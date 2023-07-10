The Swamp Restaurant 1104 sw 2nd ave
Full Menu
Appetizers
Jumbo Swamp Wings
8 jumbo crispy golden wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese. Accompanied with celery and carrot sticks
Crispy Chicken Tender Basket
Fried crispy chicken tenders served with a choice of Swamp's wing sauces
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Grilled chicken mixed with buffalo wing sauce, melted Cheddar, pepper Jack, and cream cheese, finished with ranch and an extra kick of hot sauce. Served hot with toasted pita chips, celery and carrots
Gator Bites
Crispy tender gator tail served with Cajun aioli
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
Crispy cauliflower bites coated in our famous sweet chili sauce, tossed with pepperoncini rings, and topped with white sesame seeds and cilantro
Artichoke Dip
Fried artichoke hearts served with our mouthwatering house-made lemon-caper aioli
Hummus
Made fresh and topped with garlic olive oil and pepperoncini tapenade. Served with toasted za'atar pita chips, cucumbers, peppers, celery, and carrots
Chicken Quesadilla
Large and perfect for sharing! Grilled chicken with melted cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted peppers in a garlic-herb tortilla. Served with chipotle red pepper sauce, sour cream, and house-made pico de gallo
Chips & Queso
Fresh tortilla chips served with a spicy Cheddar Jack cheese blend and homemade salsa
Bowls
Spicy Ahi Tuna Bowl
Steamed white rice mixed with crunchy rayu, ahi tuna, wakame, sesame seeds, cucumber, ginger, and scallions topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Southwest Bowl
Steamed white rice topped with blackened chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch
Veggie Bowl
Barley and quinoa, grilled peppers and onions, black beans, avocado, pickled red onions, and sautéed spinach topped with crumbled feta cheese
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Burgers 🍔
Swamp Double Smash Burger
Two smashed 4 oz all-beef patties smothered in American cheese on a toasted and buttered brioche bun
Freshman 15 Burger
Winner of the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl burger battle. 8 oz all-beef patty topped with melted American and pepper Jack cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, fresh jalapeños, and fried egg on a toasted and buttered brioche bun
Black Bean Quinoa Burger
House-made black bean quinoa burger patty topped with avocado, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, grilled corn, and spicy vegan aioli on a toasted and buttered brioche bun
Desserts 🍰
NA Beverages
Salads
Ancient-Grain Salad
Fresh arugula topped with quinoa and barley mix, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our zesty lemon vinaigrette
Bowl Soup of the Day
Try our delicious in-house creations
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with our house-made croutons and fried capers
Cup Soup of the Day
Try our delicious in-house creations
House Salad
Our House Salad with a base of mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and topped with house-made croutons
Orchard Salad
Fresh spinach topped with crisp apple slices, Parmesan cheese, walnuts, and red onion. Served with our zesty lemon vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with black beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and cilantro. Served with chipotle ranch
Strawberry Feta
Iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and diced tomatoes, drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction
Sandwiches
Steak of brotherly love
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with a juicy grilled pineapple and melted Swiss on a sweet Hawaiian bun
Chicken Founders Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken or blackened salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy sriracha mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Salmon Founders Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken or blackened salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy sriracha mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Heat of the SEC
Spicy breaded chicken topped with melted pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, and spicy mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Carolina Pork Sandwich
Wraps 🌯
Fried Buffalo Tender Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla
Grilled Buffalo Tender Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla
Power Wrap
Vegan chicken tossed in za'atar seasoning with hummus, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, sautéed peppers, and onions wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla
Swamp Caesar Wrap
Choose grilled or fried chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and a creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a garlic-herb tortilla
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Bakers 107 Proof
Bardstown
Basil Haydens
Basil Haydens Bourbon 80
Blanton's
Bookers
Bufflo Trace
Bulliet Bourdon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor Colonel
Eagle Rare 10 yr
Glenlivet 12 Yr
High West Double Rye
High West High Country
Howler Head
Jack Daniels
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Johnny Walker Black
Lapghroaig
Macallan 18 Yr
Macallan Double Cask 12 Year
Makers Mark
Michters Rye
Sazerac Rye
Well Whiskey
Whistlepig
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Liqueurs/Cordials
Goldschlagor
J.F. Hadens Mango Liquer
J.F. Hadens Citrus Liquer
Triple Sec
Rumplemintz
Razzmataz
Tribuno Dry Vermouth
Tribuno Sweet Vermouth
SkrewBall Peanut Butter Whiskey
Fireball Whiskey
Watermelon Schnapps
Di Saronno
99 Bananas
St. Germain
Peach Schnapps
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Amaretto
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Party Sizes!
Assorted Platters
Sliders
Swamp Favorites
Medium Chicken Tenders
Large Chicken Tenders
Medium Chicken Quesadilla
Large Chicken Quesadilla
Medium Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Large Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Medium Crispy Cauliflower Bites
Large Crispy Cauliflower Bites
Medium Buffalo Chicken Dip
Large Buffalo Chicken Dip
Medium Jumbo Swamp Wings
Large Jumbo Swamp Wings
Medium SW Chicken Egg Rolls
Large SW Chicken Egg Rolls
Salads
Sides
Drink Prices
Personal Bartender
Set up fee
Beer Kegs
Approx 35 pitchers per keg. Bud light or miller lite, speciality beer or import - mkt on request
Drink Pitchers
All pitchers
Drink Tickets Single
(Only usable on rental date). Single liquor wells, domestic beer, and house wine
Non-Alcoholic
Per person unlimited refill. (Soft drinks, tea, coffee)