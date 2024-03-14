The Tavern At St Michael'S Square 2918 67th Avenue
Food Menu
Starters
- Artichoke Dip$14.25
Art Hearts, cream cheese, parmesan veggies and tortillia chips
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$11.25
Dates wrapped in bacon with balsamic reduction
- Cheese Curds$11.25
Fried cheese and marinara
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$8.50
Served with chipotle aioli
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
- Chorizo Stuffed Mushroom$8.50
Baked and toppeed with pepper jack cheese sauec
- Flatbread$13.25
Pesto, garlic, or nuke
- Green Chili Fries$13.25
Twisted fries smothered in our green chili topped with cheese
- 1/2 Nacho$9.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
- Nacho$15.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
- Popcorn Cauliflower$8.50
Buttermilk Battered cauliflower with ranch
- Poutine$13.25
Twisted fries , cheese curds, gravy
- Shishito$8.00
- Wings$14.00
- Nfl Nacho$6.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
Soups and Salads
- Soup of The Day cup$7.00
New and Fresh Daily
- Soup of The Day Bowl$9.00
New and Fresh Daily
- French Onion Cup$7.00
Beef Broth, onion, gruyere
- French Onion Bowl$9.00
Beef Broth, onion, gruyere
- Green Chili Cup$7.00
House made pork green chili
- Green Chili Bowl$9.00
House made pork green chili
- Soup and Salad$13.00
Cup of Soup and side salad
- Chef Salad$14.25
turkey, capicola, egg, swiss, and cheddar over mixed greens
- Italian Salad$14.25
Capicola, proscuitto, peperoncini, olive, parm, balsamic
- Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceburg, tomato, bacon
- Cobb Salad$15.25
mix greens, chicken, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, tomato
- Side Salad$5.50
Specialties
- 1/2 sand and salad$12.50
- 1/2 sand and soup$12.50
- BLT$10.50
- Bourbon Bacon Burger$16.25
Chuck patty topped with bourbon glazed onion, cheddar, bacon, and bbq sauce
- Burger$14.00
- CAB$16.25
Grilled chick breast topped with swiss, bacon, and avocado
- Cauliflower Po-Boy$14.25
Popcron Cauliflower, slaw, chipotle aioli on a hoagie
- Cottage Pie$17.25
Slow Braised Beef, veggies, mashed potato crust
- Cubano$16.25
Roast Pork, Capicola, Swiss, Mustard Seed, Pickles
- 1/2 Fish and Chips$11.25
Cod Dipped in our beer batter served with tartar and fries
- Fish and Chips$17.25
Cod Dipped in our beer batter served with tartar and fries
- Meatloaf$14.99
- Quinoa Burger$16.25
Quinoa, black bean, spices, with guacamole
- 1/2 Reuben$10.25
Corned beef, Tavern Kraut, swiss, 1000 island on rye
- Reuben$16.25
Corned beef, Tavern Kraut, swiss, 1000 island on rye
- Tavern Burger$16.25
Ground Beef mixed with bacon, nuke paste, cheddar cheese topped with pepperjack cheese sauce and topped with a bacon wrapped Jalapeno
- 1/2 Tavern Club$10.25
Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, swiss, bacon, avocado on focaccia
- Tavern Club$14.25
Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, swiss, bacon, avocado on focaccia
- Tavern Dip$15.50
Roast Beef on a Hoagie with Au Jus
- $6 Burger$6.00
- Lunch Special$16.00
Pizza
- Za CYO$11.50
- Za Cheese$11.50
- Za Italian$17.50
capicola, prosciutto, peperoncini, olive
- Za Margherita$17.50
Roast garlic tomato, basil
- Za Pepperoni$14.00
- Za Pesto Pie$17.50
pesto, tomato, mushroom, art hearts
- Za Special$17.50
- Za Supreme$17.50
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olive
- Za Taco$17.50
Salsa, ground beef, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
Kids
Pasta
- Blackened Chicken Mac$17.25
Grilled Chicken seasoned with cajun spices served over penne with a garlic cream sauce
- Green Chili Mac$17.25
Grilled chicken over penne with green chili creddar sauce
- Cauliflower Mac$15.25
Cauliflower tossed with penne in a pepperjack cheese sauce
- Ol' Fashioned Mac$15.25
Penne in a Cheddar cheese Sauce
Dessert
Sides
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Bacon Vodka$5.50
- Nuke Vodka$5.50
- 477 Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.50
- Ketel One$7.75
- Spirt Hound Vodka$7.00
- Spring 44 Vodka$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry$6.00
- Stoli Citros$6.00
- Stoli Cucumber$6.00
- Stoli Orange$6.00
- Stoli Pineapple$6.00
- Stoli Straw$6.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Titos$7.25
- DBL Well Vodka$8.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.50
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$14.50
- DBL Bakon$8.00
- DBL Ketel One$12.50
- DBL Titos$11.50
- DBL Spirt Hound$11.00
- DBL 477 Vodka$10.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$10.00
- DBL Stoli Citros$10.00
- DBL Smirmoff Orange$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Pineapple$10.00
- DBL Stoli Straw$10.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- DBL Spring 44$11.00
- DBL Nuke$8.00
- Well Gin$5.50
- 477 gin$7.50
- Axe & Oak Gin$6.75
- Deki Lavender Gin$7.00
- Dry Town Gin$6.50
- The Heart Gin$6.50
- Leopold Brothers Gin$6.75
- Spirit Hound Gin$6.75
- Spring 44 Gin$7.00
- DBL Well Gin$8.00
- DBL 477 gin$11.00
- DBL Axe & Oak Gin$10.00
- DBL Deki Lavneder$11.00
- DBL Dry Town Gin$10.00
- DBL The Heart Gin$11.00
- DBL Leopold Brothers Gin$10.50
- DBL Spirit Hound Gin$11.00
- DBL Spring 44 Gin$11.00
- Well Rum$5.50
- Bacardi$6.50
- Breck Spiced Rum$6.75
- Captain Morgan$6.75
- Don Q 151$6.50
- Don Q Coconut$6.00
- Don Q Extra$8.50
- Montanya Platino$7.00
- Montanya Oro$7.50
- Appleton Estate 8Yr$8.50
- LemonHart 1804$8.50
- Real McCoy 3 yr$7.50
- Rhum JM ESB$7.50
- DBL Well Rum$8.00
- DBL 477 Rum$11.00
- DBL Bacardi$10.00
- DBL Breck Spiced Rum$11.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL DOn Q Coconut$10.00
- DBL Montanya$10.00
- DBL Montanya Oro$11.00
- DBL Denizen 8yr$14.00
- DBL Don Q Extra$14.00
- DBL El Dorado 8yr$14.00
- DBL Hamilton 86 Rum$14.00
- DBL Rhum JM ESB$13.00
- Well Tequila$5.50
- Don Julio Blanco$9.50
- Don Julio Reposado$10.75
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Peach St Agave$7.50
- Suerte Blanco$7.50
- Suerte Anejo$9.50
- Dos Hombres Mezcal$9.50
- DBL Well Tequila$8.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$13.50
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$15.50
- DBL Patron Silver$13.50
- DBL Peach St Agave$11.25
- DBL Suerte Blanco$11.25
- DBL Suerte Anejo$13.50
- DBL Dos Hombres Mezcal$13.50
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- 10th Mountain Bourbon$9.50
- 291 Bourbon$7.50
- 477 Bourbon$8.50
- 477 Cinnamon$7.50
- 477 Peanut Barrel$7.50
- Ad Laws Bourbon$10.00
- Axe and Oak Bourbon$8.50
- Breckenridge Bourbon$8.50
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Family Jones Bourbon$8.50
- Heart Bourbon$7.50
- Ironton Whiskey$8.50
- Jack Daniels$7.25
- Jim Beam$6.75
- Knob Creek$8.50
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Mythology Bourbon$8.50
- Old Elk Bourbon$10.00
- PB&W$7.50
- Peach Street Bourbon$8.50
- Seagram 7$6.25
- Stranahans$8.00
- Tin Cup$8.00
- Woody Creek$9.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL 10th Mountain$13.50
- DBL 291 Bourbon$11.25
- DBL 477 Bourbon$12.75
- DBL 477 Cinnamon$11.25
- DBL Ad Laws Bourbon$15.00
- DBL Axe and Oak$12.75
- DBL Breckenridge$12.75
- DBL Crown$12.00
- DBL Crown Apple$12.00
- DBL Family Jones Bourbon$12.75
- DBL Heart Bourbon$11.25
- DBL Ironton Bourbon$12.75
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.75
- DBL Jim Beam$10.75
- DBL Knob Creek$12.75
- DBL Makers Mark$12.75
- DBL Mythology$12.75
- DBL Old Elk$15.00
- DBL PB&W$11.25
- DBL Peach Street$12.50
- DBL Seagram 7$10.00
- DBL Stranahans$12.00
- DBL Tin Cup$12.00
- DBL Woody Creek$13.50
- 291 Rye$7.50
- 477 Rye$8.50
- Axe & Oak Rye$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Locke & Co. Rye$8.50
- Old Elk Rye$10.00
- Peach St. Rye$9.00
- Jameson$7.50
- Slane$7.50
- Dbl 291 Rye$11.25
- Dbl 477 Rye$12.75
- Dbl Axe & Oak Rye$11.25
- Dbl Bulleit Rye$10.50
- Dbl Locke & Co Rye$12.75
- Dbl Old Elk Rye$15.00
- Dbl Peach St Rye$13.50
- Dbl Jameson$11.25
- Dbl Slane$11.25
- Well Scotch$5.50
- Glenfiddich 12yr$11.00
- Glenmorangie$12.50
- Highland Park 12yr$12.50
- Johnie Walker Green$11.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.50
- Lagvulin 16yr$15.00
- MaCallan 12 yr$14.00
- Oban$14.00
- Pear Brandy$7.50
- DBL Well Scotch$8.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12yr$16.50
- DBL Glenmorangie$18.75
- DBL Highland Park 12yr$18.75
- DBL Johnie Walker Green$17.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- DBL Lagvulin 16yr$23.00
- DBL MaCallan 12 yr$21.00
- DBL Oban$21.00
- DBL Pear Brandy$11.00
- 477 Almondretto$6.50
- 477 Chai$6.50
- 477 Coffee$6.50
- 477 Peppermint$5.50
- 5003 Amaro$8.50
- Amaretto$5.50
- Apple Pucker$5.50
- Banana Liqueur$5.50
- Buttershots$5.50
- Godiva$7.50
- Heart Absinthe$8.00
- Jack Fire$6.00
- Jagermeister$6.50
- Leopold Aperitivo$6.00
- Leopold Blackberry$6.00
- Leopold Orange$6.00
- Nooku Bourbon Cream$7.00
- Peach St Amaro$7.00
- Sambuca$6.00
- DBL Amaretto Well$8.25
- DBL Nooku Bourbon Cream$10.00
- DBL Leopold Orange$10.00
- DBL Leopold Blackberry$10.00
- DBL Leopold Aperotivo$10.00
- DBL Anisette$10.00
- DBL Apple Pucker$8.25
- DBL Azteca$8.25
- DBL Banana$8.25
- DBL Buttershots$8.25
- DBL 477 Lemondrop$10.00
- DBL 477 Almondretto$10.00
- DBL 477 Coffee$10.00
- DBL Jager$10.00
- DBL Jack Fire$10.00
- DBL Peppermint Schnapps$8.50
- DBL Peach St AMeretto$11.00
- DBL Godiva$12.00
- DBL Heart Absinthe$14.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Marys
- Classic Bloody Mary$9.00
- Dill Bloody Mary$9.00
- Nuke Bloody Mary$9.00
- BLT Bloody Mary$9.00
- Bloody Maria$9.00
- Caesar$9.00
- Olive Bloody Mary$9.00
- Martinis
- Classic Martini$11.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Martinez$11.00
- French Martini$11.00
- Aviation$8.60
- Colorado Crafted Classics
- Bramble$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Painkiller$10.00
- Lavender 75$10.00
- Cucumber Elderflower Collins$10.00
- New York Sour$10.00
- Strawberry Smash$10.00
- Old Fashioneds
- Classic Old Fashioned$10.00
- Maple Old Fashioned$10.00
- Oaxaca Old Fashioned$10.00
- Irish Old Fashioned$10.00
- Coffee Old Fashoned$10.00
- Godfather Old Fashioned$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Margaritas
- Classic House Marg$10.00
- Colorado Cadillac Marg$10.00
- Pineapple Marg$10.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Smoked Green Chile Marg$10.00
- Jalapeno Grapefruit Marg$10.00
- El Pepino$10.00
- Mules
- Classic Mule$9.00
- Irish Mule$9.00
- Mexican Mule$9.00
- Chai Mule$9.00
- Orange Mule$9.00
- Apple Mule$9.00
- Strawberry Mule$9.00
- After Dinner
- Irish Coffee$9.00
- The Elvis$9.00
- Grasshopper$9.00
- Milk Stout Float$9.00
- Sugar Cookie Martini$11.00
- Chocolate Russian$9.00
- Root Beer Float$9.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Dr Funk$12.00
- Eastern Sour$9.00
- Pineapple Express$9.00
- Saturn$11.00
- B-52$8.50
- Black Russian$7.50
- Breakfast Shot$8.00
- Car Bomb$9.50
- Carmel Apple Shot$5.50
- Cherry Bomb$9.00
- Chocolate Cake$6.50
- Collins$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog$8.50
- Creamsicle$6.00
- Duck Fart$6.50
- Fuzzy Navel$7.25
- Grasshopper$9.00
- Green Tea Shot$7.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Hot Toddy$6.50
- Hurricane$6.50
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Kamikaze$6.50
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.50
- Long Island - Top$11.50
- Long Island - Well$8.00
- Manhattan$7.50
- Michelada$6.50
- Mind Eraser$7.50
- Mojito$6.50
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Mud Slide$7.00
- Nutty Irishman$6.00
- Pina Colada$6.50
- Prairie Fire$6.50
- Salty Dog$6.50
- Scooby Snack$7.50
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Slip Nipple$6.50
- Three Wisemen$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Caylpso Coffee$8.00
Beer
- Dft Brown$7.00
- Dft Red$7.00
- Dft Cider$7.00
- Dft Coors Light$4.00
- Dft Bud Light$4.00
- Dft IPA$7.00
- Dft Pale$7.00
- Dft Wheat$7.00
- Dft Sour$7.00
- Dft Lager$7.00
- Dft Nitro$7.00
- DFT Milk Stout$7.00
- 24 oz Bud Light$7.00
- 24 oz Coors Light$7.00
- Pitcher Bud Light$15.00
- Pitcher Coors Light$15.00
- NFL Bud Light$2.50
- NFL Coors Light$2.50
- Bottle Bud$4.00
- Bottle Bud Light$4.00
- Bottle Coors$4.00
- Bottle Coors Light$4.00
- Bottle Corona$5.00
- Bottle Michelob Ultra$4.75
- Can Aspen$5.00
- Can Avery$5.00
- Can Berthoud$5.00
- Can Big Thompson$5.00
- Can Bonfire$5.00
- Can Bootstrap$5.00
- Can Breckenridge$5.00
- Can Bristol$5.00
- Can Cider$5.00
- Can Crazy Mountain$5.00
- Can Crooked Stave$5.00
- Can Denver Beer Co$5.00
- Can Dry Dock$5.00
- Can Elevation$5.00
- Can Epic$5.00
- Can Finkle and Garf$5.00
- Can Great Divide$5.00
- Can Grimm Brothers$5.00
- Can High Hops$5.00
- Can Horse and Dragon$5.00
- Can Lefthand$5.00
- Can Lonetree$5.00
- Can N/A$5.00
- Can New Belgium$5.00
- Can New Image$5.00
- Can Odd 13$5.00
- Can Odell's$5.00
- Can Oskar Blues$5.00
- Can Outlaw$2.50
- Can Pikes Peak$5.00
- Can Prost$5.00
- Can Pug Ryan$5.00
- Can Seltzer$5.00
- Can Ska$5.00
- Can Snowbank$5.00
- Can Station 26$5.00
- Can Steamworks$5.00
- Can Stormpeak$5.00
- Can Telluride$5.00
- Can Tivoli$5.00
- Can Upslope$5.00
- Can Verboten$5.00
- Can Wibby$5.00
- Taster Brown
- Taster Red
- Taster Cider
- Taster IPA
- Taster Pale
- Taster Wheat
- Taster sour
- Taster Lager
- Taster Nitro
- Taster Milk Stout
Wine
- Glass Cabernet$7.00
- Glass Pinot Noir$7.00
- Glass Petit Syrah$8.00
- Glass Menage$8.00
- Glass Malbec$8.00
- Glass Merlot$9.00
- Bottle Cabernet$26.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir$26.00
- Bottle Petit Syrah$30.00
- Bottle Menage$30.00
- Bottle Malbec$30.00
- Bottle Merlot$32.00
- BTL Castle Rock Cabernet$26.00
- BTL Castle Rock Pinot Noir$26.00
- BTL True Grit Petite Sirah$30.00
- BTL Menage a Trois$30.00
- BTL Altos De Plata Malbec$30.00
- BTL Parducci Merlot$32.00
- Glass CR Chardonnay$7.00
- Glass Sonoma Chardonnay$12.00
- Glass Moscato$8.00
- Glass Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Glass Reisling$8.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Glass White Zinfandel$7.00
- Bottle CR Chardonnay$26.00
- Bottle Sonoma Chardonnay$26.00
- Bottle Moscato$44.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio$26.00
- Bottle Reisling$28.00
- Bottle Sauv Blanc$26.00
- Bottle White Zin$26.00
- BTL Castle Rock Chardonnay$26.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$44.00
- BTL Kitchen Sink Moscato$28.00
- BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio$26.00
- BTL Dr Loosen Riesling$26.00
- BTL Castle Rock Sauv Blanc$26.00
- BTL Beringer White Zinfandel$26.00
- Wycliff Brut$6.00+
- Korbel Prosecco$42.00
- Classic Mimosa$6.00
- Supercharged Mimosa$6.00
- Fizzy Fuzzy$6.00
- Razzie$6.00
- Tropical Mimosa$6.00
- Hibiscus Mimosa$6.00
- Pineapple Mimosa$6.00
- Fizzy Newton$6.00
- Ritz Bar Fizz$6.00
- Volcano$6.00
- Bottomless Classic$18.00
- Bottomless Hibiscus$18.00
- Bottomless Pineapple$18.00
- Bottomless Fizzy Newton$18.00
- Bottomless Ritz Bar Fizz$18.00
- Bottomless Volcano$18.00
- Bottomless Supercharged$18.00
- Bottomless Razzie$18.00
- Bottomless Fizzy Fuzzy$18.00
- Bottomless Tropical$18.00
- Hibiscus Refill
- Pineapple Refill
- Fizzy Newton Refill
- Ritz Bar Refill
- Volcano Refill
- Classic Refill
- Supercharged Refill
- Razzie Refill
- Fizzy Fuzzy refill
- Tropical refill
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Mtn Dew$3.25
- Starry$3.25
- Dr Pepper$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Club Soda
- Ginger ale$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Coffee Decaf$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Root Beer$4.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Strawberry Tea$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$4.00
- Pepsi Refill
- Diet Pepsi Refill
- Dr Pepper Refill
- Mtn Dew Refill
- Lemonade Refill
- Starry Refill
- Ginger ale Refill
- Club Soda Refill