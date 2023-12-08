Skip to Main content
the SIGNATURE.
No. 18 Golden Mellow Milk Tea
$5.50
House Signature Fruit Tea
$6.50
Seasalt Cream OG
$6.00
Toasted Brown Sugar Boba Milk
$6.50
Toasted Oreo Milk
$6.50
Fresh Taro Puree Milk
$6.50
Fruit Snowy
$6.75
Coconut Taro Blend
$6.75
Smashed Avocado
$6.50
Coco Mango
$6.75
Mango Pomelo Sago
$7.00
Or-Lichee
$6.75
the MILK TEA.
No. 18 Golden Mellow Milk Tea
$5.50
Earl Grey Milk Tea
$5.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
$5.50
Tieguanyin Milk Tea
$5.50
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
$5.50
Toasted Thai Milk Tea
$5.95
Toasted Brulee Milk Tea
$5.95
Toasted Oreo Milk Tea
$6.75
Coffee Jelly Milk Tea
$6.25
the PURE TEA.
No.18 Golden Mellow Black
$4.75
Earl Grey Black
$4.75
Jasmine Green
$4.75
Tieguanyin Oolong
$4.75
Roasted Oolong
$4.75
Four Seasons
$4.75
the FRESH FRUIT.
Lychee Aiyu
$6.50
Dragon Fruit Aiyu
$6.50
Passion Orange Green Tea Aloe
$6.50
Fresh Fruit Green Tea
$5.95
Fresh Fruit Yakult
$5.95
Lemon Honey Black Tea
$5.95
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
$5.95
Smashed Lime Green Tea Aiyu
$5.95
Yakult Green Tea
$5.95
Pineapple Mango Aiyu
$5.95
Lemon Milk
$5.95
the COFFEE.
Seasalt Cream OG
$6.00
Creme Brulee OG
$6.00
Brown Sugar Bona OG
$6.50
OG Latte (Bac Xiu)
$6.00
OG Booster (Double Shot)
$6.00
The Black
$5.25
the UJIMATCHA/HOJICHA.
Uji Matcha Latte
$6.00
Hojicha Latte
$6.00
Matcha Matcha Blend
$6.95
Oreo Matcha Brulee
$6.50
Fresh Strawberry Matcha Milk
$6.50
Coconut Matcha Latte
$6.50
The Tea Inc. 221 N Atlantic Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(551) 221-4795
221 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11:30AM
All hours
