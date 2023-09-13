The Takeout 1103 E Boxelder Rd., Unit 4
Breakfast
Overnight Oats
Sweetened rolled oats, chia seeds, and almond milk. *Toppings and flavors will vary
Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, egg, and Everything Bagel seasoning, on sourdough, wheat, or white
Breakfast Burrito
Potato, scrambled eggs, and Colby Jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla with your choice of bacon or sausage
Smoothie Bowl
Blended strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, with your choice of milk. Topped with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and granola
Sunrise Bagel
Lunch
Kids Meals
Sandwiches
The Boulder
Turkey, provolone, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cream cheese spread. *Add sprouts if available
The Orchard
Ham, bacon, provolone, sliced red apple, and spinach with honey mustard
The Dragon
Salami, turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, banana peppers, jalapeño, red onion, oil, and vinegar dressing
The Big Horn
Roast beef, ham, salami, Pepper Jack cheese, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Dijon mustard
The Harvest
Tomato, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, red onion, avocado spread, and garlic hummus. *Add sprouts if available
Salads
Chef
Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing preferences
Mediterranean
Gluten-sensitive. Cucumber, celery, red pepper, banana pepper, chickpeas, feta cheese, quinoa, romaine mix, and vinaigrette
Caesar
Croutons, Parmesan cheese, romaine mix, and Caesar dressing
All Day - Grab & Go
Grab and Go
Parfait
Strawberries and blueberries layered in vanilla yogurt with granola topping and almonds
Energy Bites
Oats peanut butter honey rolled into a ball, flavors will vary
Shaker Salad
Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing
Kids Snack Pack
Assortment of fruits, vegetables, crackers, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich