ, honey mustard,

BNLSS WINGS

$14.00

mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey

REG WINGS

$14.00

mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey

BRUSSELS

$9.00

---------------

RAW BAR

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.50

cocktail, lemon, 6pcs

---------------

SOUPS AND SALADS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.50

beef broth, sherry, vidalia onion, house crouton, swiss and provolone baked in a crock

THREE BEAN CHILI

$7.50

sour cream, homestyle cornbread, honey-butter

SOUP OF THE DAY

made fresh daily, ask for today's selections

COBB SALAD

$15.00

bacon, boiled egg, romaine, tomato, roasted corn red onion, pickled string beans, cheddar, blue

BEET SALAD

$15.00

whipped goat cheese, arugula, orange zest, toasted almond, olive oil, balsamic glaze

STRWBRY BRTA SALAD

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Strawberry, Toasted Almond, Arugula, XVOO, Balsamic Glaze

RST PEAR SALAD

$15.00

arugula, crispy bacon, gorgonzola blue cheese, candied walnuts, golden raisin, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil,

CAESAR SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

---------------

CLAMS AND MUSSELS

CLAMS RED

$14.00

hot cherry pepper, house marinara

MUSSELS RED

$14.00

hot cherry pepper, house marinara

CLAMS WHITE

$14.00

caramelized leeks, garlic butter, white wine

MUSSELS WHITE

$14.00

caramelized leeks, garlic butter, white wine

---------------

PUB MAINS

LMN CHX PSTA

$21.00

STK TIPS

$24.00

char-grilled to temp filet mignon, horseradish mashed potato, garlic sauteed spinach, red wine demi glace

BRISKT PLTR

$24.00

hand-cut fries, brown sugar baked beans, coleslaw

CRAB CAKE PLTR

$21.00

roasted corn salad, garlic-parsley fries, lemon and butter broccoli,

FISH N CHIP

$21.00

lager beer battered cod, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tartar, lemon

BRICK CHX

$21.00

boneless 1/2 chicken, honey-bourbon glaze, charred broccolini, garlic mashed potato

MAC N' CHZ

$13.00

crispy bacon, elbow pasta

POT PIE

$17.00

homemade chicken stock, rosemary, mirepoix, green peas, french puff pastry, herb butter

JAMBALAYA

$24.00

SALMON ENTREE

$21.00

---------------

PREMIUM STEAK BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on Cooper’s sharp american, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokehouse sauce

TAVERN BURGER

$17.00

local bacon, sharp cheddar, house-made red onion jam

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$17.00

French soup onions, sauteed local mushrooms, swiss, sherry dijon aioli

BACON BLEU BURGER

$17.00

local bacon, cheddar cheese, whipped gorgonzola

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$17.00

pepperjack, red pepper relish, sliced avocado, LTO

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$17.00

---------------

SANDWICHES

GRL CHZ SAND

$15.00

fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on garlic bread, side of marinara sauce

CHX SAND

$16.00

tabasco mayo, honey drizzle, potato roll

FISH TACO

$16.00

chipotle crema, cilantro, slaw, lime

CRAB CAKE SAND

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, old bay mayo, potato roll

REUBEN

$17.00

house made pastrami, OR hand carved turkey

RST BEEF SAND

$15.00

cheddar/horseradish OR sharp prov/hot cherry pep

STEAK SAND

$19.00

balsamic onion,gorgonzola cream, long roll

---------------

PIZZA

TOMATO PIE

$11.00

roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, grated romano

NEPA PIZZA

$13.00

three cheese blend, thin sliced onion, jersey tomato sauce, basil, oregano

BURRATA PIZZA

$15.00

burrata, roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, balsamic glaze

ITAL VEG PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, artichoke, broccolini, house roasted red peppers, shaved parm, xvoo, basil, jersey tomato sauce

MUSH TRUF PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, fontina, wild mushroom blend, rosemary, shaved parm, white truffle oil,

FIG & PROS PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, fresh figs, arugula, xvoo, balsamic glaze

BRISKET PIZZA

$16.00

overnight smoked brisket, red onion, three cheese blend, barbecue sauce

---------------

DESSERTS

S’MORES POT DE CRÈME

$7.50

semisweet milk chocolate pot de creme, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker

CHOCOLATE PEANUT LAYER CAKE

$7.50

rich chocolate cake, peanut butter buttercream, milk chocolate ganache

STRAWBERRY CREME BRULEE

$7.50

fall baking spice, Jenn’s mom's secret recipe whipped cream

WARM APPLE DUMPLINGS

$6.00

apple slices wrapped and baked in croissant dough, fall spice syrup, milky caramel

MINI CANNOLI TRIO

$6.00

three classic ricotta and chocolate chip cannolis

---------------

SEASONAL AND CHEFS SPECIALTIES

SIMPLY GRILLED SALMON

$21.00

turmeric rice, charred lemon, olive oil, fresh herbs, charred broccolini

CAJUN SEAFOOD BOIL

$27.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, andouille sausage, boiled potato, corn on the cob, cornbread, honey butter

BAKED CLAMS OREGANATA

$13.00

littleneck clams, fresh herbs, garlic, bread crumbs

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$35.00

garlic, butter, fresh herbs, corn on the cob, boiled potato

CHAR GRILLED SWORDFISH STEAK

$26.00

preserved lemon, olive, caper, olive oil and oregano fingerlings

GRILLED SUMMER VEG WITH TAHINI

$9.00

char-grilled summer vegetables with tahini dressing

ARANCINI

$10.00

risotto balls stuffed with fontina cheese and served with house vodka sauce

SEA SCALLOPS

$25.00

pan seared day boat scallops, spring pea, shallot and saffron risotto, jersey corn and saffron broth

FRESH TOMATO AND BASIL PASTA

$18.00

pan roasted fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh torn basil, garlic, chili pepper, pecorino romano, fresh tagliatelli

---------------

EXTRA SAUCES

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

MILD

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

HOT HONEY

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY BOURBON BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

RUSSIAN

$0.50

AU JUS

HORSERADISH

$0.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

CHERRY PEPS

$0.50

DRAWN BUTTER

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

JALAPENOS

$0.50

mayo

$0.25

brunch

stfd Frnch tst

$15.00

sprng grdn omlt

$15.00

lob avo omlt

$18.00

briskt omlt

$17.00

classic egg benny

$15.00

chx n wafl

$16.00

skillt brkfst

$16.00

stk n eggs

$24.00

side bacon

$5.50

side andouille

$5.50

side frt/yog/hon/gran

$5.50

brkfst potato

$5.50

sides

mashed potato

$5.00

turmeric rice

$5.00

broccoli

$5.00

broccolini

$6.00

coleslaw

$3.00

baked beans

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS FOOD

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$8.00