The Swamp Restaurant 1104 sw 2nd ave

Appetizers

Jumbo Swamp Wings

$12.95

8 jumbo crispy golden wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese. Accompanied with celery and carrot sticks

Crispy Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

Fried crispy chicken tenders served with a choice of Swamp's wing sauces

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Grilled chicken mixed with buffalo wing sauce, melted Cheddar, pepper Jack, and cream cheese, finished with ranch and an extra kick of hot sauce. Served hot with toasted pita chips, celery and carrots

Gator Bites

$13.95

Crispy tender gator tail served with Cajun aioli

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$10.95

Crispy cauliflower bites coated in our famous sweet chili sauce, tossed with pepperoncini rings, and topped with white sesame seeds and cilantro

Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Fried artichoke hearts served with our mouthwatering house-made lemon-caper aioli

Hummus

$10.95

Made fresh and topped with garlic olive oil and pepperoncini tapenade. Served with toasted za'atar pita chips, cucumbers, peppers, celery, and carrots

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Large and perfect for sharing! Grilled chicken with melted cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted peppers in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with chipotle red pepper sauce, sour cream, and house-made pico de gallo

Chips & Queso

$11.95

Fresh tortilla chips served with a spicy Cheddar Jack cheese blend and homemade salsa

Bowls

Spicy Ahi Tuna Bowl

$14.95

Steamed white rice mixed with crunchy rayu, ahi tuna, wakame, sesame seeds, cucumber, ginger, and scallions topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Southwest Bowl

$12.95

Steamed white rice topped with blackened chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch

Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Barley and quinoa, grilled peppers and onions, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, and sautéed spinach topped with crumbled feta cheese

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Burgers 🍔

Swamp Double Smash Burger

$12.95

Two smashed 4 oz all-beef patties smothered in American cheese on a toasted and buttered brioche bun

Freshman 15 Burger

$14.95

Winner of the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl burger battle. 8 oz all-beef patty topped with melted American and pepper Jack cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, fresh jalapeños, and fried egg on a toasted and buttered brioche bun

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$12.95

House-made black bean quinoa burger patty topped with avocado, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, grilled corn, and spicy vegan aioli on a toasted and buttered brioche bun

Desserts 🍰

Artisan Cheesecake

$8.95

Ask your server for today's tasty handmade options

Warm Skillet Brownie

$8.95

Hot gooey brownie baked in a hot skillet and topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle

Doggy Dining

Doggone Salmon

$12.00

Grilled salmon over white rice

Bitchin Chicken

$7.00

Grilled chicken over white rice

Barky Bowl

$6.00

Ground beef over white rice

Kidz Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Buttered Noodles

$6.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Salads

Ancient-Grain Salad

$10.95

Fresh arugula topped with quinoa and barley mix, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our zesty lemon vinaigrette

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Try our delicious in-house creations

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with our house-made croutons and fried capers

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Try our delicious in-house creations

House Salad

$9.95

Our House Salad with a base of mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and topped with house-made croutons

Orchard Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach topped with crisp apple slices, Parmesan cheese, walnuts, and red onion. Served with our zesty lemon vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with black beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro. Served with chipotle ranch

Strawberry Feta

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and diced tomatoes, drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

Steak of brotherly love

$14.95

Grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with a juicy grilled pineapple and melted Swiss on a sweet Hawaiian bun

Chicken Founders Club Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken or blackened salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy sriracha mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Salmon Founders Club Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken or blackened salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy sriracha mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Heat of the SEC

$14.95

Spicy breaded chicken topped with melted pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, and spicy mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$7.95

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Old Bay Pub Chips

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Fruit cup

$3.00

Wraps 🌯

Fried Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.95

Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla

Grilled Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.95

Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla

Power Wrap

$12.95

Vegan chicken tossed in za'atar seasoning with hummus, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, sautéed peppers, and onions wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla

Swamp Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Choose grilled or fried chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and a creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku

$9.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Gin

Aviation

$7.00

Botinist

$8.00

Empress

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tinkermans

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi Coconut

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Rasberry

$7.00

Bacardi White

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Copalli Barrell Proof

$8.00

Copalli Blanco

$8.00

Copalli Coca

$8.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

Kilo Kia

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$12.00

Clase Azule

$35.00

Corazon

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Repasado

$7.00

Komos blue

$29.00

Komos pink

$29.00

Mango Shotta

$3.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bakers 107 Proof

$25.00

Bardstown

$20.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Basil Haydens Bourbon 80

$12.00

Blanton's

$17.00

Bookers

$16.00

Bufflo Trace

$12.00

Bulliet Bourdon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

E.H. Taylor Colonel

$18.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

High West High Country

$18.00

Howler Head

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Lapghroaig

$14.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$65.00

Macallan Double Cask 12 Year

$15.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michters Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Whistlepig

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Goldschlagor

$9.00

J.F. Hadens Mango Liquer

$6.00

J.F. Hadens Citrus Liquer

$6.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Razzmataz

$4.00

Tribuno Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Tribuno Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

SkrewBall Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball Whiskey

$5.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00

Di Saronno

$8.00

99 Bananas

$5.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Party Sizes!

Assorted Platters

Medium Veggie Platter

$79.95

Large Veggie Platter

$99.95

Fruit & Cheese Platter

Medium Hummus Platter

$109.95

Large Hummus Platter

$139.95

Chef Selection Charcuterie

Medium Antipasto

$119.95

Large Antipasto

$149.95

Medium Meatballs

$129.95

Swedish / BBQ

Large Meatballs

$159.95

Swedish / BBQ

Sliders

Medium Cheeseburger

$114.95

Large Cheeseburger

$159.95

Medium BBQ Chicken

$99.95

Large BBQ Chicken

$139.95

Medium Turkey & Swiss Club

$99.95

Large Turkey & Swiss Club

$139.95

Medium Ham & Swiss

$89.95

Large Ham & Swiss

$129.95

Swamp Favorites

Medium Chicken Tenders

$99.95

Large Chicken Tenders

$149.95

Medium Chicken Quesadilla

$99.95

Large Chicken Quesadilla

$129.95

Medium Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$99.95

Large Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$129.95

Medium Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$99.95

Large Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$119.95

Medium Buffalo Chicken Dip

$109.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Dip

$139.95

Medium Jumbo Swamp Wings

$129.95

Large Jumbo Swamp Wings

$159.95

Medium SW Chicken Egg Rolls

$129.95

Large SW Chicken Egg Rolls

$159.95

Salads

Medium House Salad

$59.95

Large House Salad

$79.95

Medium Caesar Salad

$69.95

Large Caesar Salad

$89.95

Medium Chicken Salad

$39.95

Large Chicken Salad

$49.95

Sides

Medium Fries

$49.95

Large Fries

$69.95

Medium Sweet Potato Fries

$59.95

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$79.95

Medium Chips & Salsa

$59.95

Large Chips & Salsa

$79.95

Medium Balsamic Glazed Crispy Brussels

$69.95

Large Balsamic Glazed Crispy Brussels

$99.95

Dessert

Assorted Dessert Platter Large

$129.95

Drink Prices

Personal Bartender

$100.00

Set up fee

Beer Kegs

$250.00

Approx 35 pitchers per keg. Bud light or miller lite, speciality beer or import - mkt on request

Drink Pitchers

$30.00

All pitchers

Drink Tickets Single

$5.00

(Only usable on rental date). Single liquor wells, domestic beer, and house wine

Non-Alcoholic

$1.00

Per person unlimited refill. (Soft drinks, tea, coffee)