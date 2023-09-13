Breakfast

Overnight Oats

$4.99

Sweetened rolled oats, chia seeds, and almond milk. *Toppings and flavors will vary

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Sliced avocado, egg, and Everything Bagel seasoning, on sourdough, wheat, or white

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Potato, scrambled eggs, and Colby Jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla with your choice of bacon or sausage

Smoothie Bowl

$5.99

Blended strawberries, bananas, and blueberries, with your choice of milk. Topped with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, and granola

Sunrise Bagel

$6.75

Lunch

Kids Meals

PB & J

$7.99

Peanut butter and jelly on white or wheat bread

Pizza Panini

$9.99

Cheese or pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce

Ham and Cheese Panini

$4.99

Ham and mozzarella cheese

Turkey Pinwheels

$9.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, romaine, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Sandwiches

The Boulder

$6.99

Turkey, provolone, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cream cheese spread. *Add sprouts if available

The Orchard

$6.99

Ham, bacon, provolone, sliced red apple, and spinach with honey mustard

The Dragon

$8.99

Salami, turkey, Pepper Jack cheese, banana peppers, jalapeño, red onion, oil, and vinegar dressing

The Big Horn

$8.99

Roast beef, ham, salami, Pepper Jack cheese, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Dijon mustard

The Harvest

$6.99

Tomato, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, red onion, avocado spread, and garlic hummus. *Add sprouts if available

Salads

Chef

$12.99

Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing preferences

Mediterranean

$8.99

Gluten-sensitive. Cucumber, celery, red pepper, banana pepper, chickpeas, feta cheese, quinoa, romaine mix, and vinaigrette

Caesar

$7.99

Croutons, Parmesan cheese, romaine mix, and Caesar dressing

All Day - Grab & Go

Grab and Go

Parfait

$6.99

Strawberries and blueberries layered in vanilla yogurt with granola topping and almonds

Energy Bites

$4.99

Oats peanut butter honey rolled into a ball, flavors will vary

Shaker Salad

$6.99

Gluten-sensitive. Romaine mix, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, onion, Colby Jack cheese, and hard-boiled egg. *Ask for dressing

Kids Snack Pack

$8.99

Assortment of fruits, vegetables, crackers, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Protein Snack Pack

$6.00

Grazer Snack Pack

$6.50

Veggie Snack Pack

$4.50

Fruit Snack Pack

$6.00

Taco Bowl

$5.00

Orange Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Denver Scramble

$7.50

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Adult Mac

$6.00

Banana Bread

$2.00

Blueberry Bread

$2.00

Cranberry Bread

$2.00

Lemon Bread

$2.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Carnita Bowl

$6.00

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

$6.00

Extras

Apple Chips

$1.25

Bagel Chips and Hummus

$3.00

Chicken Salad Pack

$3.00

Granola Bar

$1.25

Rotational Local Desserts

Check out our display cases for more rotational snack and meal options to go

Trail Mix

$1.25

Tuna Salad Pack

$3.00

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Goldfish

$1.00

Rice Krispy

$0.75

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Dinner

Dinner - Regular

Lasagna (Regular)

$28.99

Taco Stuffed Peppers (Regular)

$28.99

Carnita Mac (Regular)

$29.99

Shepard's Pie (Regular)

$26.99

Enchiladas (Regular)

$32.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole (Regular)

$29.99

Chicken Parm (Regular)

$29.99

Oven Taquitos (Regular)

$10.99

Chicken & Sausage Tortellini (Regular)

$22.99

Dinner - Family Size

Lasagna (Family Size)

$47.99

Taco Stuffed Peppers (Family Size)

$34.99

Carnita Mac (Family Size)

$39.99

Shepard's Pie (Family Size)

$37.99

Enchiladas (Family Size)

$39.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole (Family Size)

$42.99

Chicken Parm (Family Size)

$34.99

Oven Taquitos (Family Size)

$25.99

Tortellini Chicken Sausage (Family Size)

$32.99

Dinner Side

Mexican Slaw

$2.75

S’mores Dip

$6.00

Mud Pie

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Peach Crumble

$7.50

Apparel

Shirts

Men’s Shirt

$20.00

Woman’s Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Women’s Hat

$16.00

Men’s Hat

$16.00

Coffee Bags

Pre-Ground 12oz

Santa Maria

$16.00

Sound & Vision

$16.00

Blue Orchid

$16.00

Civitas

$16.00