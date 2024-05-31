Skip to Main content
The Tavern at Centre and Main
The Tavern at Centre and Main
5 Centre Ave, Topton, PA 19562
Food
Beer
N/A Beverages
Food
Starters
Bruschetta
$8.00
Ultimate Nachos
$11.00
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Dips and Chips
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip
$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00
Bone-In Wings
$8.00+
Boneless Wings
$8.00+
Loaded Tots
$11.00
Quesadilla
$9.00
Pierogies
$7.00
Tacos
$13.00
Mozz Wedges
$7.00
Soups and Salads
French Onion
$5.00
Soup du jour
Ceasar Salad
$9.00
Italian Chopped Salad
$11.00
El Paso Salad
$12.00
Chinatown Salad
House Salad
$8.00
Burgers
House Burger
$10.00
The Double
$14.00
Bacon bbq deluxe
$12.00
Black Bean Burger
$12.00
Portobello burger
$14.00
Sandwiches
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Hickory Pork Sandwich
$12.00
California Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Cheesesteak
$10.00
Cuban
Entree's
Fish and Chips
Beef Bourguignon
Crab Cakes
Pasta Bolognese
Creamy Chicken and Rice
Steak
Kids
Chicken Tender Platter
Mini Burger
Mac-n-Cheesy
Mini Pasta bowl
Beer
Bottle
Bud Light
$4.00
White Claw
$5.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Stella
$4.00
Blue
$4.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken Nonalcoholic
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Busch Lite
$4.00
Guiness Can
$7.00
Fat Tire Ale
$4.00
Angry Orchard Cider
$5.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Trogs Perpetual IPA
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Leinenkiugels
$4.00
N/A Beverages
NA Beverages
Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.50
Juice
$3.00
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
shirley temple
$2.50
(610) 434-6400
5 Centre Ave, Topton, PA 19562
